Position(s): co-Editor in Chief (2023), Senior News Editor (2022), Managing Design Editor (2021), Assistant Newsletter Editor (2021), Summer Managing News Editor (2021)

Section(s): Leadership, News, Audience Engagement

Semesters at The Daily: 7

With 133 years of editorial freedom and the largest staff, for better or for worse, of any college paper in the country, The Michigan Daily is a phenomenon. As the only print paper in Ann Arbor, The Daily remains the outlet with the most prolific University of Michigan sports coverage, the producer of top-tier news coverage, the leader of an ever-changing digital media landscape and the origin of content that inspires campus discourse and debate.

During my four years at The Daily, the paper has won a Pacemaker, Michigan Press Association College Newspaper of the Year, College Media Association awards, and countless regional and national content awards. We have covered traumatic, monumental and campus-altering events that have defined college experiences. We have uplifted the voices of community members and advocated for important change.

In a world with an ever-declining number of local newspapers, The Daily has stood strong. We have adapted and transformed our policies and processes to serve the Ann Arbor and U-M communities. We have rebounded from fully virtual productions to a bustling newsroom that produces nearly 30 articles every night. We serve as the University’s de-facto journalism school, providing students with on-the-ground experience and training the next generation of journalists. As anyone who has worked within the walls of 420 Maynard St. will tell you, our work is important.

But, during my time as co-editor in chief, it was easy to forget the importance of the work. Averaging 230 hours a month, this position pushed my mental, physical and emotional health to its limits. When classes were skipped and sleep was abandoned, when projects fell through and mistakes were made, the importance of the work became the last thing on my mind.

For the past year, The Daily has been priority number one, over friends, family, school, work and myself. The paper humbled me every single day; it kicked Kate and me when we were down, and it took more than either of us planned to give. But somehow, as the end of my tenure has arrived, I can confidently say it was all worth it. And what The Daily took, it gave it all back, and doubled it.

I look back now, grateful for every day I woke up as co-EiC. Every crisis taught me something. Every late night in the newsroom strengthened friendships. Every meeting grew trust in my team. Every tough conversation changed my perspective. And through it all, the small moments of my Daily-dominated life reminded me why I continued to sacrifice it all for this organization. Here are some of the many things that make this paper so special.

The Print Paper: Walking by the print paper will never get old; even after my time here concludes, I will continue to pick up two copies from the newsstands every Wednesday. I came into The Daily right after its shift to printing only once a week. What was once the central argument in the newsroom has turned into a symbol for staff-wide unity in producing the city’s physical archive of news every single week. To anyone in this seat in the future, do not let the print paper die.

Our Newsroom: For my tenure as co-EiC, 420 Maynard St. became where I ate, slept, laughed and cried the most. Housed on the top floor of a brick building behind the Union, the newsroom is defined by its arched ceilings, fluorescent lighting, stained glass windows and collection of posters, trinkets and sports “souvenirs.” Besides the 12 desks anchored to the floor, the newsroom is anything but static. Production nights in the newsroom are a mixture of Spotify playlists, games of trashketball, rotating meetings and a circulation of pizza from NYPD. I remember being nervous to come in for my shifts freshman year, overwhelmed by the sense of community I wasn’t sure I’d ever be a part of. Now, I’m nervous about what I’m going to do next semester when I don’t have 420 Maynard St. to come home to every night.

Our Goddamn Website: I remember the day our new website launched in 2021. I remember the chaos in group chats, Slacks and the few phone calls I was privy to that day. Now, our website is a community hub for culture and information. I am so proud to see how far the site has come in just three years, and I can’t wait to see how it continues to grow.

The People: The only thing that makes this job worth anything is the people. Creating a print paper and website in a beautiful newsroom would mean nothing if I didn’t get to do it beside everyone who works here. Comprised of 15 sections and 650 students, it seemed impossible upon joining in 2020 over Zoom that the place so many of my editors called home would one day become mine. To every staff member who let me sit at their desk, came up to my desk, played catch with me and listened to me ramble about anything and everything, thank you.

