Position(s): Daily Arts Writer (2022-2023)

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 4

“You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment.” Motivated by the words of Henry David Thoreau, I sit in my childhood bedroom, transient and painfully aware that my time as a student and Daily Arts writer is coming to a close. Nonstop emails flood my inbox instructing me to perform tasks: apply for graduation, have my senior portrait taken, write a goodbye letter. Enough time staring at my computer screen can have me wishing I were never involved in anything; that way, the goodbyes are easier.

I didn’t join The Michigan Daily until my junior year. I’m not sure why I didn’t join sooner, but I’ve always done my best to eliminate “should have”s from my speech. So, if Katelyn needed some time to get her bearings, that’s OK. It’s not like I had some great “a-ha!” moment that made me join, either — I like to say The Daily caught me on a good day, where I was feeling ready to jump out of my shell and express myself. Thank goodness for that, really. I filled out an application at random, using its open-endedness as a way to infodump about my favorite media items. I wrote about Twitch streamer Jerma985, something I was certain nobody would pick up on. But then, boom, there I was at the Arts table (and shoutout to Laine for catching said Jerma reference and welcoming me so warmly).

I kick my previously foolish, hermit self for, at one time, fearing Arts meetings — my first meeting was magical, unlike anything I’d been to before. That’s what really scared me; every Sunday, I was surrounded by the coolest people I could imagine. Gone were the days where I’d reference a popular online post and have not a soul understand it — in my chronically online home of DigiCult, I not only shared funny posts, but learned about dozens more. My heart would pound on the way to meetings, hoping I could appear as cool as my peers. Walking into the newsroom so often felt like regressing into an elementary schooler excited for show-and-tell.

To my editors at the time of writing this, Hunter and Saarthak, thank you for keeping DC silly. Thank you for (quite literally) encouraging show-and-tells, for sharing so many YouTube funnies and for putting writers at ease with comical icebreakers. To my previous editors, Maddie and Hannah, who have since graduated, thank you for being so welcoming and kind. Your mentorship meant tons, and it was an honor to draw Megamind on a balloon at your place. I studied both of your works before writing my first Daily piece, amazed by your skills and hoping to write just like you. You’re amazing! To James and Rebecca, who were brought into DigiCult at the same time as me, I’ve always been a huge fan of both of your works. You have (indirectly) encouraged me to challenge myself and grow as a writer, and seeing both of you develop has made me confident in my own development as well. We rock!

And, of course, how can I forget the rest of DC? Ceci, you have imbued me with more confidence than I could have ever imagined — I couldn’t believe anyone could be inspired by my work, yet there you were telling me those exact words on your first day. Instantly, my heart lit up; I’m glad we’ve been able to chat about our hyperfixations and collaborate — it’s been a dream come true. Lynn, I’m a huge fan of your work! Your dedication to deep dives has always inspired me, and you have a lovely sense of humor that I’ll miss dearly. Bela, thank you for bringing such cool and fresh ideas to DigiCult; watching your tradwife series evolve and develop has been incredible. Finally, April, Holly and Lin, as I’m writing this, you’re just starting out, and you are all so incredibly talented and special! I hope nothing but the best for you in the future, and I can’t wait to read more of your works. I hope DC is as valuable to you as it was to me. Keep being you; you’re incredible.

To my lovely 2023 marathoning co-writers, I want to thank you for the time of my life. Something about the inherent suffering of long-distance running really kickstarts Arts bonding, and I’ve never felt closer to Arts after accomplishing that feat. To this day, I get genuinely excited to post my runs on Strava of all things, and some of you still support me with likes on there, so thank you for that, haha. And finally, to the rest of the miscellaneous Arts friends I’ve made along the way, thank you for all the laughs and love. Emmy, thanks for early morning running with me and enduring my strange movie choices. Zach, thanks for walking home with James and me from some party I can’t recall the context of. Nick, thank you for chatting about rhythm games with me; I internally screamed when I learned you’d been a fan of my artwork. Erin, thanks for hosting tea time and organizing the marathon; you’ve made Arts bonding easy. Ava, thanks for co-writing with me; your words elevated mine in a way I couldn’t have imagined, and you always inspire me (also, your fashion is peak).

To every writer at Arts, your work has value. Your words and thoughts are valuable, and I’m so glad we have this space and opportunity to talk about what makes us happy. It’s been an honor being a part of Arts, and I’m going to miss it dearly. In the more normal way I can say this, I love you all. Thank you for giving me the confidence to be weird and open.