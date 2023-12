At the end of every calendar year, a new group of seniors finish their year-long positions at The Michigan Daily. From across every section, many Daily staffers write their last byline — and some even write their first — as they pen their senior goodbye, a reflection on their time within the physical bounds of the newsroom and a chance to thank those who most enriched their time here. Read below to see senior goodbyes from those graduating in Dec. 2023 or May 2024:

Related articles