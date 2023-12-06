Position(s): Managing Statement Editors (Fall 2023), Statement Associate Editor (2022), Statement Correspondent (2021 Fall), Statement Columnist (2021 Winter), Statement Contributor (2020)

I’m sitting at my desk nestled in the corner of my basement bedroom. I just opened a new document because, 24 hours ago, I learned that senior goodbyes were due in 72. In subconscious denial, I’d believed that these were a second-semester thing — a goodbye I would not yet have to tackle. If freshman year Lilly were to bear witness to this last-minute behavior, if she realized she had only 72 hours to say farewell to the only consistent aspect of her college experience, she would’ve had a heart attack. If she were at the wheel, this note would’ve been signed, sealed and delivered two weeks ago. Instead, at my senior year desk nestled in the basement, I take a breath, rearrange my schedule and open the laptop. There’s more grace involved today. There’s more faith, trust and confidence, all of which I credit to four years at The Statement.

I discovered The Statement from my desk in West Quad, in the midst of a pandemic, when I entered a Michigan Daily information Zoom. I had zero aspects of my life at the University of Michigan nailed down; I only knew I wanted to write. Clicking from breakout room to breakout room of editors detailing the work of their sections, I eventually landed in The Statement’s room. The Statement managing editor spoke with honesty, humor, intelligence and humility, a combination that struck me. It was a combination, I’d eventually understand, that epitomized the personality of our little yet essential magazine. I looked no further; I was in.

I remember sitting at a socially-distanced desk in the Union, puffing into my mask as I fired off an email with an essay titled “My Seventh Call From Urgent Care” into the seeming

abyss that was actually Maggie Mihaylova’s and Andie Horowitz’s inboxes. Maggie took the piece, published it and recommended I apply for a writing spot second semester. The rest was history.

As my college experience unfolded, I found friends, moved between apartments and houses and new apartments, joined dance teams and quit music clubs, grew disinterested in majors and selected new ones, entered relationships and made career choices. Those close to me know that I struggle with decisions, down to restaurant orders. But during my four years at Michigan, I never questioned the time and hard work I devoted to The Statement, never doubted pressing on or showing up. I loved the writing, people and purpose. Thus, while I grew up at college — most aspects of my life ebbing, flowing and altering — The Daily remained a constant. Somehow, from the get-go, I knew that one day, when I sat at my senior year desk nestled in the basement and reflected on who I’d become, I would have The Statement to thank.

To Andie Horowitz: I owe it all to you! I cannot thank you enough for being such an incredible, hilarious and genius leader, for taking me into The Statement family and providing a blueprint. You made a strange environment feel familiar. As a freshman sitting in story meeting, I thought there was a negative percent chance that I would ever be as badass of an ME and person as you, but you surely inspired me to try. I am forever grateful for your nurturing.

To Julia Verklan: When Andie informed me she had not chosen me for 2021 deputy editor, I was upset. I wondered what kind of person could’ve beaten me out. Then I showed up to my first meeting of the semester and immediately understood that you were that kind of person. You are my rock, mother, teacher, buddy all wrapped up into one bundle of joy. I’m amazed by your intelligence, thankful for your humor and trusting of your wisdom. I treasure your compassion, unwavering composure and beautiful smile. I’ll slip you a love letter separately. The newsroom wouldn’t be the newsroom without you, and I cannot wait to watch you rule the world. Remember me when you do.

To Reese Martin: I’m not sure how I got lucky enough to have a magical fairy disguised as an editor fall into my lap upon taking this position. Your dedication is unmatched; I cannot thank you enough for your help, support and wisdom. Becoming friends with you has been a privilege; somehow, you make putting out fires enjoyable. I have no doubt you will carry The Statement forward with grace and sensitivity.

To Val: I’m grateful to sit next to a person at story meetings whose work I’ve long admired. Your words are as poetic off the tongue as they are on your page; god is a woman is Val. To Irena: Thank you for your bright smile and giggle; you bring light to every space. To Jeremy: You’re a control variable within my Statement experience, and a hilarious, loving and talented one at that. If the next Statement photo editor is half as perfect for this role as you are, all is well.

To all of the other writers, editors, designers, etc. that I’ve been so lucky to work with: Thank you for trusting me as your leader, for teaching me, sharing your stories and showing up. You all are talented rock stars.

I’ll go out with a text from Julia sent in September in response to my questioning of how the first story meeting had gone; I was crippled with imposter syndrome as I assumed the ME role. Per usual, she hyped me up to a degree that my behavior certainly didn’t necessitate, yet ended with an important sentiment:

“Hi Lilly of the future. Here is my story meeting note: You are so well spoken and affirming for these young writers. You are undoubtedly making them feel so special. It’s really beautiful to watch. Can you remember our first semester, our first story meeting? To think this is the last semester in the room yet the start for so many others.”

I send my best wishes to said others. I hope The Statement treats you as beautifully as it’s treated me.