And because the people make this place, there are four generations of Daily staffers that I have to thank before I officially leave The Daily. For now, here is a sliver of thank yous to the people who defined my time here.

To Claire, Jack and Brittney. Thank you for carving out a place in The Daily for me. Claire, you always have been and always will be someone I look up to. Your leadership and grace inspired every step of my Daily journey. Brittney, your kindness and dedication to this paper is one I have looked to in my own leadership, thank you for welcoming me into The Daily. Jack, thank you for always being in my corner, for pushing me, advising me and trusting me. I am grateful for your friendship and talent always.

Julia and Meera, thank you for being there for me every step of the way. Thank you for patiently trying to understand the complex internal structure of The Daily and listening to every highlight and lowlight of this crazy job. I am so grateful for your friendship and love. Madi, Alison, Kiera, Jack and Andrew, thank you for reminding me that there’s more to life than just The Daily, for reminding me to breathe and for always making the space for me to put my phone away and laugh.

To Joey, Sejal, Rachel, Carlin, Riley, Irena, Jackson, Miles, Noah, Cole, Lucy, Mary, Lindsey B, Eli, Cole, Matthew, Reese, Anna, Lys, Fiona, Leyla, real deal Grace Beal, Amer, my SNEd class of 2022, the ME class of 2022 and 2021, your banter, laughter and kindness got me through the toughest nights at The Daily. You were what made the best nights the best nights. Let’s stay in touch, please.

Laine, Sarah and Erin, your steadfast support for the Arts section’s growth and development over the past year is beyond inspiring. Thank you for trusting me with your section’s content. From “Dan Humphrey’s Hate Club” to “Geezer Happy Hour,” I am grateful for the patience you showed me. I will always be B-Side’s biggest fan.

Katrina, while The Daily didn’t give us each other, it certainly didn’t keep us apart. Even though it might not seem like it, I’m grateful for every conversation where you held me accountable, kept me honest and chewed me out when I deserved it. I’m so happy we share a deep love for two of the most beautiful places on Earth. We’ve experienced The Daily together; now, let’s experience New York.

Safura and Deven, thank you for your patience and unrivaled dedication to your section and the paper as a whole. You have transformed Michigan in Color into a robust hub for information and support of students of Color while consistently churning out some of the best writing The Daily has ever published. I have learned so much from both of you. The Daily is lucky to have had you as leaders.

Aaron, your friendship was unexpected but incredibly welcomed. You sit in the most thankless job in 420 Maynard St. and do more for this paper than anyone knows. Formerly just “the business guy downstairs,” you have shown me what dedication, care and confidence look like in a leadership position. Thank you for the laughs, the assurance and the answers to all my questions over this past year.

Julian and Quin, you have been the biggest advocates for the Opinion section, and I’m grateful for it. Your dedication to the section will have a lasting impact on The Daily’s content. You taught me the importance of opinion journalism and are a large part of why I will always defend it.

Abbie, your laughter, passion and happiness are infectious. I will always be in awe of your optimism, even on 30-story nights.

Hannah, Chris, Myles, Lily and Sophia, thank you for teaching me about sections I was unfamiliar with. You all are such a big part of why The Daily has continued to flourish post-pandemic.

Kathy, thank you for your relentless support and tireless dedication to The Daily. You are The Daily’s grounding force and always know how to handle a crisis. I will take your lessons with me for the rest of my life. Brennan, thank you for being such a positive force. You taught me so much about the industry and how to actually “run” a paper, but above all, you taught me that kindness and patience are always the answer. Evan, thank you for putting up with The Daily and for your persistence in supporting our mission. I’m so happy you joined student publications, and I love how much you care about this place already. To the board, thank you for your guidance and knowledge and trusting us with the organization you all care so much about.

Abby, you are a once-in-a-TMD-generation talent. Thank you for your skills, kindness and care in every situation. All of these will take you so far in your next position.

