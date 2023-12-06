Position(s): co-Editor in Chief (2023), co-Managing Editor (Fall 2022), Senior News Editor (Winter 2022)

Section(s): Leadership, News

Semesters at The Daily: 7

I’ve been writing and re-writing this goodbye for months now, but in all my attempts, I’ve come to realize that there aren’t words to describe what The Michigan Daily, and the people in it, mean to me. There just isn’t anything like it, and that’s what makes it so beautiful.

From the moment I stepped foot in 420 Maynard St., I knew that The Daily wasn’t just a college newspaper. Over the past three and a half years, I have had the privilege of sharing important stories with our community, working on the coolest special projects and being surrounded by the most brilliant, talented people I’ve ever met. I watched The Daily launch a mobile app, organize Open Mic Night for artists of Color, cover the midterm elections, spearhead the creation of Daily crosswords and win countless well-deserved awards. It still blows my mind that I got to sit in the same room as these people.

This past year, in particular, has simultaneously been the most challenging and the most incredible year of my life. At 20 years old, I stepped into a role, alongside one of my best friends, expected to manage a staff of more than 650 people and uphold 133 years of editorial freedom. I quickly learned this position would demand that I give every ounce of myself, often at the expense of my physical and mental health, but in the end, I can confidently say that it was worth it.

The importance of local journalism is immeasurable. Student journalists are often the first to arrive and the last to remain after a nail-biting football game, a heart-wrenching vigil or an inspiring protest. We are first responders, constantly bearing witness to individual and collective grief, with a profound responsibility to tell the story of ourselves, and others, to our community. It’s a responsibility that feels impossible at times, but is so important.

Just as important as the stories we tell are the spontaneous runs to NYPD for $2 Tuesday, the State News practices in the pouring rain and the cliche icebreakers at story meeting every night. There’s a reason why so many of us choose to trek through the snow in the middle of finals to spend our Sunday nights in the newsroom. This place is our home.

I have given so much of myself to The Daily, and it has given so much to me, that I can hardly distinguish where it ends and I begin. It’s impossible to fathom leaving this place, but I can walk away knowing that I will be carrying a part of it with me for the rest of my life.

With that, I guess it’s time for me to say goodbye.

Kristina, Dominic and 2022 SNEds, the News desk was the first place I found a home in The Daily. Thank you for being my community and showing me how incredible this place is.

Paige, thank you for stepping up when we needed it most as a fierce and committed leader. Working by your side, with the rest of the 2022 MEs, showed me what I was capable of and changed my life.

Kathy, in one of our first meetings, I told you about how intimidating the weight of this job is. You listened and taught me that, in this position, it’s impossible to make everyone happy. The truth is, when you’re a leader, you can’t please everyone. Thank you for always being there for Shannon and me to talk to and being the voice of reason we often needed.

Brennan, Evan and the Board of Student Publications, thank you for the immense support you gave to Shannon and me throughout our tenure. Brennan, The Daily misses you so much and I’m so grateful that we had the chance to work together. Your empathy made this job bearable at times when it felt like the world was collapsing around us. Evan, your patience and kindness have been evident in the past year, and I’m so excited to start getting your alumni newsletters in my inbox. To the Board, thank you for always being eager to talk to Shannon and me and making time in your busy schedules to give us advice when we needed it most.

Aaron from Business, thank you for teaching me about how the budget works (I still don’t fully understand it, but appreciate your patience) and for being my MCard dealer. I’ll miss your Aaron-isms dearly.

Eric, on your birthday, Shannon and I put a banner up on our website to surprise you. Five minutes later, we had to ask you how to take it down because we couldn’t figure it out, which is a testament to how much you have done and continue to do for The Daily. This place truly wouldn’t be everything it is without you.

Roni, I will always admire your commitment to News – I couldn’t have chosen a better leader for the section. Vanessa, you are one of the kindest people I know. Thank you for bringing animal live streams to the newsroom and supporting Shannon and me through thick and thin. I’m so excited to go to all the musicals in the world with you two next semester. I have a feeling we’ll have enough time for them now.

Sophie and Abby, you are so talented and I am so lucky I had the opportunity to work with you. Thank you for saving Shannon and me on multiple occasions and being enthusiastic about every project we pitched to you. Your ambition and commitment is the reason why we had a print product every week.

Deven and Safura, thank you for your unwavering commitment to MiC. This section means so much to me, and I’m so grateful to have seen you continue to uplift the voices of people who are silenced far too often. MiC is an overwhelming, beautiful, crucial community that inspires me endlessly and it’s been a privilege to see it grow and flourish under your leadership.

Sophia, you are one of the most passionate people I’ve met. Leadership positions are always hard, but having a role like yours is particularly taxing, and I know your drive will continue to lead you to success.

Lilly, thank you for being a kind leader and always encouraging creativity in all of its forms. Statement has produced some of my favorite projects and pieces this semester, and that wouldn’t have been possible without your support.

Angela, Daniel and Shanshan, thank you for taking the lead on so many projects when Shannon and I were juggling our commitments. This paper wouldn’t be possible without you.

Chris, Hannah and Myles, your talent never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for teaching us about your sections and working with us to bring Standing Room Only back.

