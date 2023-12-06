Position(s): 2023 Digital Managing Editor, 2022 Audience Engagement Managing Editor, Fall 2021 Senior Instagram Editor Summer, 2021 Summer Audience Engagement Managing Editor

Section(s): Leadership, Audience Engagement

Semesters at The Daily: 7

On my Wednesday walks to class in crowded Mason Hall, my heart would beat almost twice as fast while I looked for our newspaper — one of the many habits I’ve adopted because of The Michigan Daily. When I’d finally reach the newsstand and see our paper perfectly folded and stacked, I’d breathe a sigh of relief: The paper got printed.

To most people, this is The Daily: a perfectly folded newspaper, a website, an Instagram page catching them up on all the latest campus news. But to anyone who’s walked through the doors of the newsroom, The Daily is so much more.

I’ve thought a lot about writing this senior goodbye over the last year. Watching my fellow 2022 Managing Editors say goodbye should have prepared me for this moment, but it didn’t. I’ll never be able to fully capture the way The Daily and its staffers have changed my college experience. When I was a Michigan student from my childhood bedroom in the Upper Peninsula, it kept me connected to the Ann Arbor campus. When I was a sophomore looking for my community at a school that seemed just too big, it became my home. When I needed to be challenged, it challenged me. When I needed support, it supported me. Now that I’m a senior, and finally saying goodbye to the newsroom that I’ve spent nearly every production night in for the last two years, I couldn’t be more grateful for the friendships I’ve found here.

Kate and Shannon — Thank you for giving me a shot in this role. Your leadership this past year has been thoughtful and dependable, which is exactly what The Daily needed. Thank you for including Julia and me in the tough conversations and meeting every challenge with humility. I knew going in that this job would not be easy, but your support and friendship made it possible. Big Four reunions for years to come!

Evan — You were truly my first friend at this paper. I can still remember meeting you over Zoom the first time and wondering how you were so upbeat and positive when we were all stuck at home. I count myself extremely lucky to have had you by my side through endless newsletter blurbs, crazy Instagram DMs, a few notable graphics and far too many emails signed Zippy and Evan from Heaven. I never would have experienced all this paper had to offer if it wasn’t for our first Thursdays in the newsroom, and I truly believe the gents of Hamilton Place are the reason social life at The Daily bounced back so quickly. I can’t thank you enough for everything.

Dominic and Kristina — Kristina, thank you for being my first editor and patiently reading my very first captions. Whether we were playing cards or just chatting, I loved joining you at the news desk. Dominic, there’s not many TMD staffers who would pick me up from the eye doctor, let me buy nail polish on their credit card and drive me two towns over to go thrifting. You are one of a kind. I miss you both!

Caroline — There’s not much I wouldn’t give for one last mission at Hamilton Place with you! Thank you for being a loyal pong partner and an even better friend. We’ll beat Evan and Ethan in pong some day, I just know it.

Paige, Ethan, Eric, Dora, Shubs, Julian, Grace, Tess, Nick, Jared and the rest of the 2022 Managing Editor Class — I miss you all. Bringing this newsroom back to life after the pandemic with this managing editor class made me fall in love with The Daily over and over again. Even though Angelo’s is closing, I hope we reunite for brunch as washed up TMD alums sometime soon.

Martina and Cole — Martina, your talent and friendship knows no bounds. From countless Instagram graphics to freezing journeys to LIVE, I’ve loved spending the last few years working with you. Cole, there are few people who have made me laugh harder here than you. I’ll miss seeing you in the newsroom (almost) everyday, but I know you are going to thrive as Audience ME.

Sophie, Lys and Fiona — There is no layout design trio on this planet that rivals you three. Thank you for bringing your creativity to The Daily and making the print product what it is. Julia and I are so grateful we got to work alongside you all.

Myles, Hannah and Chris — Thank you so much for carrying out the vision for the return of Standing Room Only. I’m constantly in awe of the talent on this paper, but especially the talent between you three.

