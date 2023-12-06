Position(s): Daily Arts Writer (Style Beat)

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at the Daily: 3

I applied to The Michigan Daily on a whim. Knowing I wanted to stay connected to the arts on campus, I followed the Daily Arts section on Instagram almost as soon as I got to the University of Michigan. So when I saw their post that the application deadline had been extended at the beginning of the winter 2023 semester, I decided, “Why not?”

I wrote a review of Audra McDonald’s beautiful performance in “The Ohio State Murders” and how much having celiac disease sucks when you’re a theatre kid (because the best way to feed a group is gluten-contaminated pizza). And for some reason, I was accepted to the Style beat. And I’m so glad I did.

Throughout my time at The Daily, I’ve learned so much, not just about journalism and writing, but about myself and my relationship to the arts. I’ve explored my identity as a non-binary performer and audience, my experience with food and my autoimmune disease, and I’ve gotten the chance to explore and review all kinds of media that I wouldn’t have otherwise discovered. Not to mention, I’ve made connections within and outside of The Daily, including up-and-coming artists at the University and beyond. The experience has been fulfilling and fun and I couldn’t have asked for a better time.

Finally, all I really have to say is thank you.

Thank you to Kaya and CC for being wonderful leaders and such welcoming beat editors.

Thank you to Saarthak and Hunter for letting me write about whatever I wanted over the summer and for understanding how long it took me to get through the absolute saga that is Jedi: Survivor.

Thank you to Ceci and Maddie for popping up everywhere and keeping me company all over campus.

Thank you to Hannah for being a wonderful mentor and for inspiring our banger “Taylor Swift or Shakespeare?” presentation.

Thank you to the Waluigi Supremacy Club, even if I could only get to one trivia night (I’ll be back, I promise). And good luck at invitational!

Even if I never planned on it, I will miss this place dearly. Thank you to everyone who made it special. I know it’s in good hands.