Position(s): Senior Software Engineer (2023), Managing Online Editor (2022), CTI Liaison (Fall 2021), Fall 2021 Recruitment Chair, Summer Software Engineer (2021), Access and Inclusion Liaison (Winter 2021), Data Journalist (2020-2021)

Section(s): Web

Semesters at The Daily: 7

This doesn’t quite feel like goodbye. I still have a story to publish, technical debt to document and knowledge to transfer. None of those are necessities — The Michigan Daily will still be here tomorrow. Rather, I want to do them because I love the work and I love the people.

I graduated high school with a lot of ambivalence. Although I enjoyed my programming classes, I was uncertain about whether I could find a just and meaningful career path in computer science. I couldn’t imagine myself having a good time working in Big Tech, though I’m sure many people do find fulfillment at Google or Meta. I was deeply contemplative of what it means to do good in the world. I still am.

A month before my first semester of freshman year, a friend told me how she wanted to join The Daily. After finding out that the paper had a web team, I wanted to apply too. It was clear to me from that point on that I wanted to work in journalism.

In the three years since, I published a handful of stories, analyzed some data and wrote a couple of lines of code. I also attended parties and ate a few slices of pizza. It was mostly a good time.

But I can’t say The Daily, or journalism at large, is always just and meaningful. There are particular issues regarding pay, inclusivity and burnout. I’m in the newsroom for most days of the week but I don’t always feel welcome. Most folks don’t quite understand or relate to my work. And, unlike much of our staff, I am not white nor is my family wealthy. All the while, I’m meant to be leading The Daily’s digital transformation. Sometimes, I weep.

Yet, I keep coming back. I keep coming back because I found people who care about technology in journalism, who care about inclusivity and accessibility, and who I can wave to from my desk as they enter the newsroom. Thank you to those people.

Mr. Mykolyk, thank you for teaching me how to build websites and visualize data. Yaru, thanks for telling me about The Michigan Daily three years ago. Jason, your work was an inspiration to me in high school and it continues to inspire me. Thank you all for nudging me down this path.

Parth, you were the first person I talked to when I came to the newsroom for the first time after we resumed in-person operations. I’m so thankful that you listened to my ideas and answered my questions. Naitian, I have always been in awe of your intellect and velocity. I’m grateful to know someone as excited about technology in journalism as I am. Thank you both for setting such a clear vision, for cultivating such a supportive learning environment and for the continued support since.

Michigan in Color, you push The Daily’s boundaries in so many ways. I’m proud to say that I worked with so many MiC staffers to bring their ambitious digital ideas to reality. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. Thank you for your bravery and presence.

Claire, we did not talk many times but I still remember the one time I went to your Zoom office hours when we talked about careers, technology and journalism. You advocated for me when I applied for my first job, even though we never worked on anything together. Thank you.

Dora, you are the most caring person I know. You brought life and structure to the team when I could not. We did not always see eye to eye on things, but we filled big shoes and then some. I could not and would not have done it with anyone else. Thank you for your friendship and leadership.

Daniel, you are full of energy and curiosity. You brought new passion to the team. In some ways, it reminded me of my own enthusiasm during my freshman year. Angela, I admire your practical endurance and level-headedness. Thanks for grounding my lofty ideas, for bringing your new ideas and for being a great housemate. I hope you have a well-deserved break from the newsroom in Spain next semester.

Irena, I don’t remember how we met but I’m glad we did. Thanks for coming by the Web desk to distract me from my work and for allowing me to sit at the News desk. I really appreciate your candor and our conversations. You’re also so funny that I just burst out laughing writing this.

Pavan, thank you for your initiative. You’ve brought so much to The Daily in just this past year. It has been wonderful seeing you lead your team of cruciverbalists. Best of luck next year as managing editor.

Hannah, thanks for coming to us with so many ideas for data stories. Ashley and Chris, it was an honor to witness how the professionals do it down in Austin, Texas. Jess, thank you for your friendship and solidarity. Sophia, you are my biggest supporter. Thank you so much for listening to me talk about The Daily and for always believing in me.

Web, it was a privilege to work with all of you. Thank you for trusting me in leadership and for listening to all of my crazy ideas. You are all so talented, capable and motivated. I’ve never been more confident in the future of engineering, data journalism and product design at The Michigan Daily than I am today. I know the team will be in good hands. I love you all.

-30-