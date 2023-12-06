Positions(s): Copy Chief (2023), Summer Copy Chief (2022), Senior Copy Editor (2022), Primary Copy Editor (fall 2021)

Section(s): Copy

Semesters at The Daily: 6

As Taylor Swift once said, “I don’t know if you know who you are until you lose who you are.”

Imagine doing competitive gymnastics for more than a decade and a half. It physically consumed 10, then 15, then 25 hours of my weeks; it mentally consumed so many more. And then, one day at the end of my sophomore year of college, it was gone — abruptly at that. There was relief at first, but it was quickly followed by dread. Now what? Without gymnastics, who was I? And then I had a realization: I had never wanted gymnastics to consume the entirety of my life or define me as much as it had. Just like Taylor Swift suggested, having lost who I was, I had to find who I am.

***

My happiest high school memories revolve around journalism. I am so honored to have led our iconic paper, The Communicator, my senior year. So, joining The Michigan Daily was the obvious first step in figuring out who I was.

My peers in high school always made fun of me for taking our entire 80-plus-page editions home the night before publishing, red pen in hand, returning the next morning to make all of my edits before having to download the PDF (which always took far too long) and email it off by 8 a.m. Given this, none of them were surprised when I joined Copy. As a social science major, I couldn’t take it upon myself to have more writing assignments — although News, it could’ve been fun.

Anyone who has asked me to karaoke at Paullelujah knows that I don’t like to be the center of attention; I prefer cheering my friends on from the front row. So, enough about me … back to all of you. Thank you for being my front-row cheerleaders.

***

To Nova: I feel obligated to begin by thanking my wonderful emotional support kitten. You have been in this world for only five months and already you have changed my life. Thank you for being excited to see me when I return from the newsroom at all hours and for being the best roommate I’ve ever had. I have edited nearly every one of the other 57 senior goodbyes at this point, so thank you for sitting on my lap (and keyboard) throughout this entire process — not sure how I would’ve done it without you. Please stop teething soon.

To Kate and Shannon: Thank you for being amazing leaders throughout this crazy year. With you both at the helm, the newsroom has been a wonderful place to be. Kate, thank you for reminding me of the beauty in the simple things and sharing my love of the scent of fresh rain on the pavement; I will always think of you when I see the moon. Shannon, thank you for being one of my greatest supporters and advocates here; your constant reminders to take care of myself and enforcement of our 10 p.m. deadline helped me more than I know, I’m sure. Thank you for always taking the time to check in.

To my wonderful managing editor class: Thank you guys for going on this wild ride with me! I have learned so much from all of you, and I know you’re each destined for big things. I couldn’t possibly thank you individually without going way too far over the word limit, so here is my big, big, big thank you to you all. Thank you so much for tolerating all of my comments and notes and occasional sassiness, and for being flexible with timing so that I can go to sleep before 1 a.m. … some nights. We did a fantastic job. Here’s to a well-deserved retirement!

To the Copy lineage: Thank you for believing in me every step of the way. Liv and Madi, thank you for hiring me even though I was already a junior and for warmly welcoming me to the desk. Caroline and Ethan, thank you for making me love the newsroom and trusting me to fill your shoes. Audrey, thank you for staying on an extra semester to be the greatest Copy grandma we’ve ever seen. One day, we will get that coffee.

To my seniors: I know we made the right choices when hiring you all. This year has been a wild ride, to say the least. You guys brought me joy, laughter and so much more. I have loved working with each and every one of you. A special thank you to Lizzie for the most wonderful summer of Copy Chief-ing, filled with the latest gossip, No Thai and Barefoot wine; another one to Maya for being one of my closest friends and confidantes and the best date party date. To everyone studying abroad, I hope when you return to Ann Arbor you will come back to The Daily — it needs all of you. And I’m still convinced that I could accurately guess which of you edited an article before me based solely on your comments.

To Parina and Jackson: I’m going to be honest and tell you that I don’t want to leave. You will have to pull me away from this desk and physically remove my style guide edit access. The only thing that brings me solace during this time is knowing you guys will be in charge. You are both so capable and deserving of this position. Please be sure to pull “no pub” sparingly so that when it’s really needed, it’s granted. Jackson, a special thank you for not bringing an iron to South Quad freshman year — I fear we never would have started our quote lists if you did. I trust you both will take great care of Marvin, Nancy’s photo and the entire desk. Please, never hesitate to text me (I can’t get rusty, after all), and be sure to send me the funniest comments you see.

To the rest of my underlings: This desk is my home, and it’s because of what we’ve made it. I have loved getting to know every one of you and hearing your weekly updates. Thank you for putting up with my lengthy stories (which I often forget the end of by the time I get there) and for letting me come bother you all on my nights off (even if you make fun of me for staying too long). Keep deleting Oxford commas, reformatting quotes and expanding SMTD. I am so happy that I never have to do that one again! And to everyone I hired in 2023, please know how thrilled I am with the choices we made; you have lived up to our expectations and more. To every single one of you: If you ever doubt yourself or your abilities, be brave.

To my Greenwood Girls: Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and doors. You all make me so happy. Sof, thanks for understanding me better than anyone could; Gabby, thank you for never failing to make me smile; and Georgia, thank you for being one of my absolute biggest cheerleaders.

To “The Boys,” as everyone here knows you: Casey, Brandon, Chris, Kai and the rest of the men’s gymnastics team, thank you for being my one constant throughout college. You have always sat next to me on this rollercoaster. Thank you for missing me when I spent all week in the newsroom (and for staying up to say hello and good night after I left). But no … you’re not forgiven for completing all of Wonder without me.

To Samantha: My daughter. I am just so in awe of you every day. You inspire me in so many ways, and I meant it when I said that I’ve never seen someone work as hard for this organization as you. You deserve everything and more. I will always be sad that you left Copy, but I have loved watching your journey through News. Thank you for being the loudest one in the newsroom — simply hearing your voice makes me smile. I love how close we are and how easily I trust you. Not that she needs it, but please take care of Dana — you know what to do … I can’t wait to see the great things you do next year and forever.

To Dana: Oh, Dana. I have not been able to write this. How do you say goodbye to someone who so quickly became one of the most important people in your life?

I remember the early moments: sitting down next to you for our original Copy interview, running out of Caroline’s house on our way to Regatta Flair and meeting in East Hall to create our platform. After that, everything changed. The moments turned into daily texts about anything and everything, from Copy-related things to the latest gossip. We coined the term “Hallway Chat” early on without knowing they would become constant necessities (that never take place in a hallway anymore). Everyone would think we’re crazy if they looked at the number of photos we’ve sent each other of highlighted WordPress text — always containing the hottest takes or the funniest notes, of course. No one can truly understand the seriousness with which I say that we share brain cells; at this point, nothing surprises me with us.

Thank you for knowing me better than I know myself. Thank you for keeping my head on my shoulders. Thank you for always understanding me. Thank you for putting up with me whenever I forget things, get distracted, talk too much or have no concept of time. Thank you for being someone whom I can trust with my deepest secrets. Thank you for saying yes when I asked if I could be your co-Copy Chief. And thank you for everything since that day.

***

I doubt anyone is surprised by the fact that my one and only byline for The Daily begins with a Taylor Swift quote. However, I’m going to end with a quote from Copy’s own Tess Beiter: “If there’s one thing Abbie’s going to do, it’s swing by The Daily.”

Damn right I will.