Sophie, you took my feeble advice as design managing editor and ran with it. You have been patient with me even when you shouldn’t have been, and you have managed nearly every special project this paper has done over the past three years. I’m so proud of you.

Nazim and Meredith, in just the past semester, you have made CTI into the section that everyone hoped it would be when it was still Access and Inclusion. Thank you for your empathy and patience in every meeting with Kate and me; we are beyond grateful for you.

Kate and Anna, I love what you have done with your section and for the paper beyond. You are the definition of the backbone of The Daily. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Martina, you are phenomenal at your job. You are more on top of content than anyone at this paper, and you do it with a smile on your face and a drink in your hand. Christian, thank you for running for 2021 summer managing news editor with me; from day one, you showed me what friendship at The Daily could look like.

Angela, Shanshan and Daniel, you keep the lights on, pay the bills and do it all with such grace and knowledge. Professional papers would kill for our web section, and you lead it. There would be no Daily without Web.

Eric, thank you for everything. You have been a reliable and constant force in the newsroom. I will miss walking into the 420 Maynard St. and seeing you sitting at the Web desk every night. Thank you for your mentorship, patience, brilliance and kindness; I’m glad I never have to see a Daily without you.

Roni, back in the summer of 2021, from the first 20 seconds of your interview, I knew you’d go far in The Daily. I stand by that you are the best editor The Daily has ever seen, but beyond that, you were my voice of reason over the past year. I’m still rooting for your journalism career.

Vanessa, sweet, sweet Vanessa. Your kindness and love are unrivaled at this paper. Not only are you damn good at what you do, your friendship got me through the toughest nights at this paper. Thank you for always knowing when to turn on “Rent,” One Direction or the otters at the newsdesk. Because I knew you, I have been changed for good.

Paul and Connor: The Daily’s best coaches, cheerleaders and MVPs. There is no one else I would rather work beside. You have redefined Sports’ role in the newsroom for the better with your contagious passion and care for this paper. I am so grateful for your friendship. Thank you for welcoming me into Sports and for inviting me to every party, practice and Paullelujah. My time at The Daily would not be the same without you two.

Mom, Dad and Christopher, you have seen the worst and the best of what The Daily has done to and for me. Thank you for proudly wearing your Daily merch and reminding me of the important things in life. Kate VanEe, thank you for your love, support and friendship. You have pulled me out of the worst moments of my life and, without hesitation, picked me up and dusted me off every single time. I would not be where I am today without you.

Sam, Dana, Abby, Shania; can you believe it? It’s your time now. You’re ready for it, even if you don’t think you are. You now get to take on the best job in the world and leave your mark on the best paper in the world. This paper will take more than you give, but I promise you, a year from now, you’ll be sitting at your desk wondering where the time went. Take every single moment of it in.

Zoe and Julia, I love our Big Four. Your support, honesty, humor and kindness got Kate and me through the year. Watching your friendship and leadership grow over our tenure has been nothing short of magical. You are leaving big shoes to fill. Let’s hit LIVE soon?

Kate, where do I even begin? I could not have done this position without you. You are the best leader, partner and friend I could have ever asked to do this with. You were there throughout every stairwell cry, agonizing meeting, tough story, great night and bad night. Not only am I proud to say that you are the reason The Daily is being left a better place, but I am honored to say that I am leaving this job a better person because of you. I will never look at the sky, dogs or people passing by without thinking of you pointing in astonishment and yelling just a little too loud “Wow!” Thank you for everything and more. One unit.

And with that, it’s closing time. My word limit has long been surpassed, and I’m minutes before the deadline, unsure how to say goodbye to the place that has taken so much but given infinitely more. As Paul said as I was writing this in the newsroom late Wednesday night, maybe this isn’t a senior goodbye, but a senior hello. A hello to a life not defined by production hours, meetings and edits, but a life that has been forever changed by the people, paper and legacy of The Michigan Daily.

So one final thought. As my mentor told me, this place will change your life if you let it.

My addition and advice? Let it.