Angela, Shanshan, Eric (and Daniel somewhere off in Ithaca) — Where would this paper be without Web? I’ve asked myself this so many times over the last year after witnessing the incredible work that you do. Your steadfast leadership made all of the special projects and special editions possible. Eric, I still smile thinking about sharing that tiny desk with you, Evan and Dora. I’ll miss walking into the newsroom and seeing you hard at work, securing The Daily’s future, inspiring the next generation of digital journalists and maybe even wearing your much-deserved crown while doing it.

Anna and Kate — The best photo duo around! Thank you for all you do to keep this paper running. I can’t thank you both enough for editing photos for print on the fly and keeping our social media full of the best shots around.

Charlie — Thank you for believing in Julia and me when we set out to plan a TMD wedding, ubering with us to LIVE in the freezing cold and putting up with hours of Southern accents.

Abby — I am so excited to see everything you will do with our digital content in the upcoming year. Working with you has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m confident that you will shine in this new role. If you ever need anything, I am always just a text or a call away!

Paul, Connor, Quin, Julian, Abbie, Dana and the rest of the 2023 Managing Editor class — Your work and leadership at this paper over the past year has been unparalleled. The passion you each brought to your sections and positions benefited this paper beyond words. Paul and Connor, thank you for never failing to make me laugh and for always posing for some tmdafterhours content. Julian thank you for the world’s best ice breaker answers and Quin for entertaining Julia and me on a long drive to Port Huron. Abbie and Dana, thank you for making sure Marvin never missed a social event. I’ll miss seeing you all at basement Halloween parties, red flag gatherings and porch weddings.

Liv — Even though our paths didn’t first cross here, our debriefs about The Daily in The Russell Courtyard were definitely a bonding experience. I’m so grateful The Daily — and the potential for a TMD reality show — brought us together. Fingers crossed we’re at a D.C. happy hour soon!

My family — Thank you for supporting everything I do. Thank you for being so encouraging, even after I’d pull out my computer out at the dinner table to post breaking news far too many times to count. Brogan, thank you for coming to the newsroom when you wanted to hang out. I love you all beyond words!

Finn — I can’t thank you enough for sharing this newsroom with me. There aren’t many older brothers who would read college applications, internship applications and (soon) job applications for their little sister. I wouldn’t be at this school or at this paper without you. In your senior goodbye, you wrote that you wish our family saw more of The Daily experience. Thanks to your constant encouragement and support, I got to see it all — and I couldn’t be more grateful.

Lizzy — I’m so lucky I joined this organization under your leadership. Thank you for listening to phone calls about everything TMD and offering your well-earned wisdom. Calling you and Finn helped me through the rough patches of the job, and I can’t thank you both enough.

Mia and Meredith — Thank you doesn’t even begin to cover it. I couldn’t have asked for more caring or supportive roommates while I navigated my time at The Daily. Thank you for listening to stories about people you’ve never met, for leaving the light on when I finally came home from a late night of production and for reminding me of the world outside of The Daily when I needed to remember it. I love you both so much.

Christian — You’re truly the only person who could convince me to come in on my night off. Thank you for every last minute newsletter blurb, for answering panicked breaking news texts and for turning your chair around to talk to me every time I was hoping you would. 420 Maynard Street is important to me for so many reasons, but especially because I met you here. I can’t wait to spend my newfound free time with you.

Julia — As our days here together dwindle and I add the last few new hires of the semester to the website, I often think about what they’ll do here, and if The Daily will do for them what it did for us. I hope they write great articles, create thoughtful content and find their voice, but most of all, I hope they find a friend like you in this newsroom. Someone who will support them at every turn, pull them up to the DJ booth in a packed crowd, answer an early morning FaceTime call and make them feel more like themselves every minute they’re together. There’s no one else I’d rather have shared this desk with. Though it’s almost time to take our pictures off the desktop, I know that the friendship I’ve found with you will last a lifetime.

Finally, to you — the reader, the follower, the viewer, the subscriber — I’m so grateful you picked up our paper, scrolled through our website and shared our social media posts. Your support allows us to come together in this newsroom every night to create, capture and share stories. Thank you.

It’s closing time now.