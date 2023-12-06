Position(s): Managing Arts Editor (2023), Digital Culture Beat editor (2033), Daily Arts Writer

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 6

When Erin Evans, Sarah Rahman and I took over as co managing arts editors one year ago, we considered revamping the Arts desk. But we never did. Photos, flyers, marathon medals and other accouterments threaten to fall off of our half of the corkboard. Campaign posters of past, present and future MAEs decorate the wall. A stack of obscure CDs sent to us by artists has been stashed in one of the desk drawers for as long as I can remember. Stuffed animals, trinkets, empty candy jars and coloring books take up space. The Arts desk is overflowing with items without uses, but I can’t bear to be the one to clean it up.

I can’t clean up the Arts desk because of the people who touched it. I joined The Michigan Daily over Zoom in January 2021 — isolated and nervous, I found refuge in those virtual meetings where Elise Godfryd encouraged the use of Zoom filters and Zoe Phillips showed off her cat, Pip. Mik Deitz, who was my editor and is now one of my closest friends, taught me everything important about writing. Lilly Pearce and Sabriya Imami hired me as an editor, and I grew close with Sarah Rahman, Fia Kaminski, Katrina Stebbins and Emilia Ferrante over countless movie nights and powerpoint nights. I can’t clean up Lizzie Yoon’s drawings of Arts alumni, or Zoe and Elise’s campaign poster, or Sabriya’s “Magic Mike” Valentine’s cards, because it feels like saying goodbye to the Arts alumni who impacted me the most.

Instead, I’ll leave it to Zach Loveall, Jack Moezer and Ceci Ledezma, who have committed to a frazzling yet infinitely rewarding position. Take things down and make the Arts desk your own. Put up items that remind you of Arts members who will exist after I leave. My only request is that you don’t change the screensaver on the desktop.

Hunter and Saarthak, I’m amazed by your dedication to Digital Culture. I can’t take credit for the vitality of the beat, but hiring you two as editors is one of my greatest accomplishments. Conversely, my greatest regret is never winning the Skitterina Funko Pop at Pinball Pete’s.

Erin, leading the section with you has been wonderful. You are probably the most hardworking person I know. I’m so glad that you joined the Film beat after I dropped the class we shared — I wanted so badly to be friends with you. Everything you write is touching, beautiful, perfect and so remarkably Erin. I am constantly amazed by your diligence and care for this section. Arts is a better place because of you. Let me know when you want to do another “Elvis” and “Titanic” double feature (or instead, rewatch the Bridget Jones series).

Zara, Zach, Nora, Claire, Jack, Kaya, CC, Emmy, Annabel, Serena, Ava, Ava, Saarthak and Hunter, thank you for putting up with my music choices during production. I can’t promise that the 17-minute Bob Dylan song won’t be played again, but I can promise that I won’t be the one playing it (Jack, I’m looking at you). I couldn’t be prouder of the work you have done and the communities you have created within your beats — you all inspire me.

Val, thank you for always bouncing ideas around with me. I’m so impressed with the writer you have become. I have to strategically plan when I read your columns for The Statement, lest I start crying in public.

And finally, to the Arts writers: I hope you never stop writing. Let The Daily change your life. You won’t regret it.