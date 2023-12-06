Position(s): Managing Editor (2023), Summer Statement Managing Editor (2022), Statement Deputy Editor (2022), Statement Associate Editor (2021), Opinion Columnist (2021)

Section(s): Leadership, Statement, Opinion

Semesters at The Daily: 6

About two years ago I was seated in the Bentley Historical Library, flipping through pages of diary entries and scrapbooks while wearing blue surgical gloves and my overly washed Michigan Daily crewneck. I was there that day to interact with tangible pieces of our campus’s history while on an assignment — a 2,000-word lede for The Statement magazine.

Digging through dust-proof boxes, I read through countless “Line a Day” journals recounting memories from University of Michigan women dating as early as 1892. Their stories — and the occasional Daily news clipping — told of hope for a more promising future for female students studying in Ann Arbor, for opportunity for their voices and ideas to be heard, and for potential openings of leadership to one day fill.

My assignment suddenly changed — this “senior goodbye” now marking its conclusion. I want to end my tenure at The Daily and time at the University knowing that I leave both slightly better than when I started, just before bound volumes and my few news clippings, too, enter a dust-proof box.

***

I joined The Daily my freshman year on a whim and largely through luck. Because when I say “joined,” what I mean is that I was graciously accepted by my editors who somehow found promise in my pitch ideas and frequent overuse of em dashes — a common theme that would continue throughout my time on staff.

For two semesters I penned (now-embarrassing) columns, for the first time exposing my passion for writing to the campus community. Between the emails I received and the printed copies I would deliver to my grandma, I knew at least a few people had read them. This feeling was incredible and one that I wanted to impart. While I have always loved to write, this role provided me once-untapped validation and an understanding of the power of words, the importance of local journalism and the incredible work that students can do in unearthing truth through storytelling.

Andie Horowitz, then magazine editor of The Statement, noticed this and hired me as an editor, showing me what good writing was and what a good editor was supposed to look like in finding it — despite the fact that she stood about six inches shorter and was, on all measures, way cooler than me. In my various editing positions for The Statement, I sat in the Law Library each Tuesday at 9 a.m., routinely opening pieces as soon as they were submitted. I loved my responsibility to read the work of my writers and I so eagerly wanted to soak in all of the qualities that Andie would display as her edits would roll in after mine. And then upon her graduation, she gave me what was once hers: the opportunity to lead and grow a section and a paper that would ultimately change my life in ways that it has done for countless others for more than a hundred years. This task, or torch if you will, is one that I hope I successfully ran with up until the finish line. Up until my work here is done, my space in the archive is open.

***

To Andie, Grace, Taylor, Lilly, Sammy and every Statement staffer I have ever had the privilege of working with or have hired, know that your incredible amounts of creativity and passion for the section have marked me in so many ways. Some of my most transformational relationships, both professionally and personally, have grown out of a Tuesday story meeting that undoubtedly went past the time limit. With your curiosity and incredible senses of humor, I was able to work on so many unforgettable projects like traveling to Port Huron in the spirit of Tom Hayden, running regression analyses on the sex lives of our peers, staging a takeover of the infamous newsroom corkboard and more. But perhaps the greatest thing you and the section have given me is the opportunity to hire, grow and be succeeded by young talent that will not just continue the work, but better it.

Reese, I write to you now with tear-filled eyes, leaving you my former role, this paper and my collection of Michigan Daily sweatshirts and drinking glasses in your hands. Being your “boss” has been the best thing that has happened to me as a staffer and leader. Your brightness, empathy, kindness and promise are something the newsroom so desperately needs and something I am so lucky to have been able to experience.

And to my newsroom colleagues outside of my home section, my gratitude extends. To the 2023 managing editor class, I thank you for helping me out of my shyness and for letting me get to know you and the work you produce. To all the staffers who I have worked with, been inspired by, or atleast given a smile to in my walks into the newsroom, how lucky am I to have been able to work alongside you?

Paul and Connor, thank you especially for entrusting me with reading your content and for leading one of the liveliest (and winningest!) sections The Daily houses. Eric, perhaps the only thing more remarkable than your talent and passion for digital journalism is your humility. Our paper, as it stands, owes so much to you.

The entire print design team, led by Sophie, Abby, Lys and Fiona, thank you for your talent and your impressive amounts of patience required each week. One of the best, most rewarding aspects of my role was printing the paper that you all so tirelessly worked to produce — seconded only by Zoe’s and my weekly talk with Ricardo from Michigan Web Press to actually print it and the nervous dash we would make the following morning to see if it successfully sat on newsstands.

Martina, Christian and Cole, I wish I could have gotten to work with you (and sit behind you) sooner. The memories we made, documented in our Little Blue Notebook, are what made working almost every single night in the newsroom so fulfilling. In my positions where I entered the newsroom no more than two or three times a week, I secretly admired the friend groups that I would routinely see sitting around the desks. Now I hope that other staffers view us as one of these groups, even though our conversations are usually nonsense, tears and weird noises.

I would also like to give a special (maybe unpopular) thanks to the members of the Payroll Committee for your commitment to making The Daily a more financially sustainable place, backed both by data and resiliency. I believe that together we helped set the framework for making The Daily a more equitable place in the small ways that we can with an even smaller budget — a task that will only continue and be more pressing. Keep up the good, needed work.

With that, Kate and Shannon, thank you for appointing me to my final role and for trusting me with the opportunities it presented. You never ceased to amaze me with your ability to lead a paper that holds so much history and prestige (oh, and yes, drama) along with your ability to be so effortless while doing it. The trust you had in me, Zoe and the four of us as a collective is something I hope I can find in what comes next. Regardless, what I will permanently leave with is a greater appreciation for the first snow, the solace in stairwells, the moon.

To my friends outside The Daily (those Zoe and I affectionately call “normal people”), you all quickly came to learn that The Daily was essentially both my second house and degree. Thank you for your patience and encouragement when I would lean on you. Melissa, Natalie, you know who you are.

And to to my family who has supported me throughout my tenure, I appreciate you for messaging me personally for the latest news and for asking if I had any new columns (sorry, I usually didn’t, but here is one final one now). Know that I felt immense joy and healing when I was able to have our last name, Verklan, imprinted on the page. Grannie, Mom and Laura, thank you especially for giving it positive meaning and for letting me tag it in the work that you all have had a hand in inspiring.

Finally, my string of “thank you”s conclude with, but will never cease for, Zoe. The Daily brought us together — in the sense that I sat alongside you, printed the paper with you and planned a fake wedding with you — through the nature of our job and position. But I imagine that there is a bit of fate that put us together in our final year as students and as leaders, likely through the indirect influence of the women I read about at the Bentley Library who would have dreamed to both be and see us in our seats.

I laugh at the fact that many of our peers cannot believe we only met about a year ago. Yet between our slew of planned and unplanned matching outfits, albums full of hundreds of digital camera pictures and frequent trips to our favorite places like the Costco Food court, Chapala’ and LIVE, I suppose I can understand their confusion. But what is certain and clear is that you will be one of my lifelong friends. It was together that I think The Daily is left at a better place — even if only slightly. That is my ultimate thank you.

With that, it’s closing time.