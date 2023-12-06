Position(s): Focal Point Senior Editor (2023), Summer Senior News Editor (2022), Assistant News Editor (2021), Daily Staff Reporter (2021)

Section(s): Focal Point, News

Semesters at The Daily: 7

It’s strange that for once, it’s not my sources that I am writing about, but rather myself. Journalism has always aligned well with the natural listener in me since I’ve grown used to hearing the stories of others during my time at The Michigan Daily.

Growing up, I saw my mom watching 7 Action News as part of her nightly routine. She’s a very talkative woman but quietly focused when she watches the news. If she may not grasp what’s said by those yapping news anchors, I come in, answering her occasional questions about current events, politics or whatever. Even with my close friendships, I bond best through talking about the news more than myself. Reporting about current events has always been a bit of an intellectual interest and personality trait for me. I think it always will be even if I’m no longer a journalist.

Joining The Daily was my impulsive freshman-year decision. I was not entirely sure what to expect but I was bored and driven by my desire to seek meaningful interactions after being isolated during the pandemic. I remember how vibrant our newsroom was upon seeing it in person, but as I began putting myself out there it was the sources I came across that made my time with The Daily as a news reporter lively. I spent most days outside of the newsroom, anyway, enjoying the thrill of my little adventures covering student activism on Central Campus and pulling late-nighters to get all my edits to Copy the next day.

Memorably, I had a fixation on student government affairs at one point. I’m sure most people may find covering four-hour-long meetings about the overall budgets and occasional resolutions condemning the University of Michigan for their actions (or lack of) to be tediously boring, but I eventually enjoyed covering their affairs and feeling like Walmart Anderson Cooper when moderating their presidential elections. From covering heated discussions on GEO solidarity, U-M activism with Israel-Palestine, land acknowledgment and much more, I met many bright, charismatic students on campus driven to make a difference. Many were eloquent speakers — I’d often get some pretty memorable quotes. Student government reporting was a fun experience throughout college and I often saw its affairs intersecting with my reporting on student activism.

I loved the News section, but I wanted to continue exploring my interest in accountability and uplifting people’s voices. I joined Focal Point, The Daily’s investigative journalism team, soon after.

Focal Point introduced me to a small team of reporters aimed at uncovering stories about the wrongdoers and wrongdoing at this University, and I think its work has revealed parts of me I hadn’t always embraced as a person. Oddly, its confrontational manner taught me to be meaner and to take up space when needed, something I often struggled with as a reserved woman. Meanwhile, engaging in trauma-informed work taught me I could be sensitive and professional and competent in what I do. I’m not as soft as I used to be but I’m not as cold either and don’t feel the need to be put in a box. Today, I spend my days serving as senior editor of this section, working on my last few investigations and wishing I had more time during undergrad to engage with this section, but the various aspects of my identity this work has showcased in me is something I’ll continue to embrace.

I’m going to be nostalgic for a while. It’s time to leave this remarkable newsroom and campus, but before I do, I wanted to take a moment to give a few thank yous.

Jasmin, my first editor, since the day you took me under your wing as the student government SNEd my freshman year, you have been a great mentor. Thank you for your guidance and for introducing me to my passion for student journalism that flourished during my time as an undergraduate.

Sophia, you have been the perfect balance to my energy, the “bad cop” to my “good cop” journalist persona, and I’m glad we make a dynamic duo by complementing each other’s personalities. Working alongside you as the senior editor of our Focal Point section has been an absolute joy. Your remarkable leadership skills and compassionate nature make you an exceptional managing editor. Your dedication to justice and making a difference is truly inspiring and I’ll always be here to support you.

Julian, my journey at Focal Point would not have been the same without your unwavering presence as our former managing editor. As my mentor and fellow reporter, you have guided me through countless challenges and served as a reliable source of advice and support. Your input is invaluable, and I truly appreciate all that you have done. I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors.

Sammy, thank you for creating the Focal Point section at The Daily. Without you, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to dive into these stories and build rewarding experiences during my remaining time here. Your mentorship and help have been greatly appreciated by Sophia and me as we continue to work on this section.

To all the news and investigative reporters I worked with, you have left an indelible mark on me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have met such incredible people.

To the amazing individuals I’ve had the privilege to interview over these years — from the passionate protestors to the dedicated student government members, the inspiring student activists and the proud Michigan Wolverines — your perspectives and voices are not unheard. I hope I did well in listening to you all as a reporter.

To all the friendships I formed as an undergraduate, whether our connection was brief or lasting, each of you played a vital role in inspiring me to become a better person. I hope you are all doing well.

Thank you to those who shared their stories with me and thank you to those who are listening to mine.

Farewell, Daily. Till we meet again?