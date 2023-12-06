Position(s): Statement Associate Editor (2023), Statement Correspondent (2022), Statement Columnist

Section(s): Statement

Semesters at The Daily: 4

As with the majority of my creative pieces, I am not quite certain where to start this final lament. This may not be the very final piece I compose for The Michigan Daily, which sparks some semblance of hope within me, but I cannot help but feel as if I am writing my own eulogy.

If there’s anything that my time as a columnist has taught me, it’s that words wield a dynamic capacity for power — what we say matters, even if to just one soul, to just one individual — and our thoughts ought to be picked out with a severe scrutiny down to the very last syllable. And here I am again, staring at a blank page, attempting to discern what matters enough to speak into existence.

I am far from the perfect writer. In fact, now would be a good time to admit that the breakthrough article that got me accepted into The Daily — submitted in the final hours before the application deadline in some Airbnb in San Diego — was written drunk in a laser-focused regurgitation of love for a movie that still comes to define my waking existence, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” Perhaps, in my wine-enhanced stupor, I had stumbled upon just the right phrase or expressed just the right thought for my editors to grant me a full-time position of columnist as a part of The Statement — a section of The Daily that I have spent the last two years doubtlessly devoted to.

It is now that I would like to express my immense gratitude to Grace Tucker, the managing editor for Statement at the time, who never failed to refresh my ideas and spur my creative drive further. I have come as far as I have only because of how much you believed in me because you saw the vision in me before I saw it in myself, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

In addition, I would love to thank Taylor Schott, who was deputy editor for the majority of my time as columnist, and who faithfully stepped up to the position of managing editor during the semester I had decided to study in Berlin. I wish I had been there to shake your hand one final time, to express my adoration for what you do so eloquently, to give you one final hug before you left Ann Arbor to fully actualize all of the world-changing things you were destined to do. Though your absence is most presciently felt in the newsroom, you and your remarkable penchant for expression continue to inspire me anytime I open a fresh Google doc.

To Lilly Dickman, who lovingly hired me as associate editor this semester, and who I’ve had the pleasure of working with before for all of these years, thank you for never doubting my abilities. When I first indicated a hint of self-instigated imposter syndrome this semester, you never failed to cheer me back up with your reassurances. I like to think that we make a good team.

The same goes for Reese Martin and Irena Tutunari — it has been nothing but a pleasure to experience the editor life alongside you two. Irena, I am excited to see what is in store for you: I cannot wait to see you procure more experience at The Daily and eventually take the reins, because who knows, maybe you’ll be ME someday.

And Reese — I wish you forbearance and compassion as you once again assume the position of managing editor. I have no doubt that you will flourish. That you will thrive. That you will leave a resonance of change at The Daily. From the moment I met you, I had nothing but utmost respect for you. The way you carry yourself is kind but firm, and I cannot pretend that you haven’t made an impact on my life. I love the way you loved my writing — I am not so sure I would have been as confident of a writer without your ratifying consideration of my talents. I cannot wait to see where life carries you next.

Darrin Zhou, I met you through your writing before I met you in person, but the sentiments of the first piece I read from you — the existential dread of self-improvement — continue to ring through my ears like tinnitus. I believe you see a world that no one else is attuned to. What you do with words is what wizards do with magic — anything you create is electric and irreplicable. When you finally make it big, all I ask is that you don’t forget about us little people.

Jeremy Weine — you are the single best photo editor that Statement could ever ask for. You light up our meetings and our pieces, time and time again, and you never fail to do it effortlessly and gracefully.

Laine Brotherton — you are my friend before you are my roommate before you are my co-worker, and the inspiration for all my hard work. I would not have found The Daily had it not been for you, and for that, I owe you everything. You take on the most earnest difficulties with a smile, and your potential is unmatched — I wish you nothing but the best, and I can only hope that I will be there to witness what you achieve, cheering from the sidelines, like always.

And thank you to the numerous talented writers whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with, including Lucy Del Deo, Liam Rappeleye, John Jackson, Dani Canan, Olivia Kane, Charlotte Parent, Awmeo Azad and countless others. It is a known fact that writing consumes writers, and so I thank you for your dedication to perhaps the most chastening yet rewarding experience of all.

Yes, words do matter, and the writer must be prepared to face the consequences of their expressions. I am far from a perfect writer — and I only long to be just a good one — but I like to imagine that, if nothing else, anything worth existing is worth existing in my words. That is, perchance, the greatest gift that The Daily could’ve given me — and rest assured, it is not something that I will take for granted.