Position(s): Web Team Staffer

Section(s): Web

Semesters at The Daily: 5

Freshman year, I got rejected by the Web team. I had just gotten into web development over the pandemic and after writing a few articles for my high school newspaper, I decided that I wanted to try to make real websites with real impact.

The only goal I had the rest of freshman year was to get on The Michigan Daily the following year (I didn’t know applications were semesterly). Sophomore year came around and I pushed hard for an interview by chatting up with Naitian Zhou during some Michigan Data Science Team meetings. I had an interview with Rimaz Khan, and I got in. Yay!

I remember my first day in the newsroom talking to some people, and Parth Dhyani came up to me and told me to meet the EiC for something urgent. I was excited, eager to work on something so meaningful that the EiC wanted to meet with me on day one. Nope. She told me I had one week to drop out of Engineering Student Government or else I would be removed from The Daily. Fun.

Anyway, it’s been five semesters since then and I have loved every minute of my work here. I learned so much from Naitian Zhou, Rimaz Khan, Parth Dhyani, Eric Lau, Dora Guo, Angela Voit, Melina O’Dell, Daniel Chuang, Vishal Chandra and many more. Even the newcomers have taught me amazing things about teamwork, leadership and becoming better — better at school, work and friendships.

I am proud of my work at The Daily, and I hope we keep it up for many years to come.

Cheers 🙂

Atul Gera

B.S.E Computer Science ‘24