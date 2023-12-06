Position(s): Senior Photo Editor for Statement (2022-2023)

Semesters at The Daily: 7

Every weeknight in The Michigan Daily’s newsroom, a sort of collective effervescence transpires. It’s a beautiful buzzing scene as each section contributes its part to the paper’s daily essential and eclectic tapestry. To me, it’s the quintessential Daily experience.

And yet, for the first whole year of my Daily experience, I hadn’t so much as stepped foot in 420 Maynard St. I was interviewed for a photostaff position on Zoom. I opened my acceptance email in an apartment on North Campus, where I was quarantined with COVID-19. I edited and uploaded images — which, in large part, were stock photos of various parts of campus, since there was so little happening — from my dorm. My second semester of college — winter 2021, spent in Brooklyn, living with my family and taking classes remotely — I was an assistant photo editor, asking photographers to document happenings a few hundred miles away from me. On one occasion, a photographer told me it might be hard for her to do her assignment because of the heavy snowfall in Ann Arbor. I hadn’t known. It was sunny outside my childhood bedroom window. I chuckled.

This semester alone, I’ve spent untold hours in the newsroom. I’ve photographed protests, two football games and one hockey game, a journalist-turned-private-investigator in his home, a rowdy Lil Yachty concert in Detroit and a writer immersing himself in art making. I’ve assigned photographers to help Statement writers illustrate their pieces, from one’s experience on a hog farm to another’s 24 straight hours spent in a church.

When I joined The Daily and the world was in hibernation, none of this would have been possible. And yet, even in those dark pandemic times, The Daily was the most exciting area of my life. And that it has remained for four years — a testament strong as any of The Daily’s enrichment of my life through thick and thin.

To me, The Daily is sending cheerful Wednesdayside emails; driving to Midland with Sam Rich to photograph Ron DeSantis; photographing Michigan basketball on the floor of Barclays Center, where I watched the Wolverines play once every few years as a kid; cracking up with John Jackson as he plays golf for the first time; and too many other memories for my brain to begin to sort. I’ve loved every bit of it.

Annie Klusendorf, Allison Engkvist and Maddie Hinkley: Thank you for welcoming me to photostaff and this community in the strange and dark fall of 2020. The supportive and invigorating environment you fostered made it clear to me, during such general uncertainty, that The Daily would be a home.

Wednesdayside superstars circa winter 2021 Tess Crowley and Grace Beal: Thank you for so admirably helming photostaff and placing tremendous faith in me as senior photo editor for The Statement. You allowed and encouraged me to follow my vision in shifting the magazine’s relationship with our own section, and I couldn’t have done so without your constant support.

Tess: It has been a great treat to learn and grow alongside you for the past four years. Your work and work ethic have inspired me far more than you know.

Grace: I’m endlessly awed by your devotion to leadership and uplifting those around you. There’s no one I’d rather spend so much time with.

Anna Fuder and Kate Hua: Thank you for managing photostaff so beautifully and relentlessly bringing all of us so much closer together. The section wouldn’t be the same without you.

Grace Tucker and all of 2022’s Statement editors and writers: Thank you for ushering me into the magazine’s open arms, making me laugh harder than I thought I could in every story meeting and giving me no choice but to call the section a second home. Your interminable icebreakers certainly broke the ice.

Taylor Schott: You taught me so much about so much. Your presence was invigorating and your doggedness — as a writer, an editor, a leader, a friend — led those around you to work harder, dive deeper and love what we do more and more and more.

Lilly Dickman, Reese Martin, Val Malashevich and Irena Tutunari: Thank you for all of the hard work you’ve done to maintain and iterate The Statement’s culture and identity. Thank you for your tremendous patience and support and the trust you’ve allotted me in my role. It has made all the difference for me. And, of course, thanks for your help with my manifesto.

Thank you, John Jackson, Darrin Zhou, Lucy Del Deo, Liam Rappleye, Lila Turner, Sarah Boeke, Julianne Yoon, Gabby Ceritano, Emma Mati, Becca Mahon, Dominick Sokotoff, Hannah Torres, Selena Sun, Sam Rich, all of photostaff, all of The Statement and everyone else who has made my Daily experience so rewarding.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.