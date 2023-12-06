Position(s): Senior Sports Editor (2023), Football Beat (2023), Hockey Beat (2022-2023)

Section(s): Sports

Semesters at The Daily: 5

I wasn’t supposed to be here.

Maybe somebody’s said that before, but I don’t know if they want to stack resumes. Because four colleges, about three and a half years, 10 moving-ins and -outs between college living spaces and a million other things later, and really — like really — it’s been a pretty long road to get all the way to this senior goodbye.

I’ve got a thousand words and a lot to talk about. So it’s time to use them all, and take it way back — like way, way back.

In fifth grade, I inadvertently purchased a pair of white, blue, gray and yellow shoes. I thought they looked cool, and in my own little 10-year-old world, I didn’t think much more afterward. That was until my uncle told me they matched the colors of the school my cousin Devon had just committed to.

It was the University of Michigan, and that was enough.

For the next seven years, I was hooked. It was all Michigan, all the time. From visiting my cousins at school to growing up in a surprisingly Michigan-heavy environment courtesy of the state of New Jersey, I had envisioned myself attending the University. In fact, writing for my high school newspaper, I hoped to one day write for The Michigan Daily.

Michigan had differing thoughts, at least initially though. By a stroke of luck — and yes, I truly mean luck — I was waitlisted, then rejected from Michigan. And now, while I wouldn’t trade my experience, or where it’s taken me, for the world, it was heartbreaking at the time. I couldn’t believe it.

Cue the enrollment deposit for the University of Texas at Austin, the emailing to undo my enrollment deposit, the calculus class at Rutgers University (boo!), three semesters at New York University, the transferring out of New York University and somehow, some way, after two years of work, frustration, joy, excitement, anxiety and elation, I finally landed where I always knew I was meant to be.

At the steps of 420 Maynard St.

Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t know it would end up like this. To write for multiple beats, cover various collegiate playoff appearances and become a senior editor was never on a drawn-out road map hanging on my wall at home. The best things in life don’t come easily though.

Completely paranoid, I emailed former Managing Sports Editors Lane Kizziah and Kent Schwarts — which I only knew from looking this up all of 10 seconds ago. Thankfully, they were kind enough to CC Nick Stoll and Jared Greenspan, who were the actual MSEs working at that point. Frantically, I inquired about anything and everything I had to do to join. The Daily’s website unhelpfully specified that there was only one sportswriter position left, and I was freaked.

That is until Lane kindly mentioned that I could simply show up. Nick added that I needed to have a negative COVID-19 test, which seems like a relic of a bygone era, and not just two years ago. Nevertheless, I showed up, skipping recruiting meetings and intro sessions and somehow stumbling into the first Sports meeting of the year.

And then I pretty much just never left.

I made a beat before covering a real beat, as I witnessed the pain and agony of the 2022 Michigan men’s lacrosse season. I initially knew nothing about lacrosse, but I found an incredible experience as well as an even better person in Jack Conlin, who I covered almost every single game with. Both of us knowing absolutely nobody, Jack was my first-ever friend on The Daily, and the reason I kept coming back.

Working through the end of the semester and into the summer, my love of hockey, coupled with the New Jersey Devils being absolutely atrocious, drove me to the Hockey beat, where I hoped to actually watch a team on ice win a game. After working with Cole Martin and Connor Earegood in Plymouth at the U.S. National Team Development Program, I had the privilege of covering a Frozen Four run and writing a semi-final loss gamer. Working with Connor, Noah Kingsley and Charlie Pappalardo, I had the opportunity to write with three of the best writers to ever come through The Daily and learn so much along the way.

From there, before the season even finished, I was selected to cover the 2023 Football beat, where I got to continue my time with Connor and Charlie and then get to know the illustrious Paul Nasr as well. And if you’re thinking I’m not touching upon each and every one of these people enough, trust me, the jar notes will be covering a lot.

Anyone who’s ever met me knows I’m not afraid to talk, but it’s incredibly difficult to put into words what The Daily means to me. State News practices turned Lantern practices turned WCBN basketball games — they are, were and will forever be quite literally an unforgettable experience in my mind. From catching passes alongside the incredibly wonderful and impeccably athletic Lys Goldman or catching lobs to Sam Novotny or watching Ian Prchlik tear up defensive lines and Track beats alike, grateful is an understatement.

The kid who didn’t have a clue if he’d ever truly enjoy his time in college now has an unlimited number of experiences to be thankful for.

OK, now it’s rapid-fire time. To Jack Glanville, Spencer Raines and Josh Taubman, your editorship, leadership and amazing personalities defined my time at The Daily. To Abbie Telgenhof and Lily Israel, your impeccable leadership, editing and guidance were instrumental in making me the writer I am today. To Brendan Roose and Daniel Dash as well, though we only overlapped for a semester, your work was wonderful and left a great legacy for me to follow. To every freshman, underclassmen or person who may come after me, your work is inspiring, worthwhile and amazing.

The Michigan Daily will forever be home, and the people within it forever family. I may not have had the opportunity to be here all four years, but that doesn’t matter.

I know I was supposed to be here no matter what.