Julian, thank you for challenging me to become a better editor and leader. Your enthusiasm and care for journalism have taught me so much. Quin, your humility and kindness have always felt like a breath of fresh air. Thank you for leading Opinion with such grace and entertaining me with a quick rant and gossip session every once in a while.

Christian and Martina, thank you for always being there, ready to jump in when we needed you most. The work you did was hard and taken for granted too often, but I know how much you care about The Daily and how much you’ve done for it. Audience has been lucky to have you as leaders and you’re leaving big shoes to fill.

Meredith and Nazim, thank you for leading CTI with such empathy and making the section what it is today. It’s been a privilege to see how CTI has grown under your leadership and I’m so excited to see where you take it next year.

Abbie, you are one of the friendliest people I’ve met. Thank you for being so welcoming and always being willing to entertain yet another Taylor Swift theory. Dana, I have admired your patience and fearlessness as a leader since day one, and I can’t wait to see what you do next year. Thank you for the endless music recs that got me through the late production nights. It’s been a privilege to watch Copy’s community thrive under your leadership – they were so lucky to have both of you.

Laine, Sarah and Erin, thank you for continuing to make Arts the lively community that I’ve always admired. It truly is the heart of The Daily. You should know that that picture of Cillian Murphy will live on in my mind forever.

Paul and Connor, thank you for being such kind, positive and thoughtful leaders on and off the field. Paul, hearing your laugh across the newsroom always made my night. I knew I could always count on you to make me smile, even when Shannon and I were going through it. Connor, thank you for coming over to the EiC desk every night just to check in on us and say hi. It didn’t go unnoticed and I never took it for granted. You both made this year so special and I will always be grateful for how welcoming you have been to us.

Kate, thank you for leading Photo with such kindness and patience. Anna, thank you for being my first friend at Michigan and in the newsroom. You have been a constant source of comfort and I genuinely don’t know where I would be without you. I’m so excited for the many vodka pasta nights to come.

Zoe and Julia, I couldn’t have asked for a better Big Four. You have had our backs since day one, even when you didn’t need to. Thank you for jumping into this with us headfirst, for being reliable friends through all of the fires we’ve had to put out together and for bringing out the best in me. Zoe, your thoughtfulness and compassion made The Daily feel like home. Julia, your intelligence and talent made this job a million times easier, and your friendship made it a million times better. I promise I’ll pierce your ears and push LIVE with you now that I have all this free time. It may be closing time, but this is just the beginning.

Will, remember when you were just that guy from Web? Look how far we’ve come. Thank you for staying up all those nights so that I could have someone to go home to after production. Here’s to many more movie dates and Trader Joe’s pizzas. To the moon.

Allison, thank you for being my closest friend and standing by me, even from 2,320 miles away. Our FaceTime calls got me through some of the most challenging times of my life and reminded me that there is a life outside of this paper. I love you and I can’t wait to see you.

Adele, Micaela, Rachel, Rikki, Spencer, Jess and my other lovely friends outside of 420 Maynard St., your friendship means more to me than you’ll ever know. This job has consumed me on multiple occasions, but you’ve been the one constant for the past three and a half years that I know I can count on. Thank you for letting me vent and making time for me despite the 60 hours that this job demands. You have no idea how excited I am to hang out again.

Mom, thank you for taking every 1 a.m. call so I could have company on my walk home after a long night of production. Dad, thank you for always believing in me and reminding me to notice the small, beautiful things this place has given me. Abby, I am forever in awe of you. Despite being four years younger than me, you have become someone I look up to. Thank you for sitting through all those dinners over break when I went off on my tangents and for your unwavering support. I hope I made you proud.

Sam, Dana, Abby and Shania, I’m not ready to leave The Daily, and I never will be, but I’m so excited for you to make this place your own. This job is demanding and taxing and one of the hardest things you’ll ever do and it is inevitable that you will make mistakes. But remember that, at the end of the day, we’re all just 20-year-olds doing something we love with the people we love. Trust yourself and trust each other.

Shannon, when I was cleaning out our desk, I found dozens of notes you’ve left me throughout the past year. Every time I came into the newsroom with a letter to greet me or a sticky note saying “I love you” or a random scrap with your doodles, it was like finding a little treasure. They genuinely got me through the hardest days of my life. Thank you for laughing with me, crying with me and everything in between. Thank you for making me a better writer, editor, leader and person. Thank you for standing with me and for being my rock. I’m so incredibly proud of us. One unit, always.

To anyone I have had the opportunity to interview, thank you for giving me a glimpse into your life and trusting me to tell your story. Without you, The Daily wouldn’t exist.

To the dozens of people I wish I had room to thank in this goodbye and to anyone who has stepped foot in the newsroom in the past three and a half years, thank you for being a part of the best years of my life. There’s nowhere I’d rather have spent my college career than here.

And finally, to the future of The Daily, don’t forget to stop and take a look around you. It’s the smallest, most mundane details that make The Daily home: the smell of a freshly printed paper, the hum of conversation during production, the view of the moon as you walk home when the rest of campus is asleep.

Take the extra second to admire the sunset from the newsroom parking lot, sing Taylor Swift at the top of your lungs when News plays it from their computer, jump in for a game of trashketball, run to the windows when the first snow hits Ann Arbor. Take it all in because, before you know it, you’ll have to say goodbye.