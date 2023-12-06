Position(s): Managing Photo Editor (2023), Senior Outreach Photo Editor (2022), Staff Photographer (2021)

Section(s): Photo

Semesters at The Daily: 6

My photo journey has been shaped by my dad. Growing up, he always had a camera out, and I quickly adopted that hobby. My photography style began with portraits of stuffed animals lined up on the kitchen counter, evolved into photoshoots with friends in high school and has grown exponentially in college. I thought my photo days ended with high school yearbook and newspaper. Clearly, I was wrong.

Coming to the University of Michigan, I had no clue how to find my place. I knew Michigan was my dream school, but COVID-19 drastically changed what college looked like. Eating every dining hall meal out of to-go containers in my dorm room, sitting in hours of Zoom classes and my social circle being made up of my roommate and one friend from home made me question the college experience. I only applied to photostaff out of pure boredom while completing my second semester of freshman year from my childhood bedroom in Chicago. I owe my decision to join The Michigan Daily to COVID-19 — and I owe my unforgettable college experience to The Daily.

Before I enrolled in Michigan, I was no stranger to Ann Arbor. I have spent weekends going to football games with my dad, grandpa, uncle and cousins every year since I was 7 years old. “The Victors” was ingrained in my brain from a young age. But, there was not one moment growing up where I expected to be the person down on the field, on the sidelines, holding a camera. Especially not for the Ohio State game — which I’m still not convinced actually happened.

If you told me when I first joined The Daily that I would serve as managing photo editor, photograph the president of the United States, two of my favorite musicians and 15 of 29 varsity sports here — including the men’s basketball Big Ten tournament at the United Center, an arena I grew up going to, and a football win versus OSU as a lifelong Michigan football fan — I’d be shocked. Every time I stare at the dozens of credentials hung on my wall from the last three years of photo coverage, it still feels surreal.

Not only has photostaff granted me opportunities I never could’ve dreamed of, but it has provided me with a second family. Everyone at The Daily says it’s not the place that makes it what it is, it’s the people. That could not be more true. 420 Maynard St. has turned into a second home, and I can’t fathom that I’m writing this right now. My time at Michigan and at The Daily has flown by, and having to leave this place and these people in six short months is something I wish I never had to do.

To Grace, Tess, and Kate — thank you for being the reason I kept coming back to The Daily. Every once in a while I think about how I knew your middle names, what your houses looked like and what you looked like from seeing you on Zoom for photo meetings, but I had no clue who you all were. Now if we go two days without seeing each other I begin to have separation anxiety. That’s so weird. You three have helped me grow so much, not just as a photographer but as a person. Thank you for always being there for me to vent to, for keeping me going through insane nights in the newsroom and for always being up for an adventure. I love you all so very much and can’t wait to see you all the time. Because we aren’t graduating. I’m in denial.

Kate, I couldn’t have asked for a better co-MPE. You never failed to match my energy, talk me off a ledge, bring things into perspective and somehow remember all the things I managed to forget. I seriously do not think I would’ve made it through this year without you by my side. Thank you for keeping the snack drawer full, for crafting DMs asking for photo credit from athletes who steal our photos with me, for being the good cop to my bad cop and for bringing constant giggles and happiness to the photo desk, no matter what was going on outside of 420 Maynard St. I love you lots and lots <3

To Lila and Grace — I am so excited for you two to run the Photo section next year!! You are so incredibly talented and can’t wait for the amazing work you’ll produce — and hope you survive assigning a photog to fly thousands of miles to Washington for football next fall 🙂 If you need anything at all, you know what to do!

To Sarah, Jeremy, Julianne, Jenna, Emily, and Riley — each and every one of you brings a smile to my face every time I see you in the newsroom. You are all such amazing photographers; I’ve learned so much from all of you that I will never forget. Jeremy and Julianne, I’m so glad we’ve gotten to go through this together. My Sundays are going to feel so incomplete without hanging with you guys during production next semester, but I’m excited to be washed-up seniors with you. Sarah, Jenna, Emily and Riley, I can’t imagine leaving you all!! I will cherish our giggle sessions at the photo desk forever — please stay in touch and expect so many visits.

To Gabby, Emma, Sophia, Hannah and Jose — I miss you guys so much!! The Daily still feels incomplete without you all here, but I’m so thankful I got to know you and learn from you all in the last couple of years. You have each shaped my experience at Michigan in one way or another, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

To Nick, Josh, Spencer, Jared and Brandon — Every time I walk down Cross Street I still get sad when I look in the windows and don’t see the pink flamingo innertubes or the “borrowed” sports memorabilia. I miss the Wednesdays spent sitting on the Cross Street couches and joking about monster prizes. You guys made my college experience what it was, and I can’t thank you enough for being the best at making all of us laugh. Can’t wait to see you for our annual trip every year for the rest of our lives (allegedly)!!

To Kate and Shannon — I’m truly in awe of how you’ve managed an entire newspaper in one of the craziest years yet. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face — I love you lots!

Kate, thank you for doing everything with me! From the days in our teeny tiny dorm in East Quad to now, living with you all four years here has been so much fun. I never expected the two of us to share The Daily, but I’m so glad we did.

To Paul and Connor — Thank you for going through this with me and Kate. This year has been a grind, and we couldn’t have done it without you two.

To Lindsay, Liza, Noah, Lys, Charlie, Sam and Remi — Thank you for always being there to chat with when the Photo desk gets lonely. From trips to Baton Rouge, Penn State and Notre Dame to late nights spent at NYPD, I’m so glad The Daily gave me all of you.

To Abbie — Thank you for matching my energy and being a smiling face always. I couldn’t have made it through this year without you in the newsroom!

To mom, dad, and Audrey — thank you for always being my biggest supporters. Dad, it’s safe to say I would not be a photographer, or a Michigan sports fan, without you. I owe my photo journey to you, and I’m so glad we were able to experience a Michigan win over OSU together this year — only 21 years in the making (or more, I guess?).

To photostaff — Thank you for being the most inspiring, jaw-droppingly amazing staff I ever could’ve asked for. Photostaff has shaped my Michigan experience in the best way. I’m so excited to see the amazing things you all do in the future, and of course, you can expect many visits from me. I love you all and will miss you so much!

To every single person whom I’ve been lucky enough to call my friend during my three and a half years at The Daily, thank you so much. You’ve all changed my life in one way or another, and I will never forget my days at 420 Maynard St.