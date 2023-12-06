Position(s): Managing Video Editor (2023), Assistant Video Editor (Fall 2022), Videographer (2021)

Section(s): Video

Semesters at The Daily: 6

I joined The Michigan Daily in January 2021 after one of the scariest and most isolating years of my life. I came to the University of Michigan during a pandemic knowing no one and having little memory of the campus from my last tour. I spent my first semester of my freshman year locked up in my Markley dorm where I would often go more than 48 hours without leaving my room.

Returning to campus the following semester, I realized I needed to find something besides class to occupy my time. While I never considered myself a journalist, I saw The Daily had a video section with an open application. Our team was a small group of 10 students who met weekly on Zoom. We had one video camera to our name and fewer than 600 subscribers. Despite its humble beginnings, joining the video team gave me a community I had not yet found on campus. I now found myself venturing outside of my apartment to film restaurant openings, interviews, campus guides and even a Steve Irwin-style video where I dressed up as a giant squirrel… I started to learn the streets and businesses of Ann Arbor and, most importantly, I started making friends.

Annika Wang and Iulia Dobrin were my managing video editors and they are the reason I decided to become a leader on campus. They made our team feel like a friend group. We were always laughing in our meetings and no one was ever afraid to be themselves. Everyone had different skill levels, but we all had the same goal of creating. After my first year on the team, I ran for managing editor and won alongside my friend Julia. My goal was always to make the video team a beginner-friendly place where people could create content they were passionate about. Two years later, I can happily say that the video team is a wonderful place for anyone interested in film and video journalism.

Thank you to Molly, my first friend that I made at The Daily. I miss our editing sessions and all the fun places we went to film together! Thank you to Julia, my co-managing editor in 2022. Together we took the Youtube Channel to 2,000 subscribers and tripled video team membership. I appreciate you keeping me sane through it all. Thank you to Myles, my co-managing editor this year. Throughout my crazy schedule and my senior burnout, you have helped keep the video section not only afloat, but truly thriving. Thank you to my senior editors, Ashley, Darrin and Nick. I love hanging out with you all in the media room before meetings and just laughing together.

Thank you to everyone who has been a part of the video team during my time here. We are a small but mighty group and I am so proud of everything we have created and how much we have grown in the past three years. I cannot wait to stay subscribed and see what amazing things you make in the years to come. A special shoutout to next year’s managing video editors, Andrew and Jovanna — you guys are going to be amazing!!

While The Daily has had its many, many stressful moments, it has also been the most consistent part of my college career. It’s shaped my social and professional life in such a positive way. I am not much of a writer, hence why I joined the video team, but I hope my appreciation for this organization shines through in this letter.

Thank you for everything,

Hannah <3