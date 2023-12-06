Position(s): Assistant Newsletter Editor (2022), Summer Senior Newsletter Editor (2022), Assistant News Editor (2021), News Staff Reporter (2020-2022)

Section(s): Audience Engagement, CTI, News

Semesters at The Daily: 6

I arrived in Ann Arbor for the first time in early March 2020 for a campus visit, about a week before the COVID-19 shutdown began. I was accepted to the University of Michigan a few months earlier and was eager to commit to such a sought-after institution — one that embodies the highly coveted “work hard, play hard” collegiate culture that offered me the ability to study international relations in the classroom and pursue my budding passion for journalism outside of it. Some of my goals entailed studying abroad, joining a plethora of student organizations, meeting people from near and far, attending (and, of course, tailgating before) every football game and so on. Michigan was the perfect place for me to make the most of these opportunities.

After my campus tour, I seized the opportunity to visit 420 Maynard St. in hopes of receiving a glimpse of what a part of my future college life could look like. My 18-year-old self stood bright-eyed and bushy-tailed by the News desk, as cheers from the massive crowd of the Bernie Sanders rally on the Diag echoed through the walls of the bustling newsroom. A tsunami of keyboard click-clacks, bellows of laughter and the sound of cardboard pizza boxes constantly being opened and closed gleefully filled my ears. I knew that this was a community and legacy I wanted to be a part of.

Fast forward to now: My heart swells as I reminisce about the lasting friendships I formed, stories and newsletters I wrote, and the growth I undertook during my time at The Michigan Daily and college as a whole. I accomplished those aforementioned goals I established as a fervent high schooler and perhaps exceeded them, despite bearing the hardships brought on by the pandemic. This personal and journalistic journey would not be possible without the people who impacted it so greatly and helped me along the way. A few “thanks” are in order:

Justin O’Beirne: I remember when we first “met” the summer after our freshman year on FaceTime, many states apart, where we broke the Anderson case together. That fall, we met in person while coincidentally rushing a professional fraternity that we began pledging soon after. From there, the rest is history. I owe you an infinite number of “thanks” whether it is for reading over my essays for class or for being my go-to Snackpass, Seinfeld, study, adventure and frolic buddy (with a side of LSA Building Cheez-Its and Diet Coke, naturally). As cheezy as it may be, I cannot put into words how grateful I am to call you my best friend in addition to how glad I am that the late nights in the newsroom spent creating ridiculous puns for The Daily Daily brought us closer together. I am ecstatic to continue watching sitcoms, drinking Franzia, eating NYC bagels and engaging in more shenanigans alongside you for the years to come.

Emily Blumberg: How did we go from becoming virtual Daily acquaintances during the pandemic to deciding to live and study together on another continent within the span of one year? Although a little mind-boggling, I’ve concluded that it is because of a bond like no other. A bond that is filled with constant giggling and a deep admiration for the Course Guide, has an almost humorous height difference, can conquer eight countries, is always down for a sweet treat, makes one too many “Glee” references and plenty more. I am in awe of the ways in which we have watched each other succeed, fail and flourish over the years. I am excited to not only embark on more adventures with you, but to watch you utilize your remarkable storytelling skills wherever you decide to take them. (And a huge thank you is owed for inspiring the mounting number of purple pens on my desk as well as purple clothing in my closet.)

Sarah Akaaboune: I am honored to not only know you, but to call you a friend. The way you reach people’s hearts with your writing is a talent both rare and astounding. Words cannot overstate how you impacted me personally and journalistically when you reached out to me about my Hail to the Victims and Anderson case coverage for your MiC piece. (I still have that email pinned.) Your compassion, clever jokes and striking ability to assume or read anyone’s astrology chart will never fail to crack a smile on my face. In all, I am so, so grateful you sent that email.

Sammy Fonte: Although The Daily did not necessarily bring us together, I am overjoyed that you eventually made your way to Statement. Please always write in one form or another — people should read about your unique ideas and charismatic, touching words. And please know that I will still be your No. 1 fan, rooting for you from wherever I am, after graduation. P.S. trip to Reykjavik soon, OK?

Niko, Maeve, Nina, Alecia and Carly: Four years of living, giggling, crying, frolicing, traveling, throwing the best parties our block has ever experienced, together. Thanks for reading my articles and for always making me laugh, even after the most school-intense and stressful days. Markley, 408, 524 and 322 will eternally remain near and dear to my heart.

My family — Mom, Dad, Henry and Sparky — along with my friends and mentors from home: Thank you for your constant love and support, especially in regard to the stories I have written at The Daily. I absolutely could not have made it this far without you.

Cherubs and Free Spirits: Thank you for igniting my passion for writing, helping others and truth-seeking. I am inexplicably grateful for our journalism-filled summer spent together.

As I say goodbye to The Daily and anxiously await graduation combined with the unknown that the adult world holds, I can say with gratitude and pride that I made the most of these four years, especially in regard to journalism, which is all that high school Martha dreamed of.

Thank you, TMD.