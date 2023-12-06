Position(s): Opinion Columnist (2021-2022), Statement Columnist (2022-2023)

I didn’t know the Daily well, which is probably a coarse statement to make in my goodbye to my paper. I skipped mass meetings. I never hung out in the newsroom. I went to one Daily event that wasn’t work related. It’s disheartening to realize all the moments I missed out on. I wasn’t apathetic, just nervous. I often find myself at an impasse: I want to write as a career, but I become so nervous that I will be judged or abused in artistic spaces. The details aren’t important right now, just know these fears weren’t a reflection on the Daily itself.

I have these regrets, but I am also grateful. Over my five semesters on the Daily, I’ve gotten to tell stories and connect with an audience I otherwise wouldn’t have. I might not have newsroom memories, but I have my own tokens: pictures of getting a tarot reading for an article on Witchcraft; mostly semi-true anecdotes my sister and her friends submitted to my advice column when it wasn’t getting traction; my scrapbook Jeremy finally gave me back three months after he took pictures of it for an arts and crafts article.

Writing as a Daily columnist meant opening up and being vulnerable, which was often dreadful, but more often than not was met with kindness and agreement from both fellow staff members and readers. Pushing through those moments of doubt led to work I was proud of and helped me move towards finding peace with myself as a person and a writer, that I can take up space whenever I go.

Thank you to my editors for helping me grow as a writer, both on the technical and emotional fronts. Thank you to my fellow writers for your suggestions and humor that brightened the room. And to the Daily, I’m sorry I didn’t give you more of my heart when I had the chance, and thank you for accepting what I could give.