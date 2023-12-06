Position(s): Digital Culture Writer (Fall 2022, Winter 2023, Fall 2023)

Section(s): 3

Semesters at The Daily: 3

Despite the fact that I’ve been writing on Daily Arts for about 3 semesters now, I am still a firm believer in the idea that some things are impossible to be captured in words. All of my thoughts, memories, emotions and experiences with Daily Arts left me blown away. Something I didn’t realize I needed until I had it, a community that saw me and uplifted me in a way I had never experienced so intimately before — how do you do that justice with words alone? I’ve always struggled with expressing myself through words, yet Arts created an environment where I could surprise myself with what I was capable of, thanks to inspiration from fellow writers, advice from editors and the tireless work that everyone at Arts does to create a community that has established itself as the most positively impactful part of my life as a University of Michigan student.

Kaitlyn, Rebecca, Ceci, Lynn, Bela, Ariel, Lin and Holly, it was always a pleasure to read your pieces, see you every week for our meeting and get to know you better at beat bonding. Each of you brings something special to digital culture and I was honored to be involved in our silly little group of chronically online goobers.

Saarthak and Hunter, your editing allowed my pieces to be the best they could possibly be. You guys helped me develop a voice for myself: a voice that was quietly begging to be heard. Your camaraderie with each other extends positive vibes into the digital culture section that I will be forever thankful for.

Thank you to everyone in the Arts section who contributed to me finding a voice and a community for myself. As we transition through different stages in our lives, goodbyes are all too common. The hardest part of being involved with something amazing is inevitably having to turn and leave. But if there’s ever an opportunity for me to reintroduce a piece of this amazing something back into my life, I’ll do it in a heartbeat. Take care, everyone!