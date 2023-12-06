Position(s): Managing Sports Editor (2023), Football beat (2023), Ice Hockey beat (2021-2022), Softball beat (2021

Section(s): Sports

Semesters at The Daily: 7

It’s fitting that as I write my senior goodbye, it’s these exact columns that made me stick around at The Michigan Daily Sports section.

Joining a virtual newsroom during COVID-19, my start was, how do you say, unexciting. Don’t get me wrong, I was excited to join The Daily. After wrapping up as my high school paper’s editor in chief, I emailed then managing sports editor Ethan Sears to join — in May, before I had even enrolled in classes.

Yeah, I wanted to be a part of this.

But a laptop screen can never capture the warmth of 420 Maynard St., nor the intriguing people who give a beat to its heart. So, I wrote my first story and drifted away for a while. I skipped Sunday meetings — apologizing every time, but only in the sort of “I slept through discussion section” way that pretty much summed up my first year of college. Then I heard the seniors that year give their tearful goodbyes to a place they loved. I learned how much they cared. Ethan put it best in an email to me:

“I know everything sucks right now, but I promise being on The Daily will be the best part of college when this all ends. Keep writing and stick with it. It will reward you.”

Needless to say, I listened, and this place gave me everything.

So while I’ll save all the sappy goodbye stuff for my final SportsMonday in April, for now, it’s time to say thank you.

To Nate, Niya, Bailey, Sydney, Annabelle, Vihaan, Morgan, Graham, Ella, Claire, Grace, Coco, Bea, Andy, Libby, Jordan, Madison, Julius, Kayla, Suraj, Jake and our own little citadel of Jacks, please always keep this place in your hearts. The Daily is what you make it, and if you pour your hearts into it, it will fill it up tenfold. I’m so proud of all of you, and I am so excited to see what you make of your time. I’m proud of you all.

To Noah and Rekha, I couldn’t ask for a better duo to take over from Paul and me. You might be taking the proverbial car keys away from me and cutting up my probably-undeserved license, but the wheel is in your hands now. I’m not going to tell you how to run it because I’ve never found that advice particularly helpful. What I’ll say is follow your heart and lead with it, because you’re two of the kindest people I’ve met.

To Lindsay, thank you for being the best summer MSE I could’ve served with. We crushed one of the most difficult summers ever, and we had so much fun doing it. You might’ve kicked my ass in two-person euchre, but I’ll gladly take those Ls for how great it was to work with you.

To Charlie and John, thank you for making the football beat one of the most fun beats I’ve ever been on. We’ve nailed the coverage side, sure, but more than that, it’s been so great to see you guys grow as writers and leaders through the job. Most importantly, thank you for making so many memories with me. There isn’t a group I’d rather be in College Park and State College and the Ohio Turnpike Popeyes alongside.

To Zain, Aaron, John, Paul and Eric, thanks for being incredible roommates. I love you boys, and I can’t wait for the rest of this year. Also, thank you to my friends Cameron, Tristan, Jenna, Maddie, Vincent, Jared and Allie for always being there for me even when my Daily life meant I had to miss things.

To my professors, thank you for understanding what I put into The Daily. I’ve tried so hard to balance this job with my classes, and it has never been easy. Without your support, I couldn’t have done it. Specifically, thank you to Professor Marwil, Professor Hancock, Professor Wroblewski, Professor Markovits and especially Dr. Hughes.

To the mentors who have taught me so much — especially Ethan, Bailey Johnson, Max Bultman, Katie Strang, Brad Elliott Schlossman and John Bacon — thank you all for being there when I needed advice, support or a little extra nudge to go chase a story. You’ve all been incredible mentors, and I’m forever thankful for what you’ve taught me.

To Kate and Shannon, thank you both for empowering Paul and me to change the Sports section’s culture for the better. When we took over, you believed in us to make this a rewarding place for all, and we’ve gotten nothing but support from you. You both have poured your hearts into being EICs, and we couldn’t have better leaders to follow.

To the readers, thank you for making his job worth it. There are a handful of bad actors — namely the handful of people who have sent me hate mail and even threats of physical violence — but they were drowned out by all the encouraging voices who interacted with my work. It’s hard being in this profession, but seeing people enjoy your work makes it all worth it.

To my mom and dad, thank you for pushing me to chase my dreams. I know I came into college planning to be a lawyer and all that, but this job has made me realize sports writing is my passion, and I want to pursue it. Without you two believing in me, I couldn’t do it. Thank you for always encouraging me — even the random stories and rants I’ve gone on that you probably had no idea what I was talking about.

Lastly, to Paul, thank you for being the best friend and co-editor I could ask for. This job has tested us both and pushed us to the brink so many times, but I’ve always been able to lean on you. I hope you’ve been able to do the same. You are one of the most electric, humble and downright incredible people I’ve ever met. There isn’t a soul I’d want to do this job with besides you. I love you, brother.