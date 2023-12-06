Daily Arts has been the coolest thing on this campus, and I’m so glad I was able to write for it!!

Thank you to my editors across my three semesters (and one to go) — Fia, Nora, Claire, Jack — for helping me hone my style and being great presences and friends at beat meetings to help me feel welcome!

Also, shoutout to Cecilia, Saarthak, Amina, Zach, Nina, Oscar, Meli, Mivick, Nick, Joshua and Ryan. I’m definitely missing a lot of people, but you guys are awesome!!

Being on The Michigan Daily has been an amazing experience, both for the friendly people and for giving me a voice to share my perspectives. THANK YOU!!!

Also check this out: https://open.spotify.com/album/3FL15PhmhsId7fKeYS0iVm?si=A4nz9fIzQx-mghvkHJIqIA