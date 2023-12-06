Position(s): TV Beat Editor (2022, 2023), Arts TV writer (Fall 2021)

Section(s): Arts

Semesters at The Daily: 4

To everyone who loves me, the fact that I have always been a writer is a fact as certain as the fact that the sky is blue. My mother pulled her hair out with exasperation as I declined to join my high school newspaper and then hemmed and hawed about submitting an application to The Michigan Daily. When my acceptance email from The Daily came along, I thought it was because Arts must have accepted everyone who applied. I discovered that to write and be read, to understand and be understood, is a privilege, and thus an enormous responsibility.

It was Elise Godfryd who welcomed me into the newsroom in October 2021. I arrived terrified, just a person in a semi-effective raincoat standing sopping wet in front of all of Arts’ most important leadership. Elise greeted me with a hug and pulled up a chair just for me and that was that. One of the editors working that night was sketching portraits of everyone at prod. Mine still hangs on the wall among all the Arts memorabilia, with my name misspelled, crossed out and corrected. From that night, it became my mission to ensure that people felt as safe walking into the newsroom as Elise made me feel, and I’m reminded of that mission every time my frenzied eyes scan the chaotic decorations of the Arts wall and settle on a nervous girl who didn’t know how much of a force she really was.

Only two months later, I took on the most important charge (and also the greatest joy) I would have throughout all my time at the University of Michigan — my writers.

Annabel, aren’t you so glad that I bullied you into joining The Daily? Despite your doubts, you spend nearly all of your time reading and writing now, and you’re more passionate about grammar than anyone I’ve ever met. It’s a pleasure to wrap up my tenure editing alongside you, and (this is the highest expression of gratitude I can offer) thank you for seeing me. Detective Emmy out.

Nick, welcoming you to TV is one of the last things I get to do as TV beat editor. I will never forget that you went all out dressing up for TV trick or treat, and I feel honored that that night, as well as every time you write, you feel comfortable sharing a part of yourself with me.

Jenna, we joined The Daily in the same round of hiring (about two centuries ago). I think we both must have been equally uncertain at the time, and my only regret is that we weren’t able to share those feelings together. Since then, it has been a true joy to get to know you through reality TV deep dives and stolen moments in beat bonding. You might not be the loudest person in the room, but the time it takes to get to know you has been well worth it.

Adaeze, when I think of our TV meetings in the newsroom I will think of your effortless smile. Truthfully, I was nervous to meet you, Eliza and Mina. I heard how great you all were and how close TV had become since I left and I wondered if there would still be room for me upon my return. You made me feel at home again right away. I don’t think you really know how incredible you are — your “Our Flag Means Death” review reminded me of all the things I loved about the show and your “Uzumaki” review is as intricate and beautiful as the work itself, but, most importantly, your warm energy in the newsroom reminds me of all the things I love most about TV.

Eliza, you remind me (in the best way) that I still have so much to learn. I have endless admiration for the Jess Day energy with which you approach life, appropriately balanced with the resolve to stick up for yourself. You know what’s right and you’re not afraid to say so when you see something that isn’t. Everyone could take a page out of your book, and the world would be a much better place if they did. Never forget how integral you are both to this beat and to calming the chaos of the universe.

Olivia, I remember your hiring like it was yesterday. You were the only person we hired in that round, and Sarah and I were more than confident in your writing, but we wondered about the one thing that’s hardest to gauge from an application: Would you mesh? Safe to say our worries disappeared pretty quickly. You are TV beat, heart and soul. Each of your pieces oozes with passion and interacting with you in person is no different. Clearly, TV is just as important to you as you are to all of us and it’s been one of my greatest joys as an editor to see you come into your own.

Mina, you’re truly a jack of all trades and a master of delicate analysis. You might deliver me your third Loki piece of the semester (which somehow still manages to be distinct and deeply meaningful) or a notebook that reduces me to a puddle of tears and snot. As big sisters, I think we’re deeply connected, and I lack the words to describe what it means to have shared those moments with you. If I am sure of anything, it is that your future within and beyond TV is incredibly bright — I will be here, probably stalking your articles, and ready to lend a helping hand should you ever need one.

Serena, reading one of your pieces is like getting a warm hug from a friend. You have a way of making everyone feel special, as if your beautifully crafted words are a message just for them. You might not have known you were ready for the role of TV beat editor, but I always knew you were, and you took it up with such ease and grace in my absence. You bring that gentleness, kindness, pure sharpness and wit to everything you do, and I truly can’t wait to see where it takes you.

Those outside the TV beat also have a special place in my heart. Ava, your joints might be weak, but your character is strong. Katelyn, hanging out with you always brightens a bad day and I never get bored of going out for margs. Saarthak, your energy is unmatched, and since your arrival, I have known for certain that I always have a friend in Arts.

At Elise’s final PowerPoint night, she attributed a literary quote to each of us. Mine was pulled from Rainer Maria Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet.” The TV shone ridiculously bright in an otherwise pitch-black room, and I read the following words: “What goes on in your innermost being is worthy of your whole love.” It took more than reading those words for me to really learn their truth, but once I did everything fell into place. I offer the same words to my precious TV beat now, as well as my eternal gratitude, support and love. You know where to find me, xo Em.