Position(s): Managing News Editor (2023), Senior News Editor (2022)

Section(s): News

Semesters at The Daily: 7

In typical Daily fashion, I’m up writing this at 1 in the morning, half-deliriously pounding away at my keyboard in an attempt to string the right words together that will simultaneously say “goodbye” and “thank you” and “I love you” to dozens of people and one special place. Somehow, I am already nostalgic. For weeks, people have been asking if I am excited to be “retiring” from The Daily and, yes, I am excited to at least have the option to go to bed before 2 a.m. on any given weekday. But at the same time, saying goodbye to The Daily feels like the beginning of the end of my college experience and I’m not entirely ready to let go.

I’ve been at The Daily since fall of my freshman year. That first year was odd in so many ways. It was 2020 so everything was remote. Having never written for a newspaper before, I joined the News section on a whim since I figured reporting was more or less an independent activity. And for that entire year, that’s all it was for me. It was always exciting to see my work published; if I knew I had a piece coming out, I would stay up long into the night just to watch my name pop up on the website next to the headline of the newest article. But my editors were just contact names in my phones. I didn’t know anything about the other reporters beyond their school ID numbers and email addresses.

That all changed my second year, of course. Coming back on campus, I distinctly remember the first time I walked into 420 Maynard St. The newsroom has always had character. Even after months of isolation, I could tell that each desk had a distinct personality — defined by the idiosyncratic assortment of oddities that littered their surfaces. But the people were even more eclectic than their things. That year, I met Shannon Stocking for the first time. And George Weykamp. If either of you are reading this, you were my first friends at The Daily and that in and of itself still means the world to me. You’re why I stayed. There is no feasible way for someone to dedicate hundreds of hours every month to one activity if you don’t love the people you are doing it with.

But even so, if you asked me back then if I had any aspirations of becoming one of the Managing News Editors, I would have said absolutely not. Being in charge of a 60-person News section is certainly demanding. And we work crazy hours. I don’t think most students realize that the reason they have a crisp print copy of The Daily to flip through every week is because there’s a group of student journalists sitting in the newsroom from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., writing and editing everything before they go home to start their homework. But looking back on it, running for Managing News Editor was one of the best decisions I’ve made during my college career.

I did it because I knew there were changes I wanted to make at The Daily. For months before my election, I had a little note on my phone listing everything I wanted to do. I wanted to reimagine our breaking news protocol. I wanted us to be more intentional about collecting data about our sources. I wanted to prioritize mental health and flexibility. And I wanted to integrate our section in the entire instituion of The Daily more through multi-media projects for each of our nine beats.

And I knew I wasn’t going to have to do all that alone.

Vanessa Kiefer, my lovely co-MNE, you having been my saving grace. I’ve probably thanked you for hundreds of little things over the past year and that still will never be enough. You are unfailingly kind and forgiving and you have the well-deserved respect of every single person on staff for it. You have that respect because you reciprocate it tenfold for everyone around you. You have always been there when I need you and I hope I’ve been able to do the same for you. There is no R without V. Vanessa, I love you unconditionally.

As for my seven Sniddos: Carlin, Sejal, Riley, Joey, Irena, Rachel, Sam. You have all made me smile and laugh and cry more times than I can count. I’m probably biased, but this has been my favorite SNEd class that I’ve seen in my time at The Daily. I will always be here for all of you, because you have always been there for me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

But if I’m being completely honest, I also decided to run for Managing News Editor because I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to The Daily last year. When my time as a Senior News Editor was coming to an end, I knew I either had to step into a new role or step away. So I signed myself up for one of the biggest responsibilities one can have at this organization and I put off the one thing that I knew would be even harder — letting go. Now, I’m still not ready to say goodbye, but here I am writing this anyway. And I think that’s kind of the point. None of the seniors are ever really ready to walk out of the newsroom for the last time. That’s why every year, all of us pen these long-winded eulogies of our time at The Daily. It’s a way for us to feel like we have some sort of control over the end of our time here. It’s a way for us to end things on our own terms. So for now, goodbye to 420 Maynard. Goodbye from a senior who loves you dearly. And goodbye from a girl who will probably miss this place forever. It was quite the ride.