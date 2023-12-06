Position(s): Managing Photo Editor (2022), Summer Digital Managing Editor (2022), Assistant Photo Editor (2021), Staff Photographer

Section(s): Photo

Semesters at The Daily: 7

My time at 420 Maynard St. can be summarized in one experience: lying in bed with the stomach flu on FaceTime with The Michigan Daily’s photostaff. On April 16, 2023, I was as far away from the newsroom as possible — across the ocean actually. I was finishing up my semester studying abroad in Barcelona when I picked up a FaceTime from one of my best friends and former co-managing photo editor, Grace Beal. Grace called during the last photostaff meeting of the semester. For the first time since I joined The Daily my freshman year, I wasn’t at the meeting.

But through my phone, I laughed, cried and reminisced with the seniors who were about to graduate. I instantly felt like I was back in the newsroom. Despite the distance, I felt closer than ever to the people who made The Daily feel like home. To Gabby, Emma, José, Hannah, Maria, Ali, Miles and Sophia: Thank you for trusting Grace and me to be your managing photo editors. You all brought so much joy, laughter and talent to the section. José, Hannah and Emma, I’m so glad that wasn’t the last time I saw you. Thank you for surprising me at the Daily graduation brunch a couple of weeks later. And Gabby, I’m so lucky to have had more time with you this fall.

To the class of 2022 seniors Dominick and Becca, I miss you too. The last night of production during your senior year was the reason I cried for the first time at The Daily. You have been a constant source of knowledge and inspiration since I met you both during my freshman year.

Becca, thank you for standing by my side and offering up your lens at my first Michigan football game two years ago. Maddie and Allison, thank you for sending that text as I was running to upload photos during halftime. I still remember my excitement at that moment. Thank you for introducing me to my best friend and, most of all, for believing in Grace and me to lead the section as sophomores.

My semester abroad last winter didn’t disconnect me from The Daily and the people who work there. My love for The Daily and, more importantly, for the people who work there reaches far beyond the bounds of the newsroom. I know that when I graduate this May I will carry the memories and bonds that I formed at 420 Maynard St. with me for the rest of my life.

My time at The Daily started when I joined during the fall of my freshman year at the height of the pandemic. To Jeremy, thank you for sticking with me as representatives of the fall 2020 hiring class all these years later.

Every Sunday during our photostaff meetings that year, I stared at rows of people’s faces on my Zoom screen that I had not yet met. One year later, during the fall of my sophomore year, I met three of those other faces for dinner at Frita Batidos. Fast forward to today, and Grace, Kate and Anna are three of my best friends.

And now, I even live with one of the faces that appeared on my Zoom screen freshman year. Kate, thank you for the Trader Joe’s suggestions, movie nights, rant sessions and photo conversations. I know that there will be another time before we graduate when I will try to force-feed you my pesto “pizza.” I love you, and I hope this senior goodbye makes you cry.

I’m so lucky to live on a street full of Daily friends, old and new. Aaron, thank you for the opportunity to be part of a winning IM soccer team. Lila, send me the email so I can order a shirt.

To Lila, one of my best friends, my backpacking partner and future co-managing photo editor, thanks for moving to East Kingsley Street too. Most of all, thank you for your tangents, advice, kindness, music suggestions and NY bagels. You’re too cool for me, and I already regret typing that. Don’t let it go to your head.

A house down from Lila is my biggest supporter, best friend and one of the most talented people I know. Grace, I couldn’t have done it without you. Remember when we photographed J. Cole? I don’t. Sometimes I can’t believe all of the incredible things we have done together. From recruitment chair to managing photo editor to IM soccer teammate and now neighbor, there is no one else I’d rather have by my side. I know that no matter what, you will always be there for me. You are truly one of the most incredible people I have ever met, and I wish everyone was as lucky as me to have you as their best friend. I’m not ready to graduate and go back to long distance. I love you.

To Anna, a non-Kingsley resident but a best friend, I love you all the way from Canada. From Weekendside to Lutherween dressed as … (still unsure) to Sean Kingston to Lollapalooza to sharing Josh’s pull-out couch to vodka pasta nights to early morning tailgating to late nights at The Daily, I’ve been so lucky to have you by my side. I love you.

To my old roommates, Nick, Jared, Josh, Spencer, Brandon and Kent, thank you for always opening your door to me. Spencer, thank you for letting me, Josh and Nick eat your Count Chocula cereal on that fateful night last fall. Where would we all be without the Monster Prize(s)? Josh, Spencer, Brandon, Jared and Nick, thank you for the laughs, the matching pajamas, the late-night couch talks and your lifelong friendship.

Jared and Nick, thank you for changing my life by introducing me to Irene. In all seriousness, thank you for the advice, encouragement and memories as managing editors and as best friends. As a wise former Sports managing editor once said, I love you both — almost equally. Nick, thank you for being my other biggest supporter, and thank you to 420 Maynard St. for introducing you to me. Biking home from The Daily isn’t the same without you. Kate and I will see you and Josh in D.C. soon, and hopefully, I won’t bore you.

To Paige, thank you for your support, kindness and friendship. Your love for The Daily and its people shaped the bonds that formed among the 2022 managing editor class. To the 2022 managing editor class, thank you for being incredible friends and coworkers. You are the best of the best. To Evan and Caroline, I miss taking photos of you two and turning around to see Evan’s face from my seat at the photo desk. To Kristina, thank you for your steadfast support and calm presence in the newsroom. To Dominic, I miss your travel advice, rental car assistance and storytimes.

To the 2022 summer staff, thank you for trusting me to be your summer digital managing editor. To Julianne and Sarah, thank you for being the best summer managing photo editors. Sarah, you made that summer in Ann Arbor one for the books. You both inspire me daily and I will never stop being in awe of your photos. I can’t wait to see where life takes you, because I know it’s going to be somewhere great.

To Sports, thank you for being fun. To Lindsay, Liza, Lys, Selena and Remi, thank you for being a part of the best group chat ever created. To Noah, thank you for making my day every time I see you, and on that very specific day when you let me photograph you wearing a Cheesehead in Wisconsin. To Charlie, thank you for knowing everything about everything. To Sam, thank you for singing “Over the Rainbow” with me. To Paul, from COMM 281 to the Bean, the people aren’t ready for us.

To Kate and Anna, why haven’t you fired me? To Lila and Grace, I can’t wait to see what you do for the Photo section, including firing me. I know I’m already washed, but I will be doubly washed next semester, undoubtedly bugging you and making more “bonding” invitations. Just know that I’m always one call away, no matter where I am.

To Kathy, thank you for the constant support you gave me and Grace during our term as managing photo editors. Be on the lookout for future holiday cards mailed to 420 Maynard St.

To Mom, Dad and Natalie, thank you for always supporting my dreams. And thank you for listening to non-stop Daily talk for a year straight.

To the current photostaff, Sarah, Alyssa, Arushi, Ashley, Bela, Caleb, Cole, Ellie, Emily, Georgia, Grace, Holly, Jenna, Keith, Lila, Lucas, Meleck, Riley, Ruby, Sam, Sydney and both Sarahs, you are all incredible people and photographers. Take every opportunity you can to experience the magic of The Daily and share that magic with future Daily photographers.

While sitting (and crying) on the couch during the last night of production last year, a former photostaffer told Grace and me that we inspired her to pursue her career goals. Selena, you are living out those dreams today and I will forever be in awe of your talent.

To current, past and future photostaffers, I hope you are inspired by and continue to inspire a new generation of Daily photographers. I know you will. Pretty soon you too will be sitting on the photo couch crying because you’re leaving this incredible place and these people.