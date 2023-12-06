Position(s): 2023 Managing Photo Editor, Senior Sports Photo Editor (Fall 2022), Senior Audience Engagement Photo Editor (Winter 2022), Assistant Editor (Fall 2021), Staff Photographer (Winter 2021)

Section(s): Photo

Semesters at The Daily: 6

Let me start this off by saying I am not an emotional person and I do not like writing but here we are all thanks to The Michigan Daily.

When I first got into the University of Michigan, I immediately checked to see if the yearbook was hiring photographers. I was a yearbook photographer in high school and knew I wanted to join some type of extracurricular related to photography, but I assumed if you were a part of a newspaper you had to be a writer — so joining The Daily didn’t even cross my mind. In the winter of my freshman year, I went through sorority recruitment hoping to meet people and find friends because I was living in a dorm room alone, my only social interactions with dining hall staff.

Instead of joining a sorority, I found The Daily photostaff.

My time on photostaff has been unconventional, to say the least. I joined staff in the middle of the pandemic so there were no typical news events to cover. For my dayside every week, I shot stock photos of random, unfamiliar buildings on campus and to this day I have only covered a handful of campus news events. However, I threw myself into photographing Michigan sports every weekend — which, by the way, is unheard of for photostaff today.

My first semester I photographed 12 games and 11 different sports, sparking my interest in sports photography and my goal to photograph all 29 varsity teams at Michigan. And I’ve almost accomplished that goal with just three sports left on my list.

I’ve had such amazing experiences covering sports including traveling to the University of Maryland, Indiana University and Rutgers University to shoot football. I’ve shot in multiple professional arenas and stadiums including Little Caesars Arena, Lucas Oil Stadium, Amelie Arena and Madison Square Garden. But nothing compares to photographing games at Crisler Center, the UM Lacrosse Stadium, even Cliff Keen (the darkest, worst-lit place on campus) and, of course, the Big House.

Photographing for The Daily has taught me so much. I’ve grown from a quiet and shy person to not being afraid to go up to strangers to ask for their name, year and school. I’ve learned to not get pushed around by older, more experienced, usually male photographers on the field but to push back to get the shot. As I grew as a photographer, I was able to share my knowledge and became more of a mentor for our newer photographers as I stepped into leadership roles. And freshman me would’ve never, in her wildest dreams, thought that she’d be managing photo editor at The Michigan Daily.

Not only has photostaff opened doors to pursuing photography as more than a hobby, but I’ve also found my best friends and some of the most supportive and talented people I know.

To Maddie and Allison. Thank you for hiring me. The highlight of every week freshman year was our little chats when I’d pick up equipment for my events at your houses.

To Dominick, Becca, Miles, Julia, Hannah, Jose, Maria, Ali, Gabby and Emma. You have been such huge role models and have taught me so much through your talent and friendship. Thank you for making the newsroom and photostaff so welcoming. I wouldn’t be here without you all. Dominick, I swear every first major sport I covered was with you and it was always such a blast. Gabby, I will never forget my dayside “shadowing” Zoom call with you. Emma, I miss our tea times and our fever dream trip to Rutgers.

To Sarah, Jenna, Riley, Emily, Alyssa. It’s been amazing seeing you all grow as photographers, editors and people. I’ve loved every minute I’ve spent at the Photo desk editing while chatting about photography, school and just life. I’m so excited to see you continue to succeed and grow on staff in the future.

To Selena. I’m so lucky to be your friend. You have so much talent and I am in awe of your creativity. I will never forget sitting at the Photo desk, hours before my flight home, when you asked me if I was interested in photographing the Orange Bowl with you. It was one of the most mid experiences of my life (insert cat emoji).

To Kate, Shannon, Zoe, and Julia. Thank you for always supporting me and Anna as leaders, and all of our photostaff. It’s been so fun working with you all this past year and I’ll miss the random texts about photos and our chats in the back of the newsroom.

To Sports. Thanks for always being so energetic and full of life. Watching you guys play trashketball or attempt to throw a ball onto the lights has always been so entertaining and maybe one day I’ll let you guys teach me how to play euchre. Thank you for always being a familiar face at sports games that I can chat with during halftime. I’ve had some of my favorite Daily memories on sports road trips and Photo x Sports parties.

To Paul and Connor. We’ve come a long way since that first coffee chat we had at Starbucks. I’m excited for post-season football and a potential men’s golf road trip.

To Lindsay and Liza. Let’s have a girls’ sleepover again sometime.

To Sam. More tailgate cartwheels; same time, same place next year?

To Noah. We’ve been all over the country together and I wouldn’t have it any other way, but your driving still scares me. Thank you for always being a shoulder to lean on and rant to. I wish we could’ve lain by the pool in Tampa for an extra day.

To Charlie and Lys. Who would’ve thought that covering a three-day wrestling tournament at Little Caesars Arena would be so life-changing?

To Josh, Nick, Jared, Spencer and Brandon. Some of my favorite memories were spent stuck in a car with you guys for way too many hours to cover football or in the Cross Street living room. Long live the sleep couch. Don’t worry, we’re taking good care of it. Even when I sat on the floor doing physics homework and wouldn’t say a word, I just enjoyed being with you guys and listening to your banter and it still amazes me how you never get tired of talking about sports. I can’t wait for our next trip with our monster prizes and, hopefully, no shot skis will be involved this time.

To Lila and Grace. I cannot wait to see all that you do as MPEs. You are both so energetic, thoughtful, caring and have the most chaotic energy. I’m so excited to watch you grow as leaders and see all the amazing things you do in this position. I’m so, so proud of you both.

To my roommates. Thank you for listening to me ramble, complain and just share everything about The Daily all the time. I appreciate you always being there for me even when I would go days (and sometimes a week) without seeing you guys because I was never home.

To my family. Thank you for always supporting me, for clicking on articles to look at my photos even if you don’t actually read them and for pretending you understand social media when I send screenshots of my photos on Instagram.

To Jeremy. You are so, so talented. You always amaze me with your knowledge of editing, composition and film photography. Thank you for reviving Statement and Photo’s collaboration. It’s been so cool to see all the fun projects and photos that you’ve been able to spearhead.

To Julianne. It’s been so fun seeing you grow as a photographer and senior editor and discovering our love for Target dark chocolate caramel squares. I can’t wait to lie in the center of another football field with you while taking 0.5x selfies and panoramas. I’m sad you never got the chance to “photograph” a president … but there’s still next semester!

To Grace and Tess. You both left the biggest shoes for Anna and me to fill but in the best way possible. You are both crazy good photographers and leaders, and I’ve learned so much from you guys. It’s crazy to think we only awkwardly met three years ago and really became friends two years ago because I feel like I’ve known you both forever. Thank you for always being there for me when I needed advice or just someone to listen to me ramble. And thank you for not only supporting me but joining me in my endeavors to the most random, off campus sports.

And to Anna, my lovely co-MPE, best friend, other half. I seriously don’t know what I would do without you. This has been the craziest year of my life and there’s no one else I’d want by my side. From shooting softball at Northwestern together to the Rose Bowl I’m so glad we’ve been in it together. I love you so much! We did it!

To all of photostaff. I love you all so much. Thank you for making 420 Maynard St. my second home. Some of my favorite memories are chatting and spending way too many hours at a way too crowded Photo desk. I am inspired every time I open my photo Instagram and see all the amazing things you create. You are all amazing photographers and people and I can’t wait to see all that you accomplish while on staff.