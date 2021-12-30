2021 was, among many things, a year of return. After a year-and-a-half of online classes, students at the University of Michigan returned to in-person classes. We saw the return of sporting events, complete with Michigan fans decked out in maize and blue. Michigan’s football team returned to its former glory, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship. We saw the return of concerts, like that of Glass Animals at the Crisler Center, and screenings at the Michigan Theater. But all of this is not to say that we have returned to “normal.” We’ve unmasked, only to re-mask a few months later. We’ve gotten vaccinated, and then gotten vaccinated again. We’ve returned, but not the same as before.

This year, the University’s past has caught up with its present. Most notably, the survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, led by Jon Vaughn and Chuck Christian, have camped out in front of President Mark Schlissel’s house.

The Michigan Daily’s photographers have borne witness to this return. We were at vaccination sites, where the old and young received their first, second or third shot. We were with the survivors of Dr. Anderson as they shed a light on sexual assault on campus. We were at the Big House when Michigan beat Ohio State.

I encourage you to check out our photographers’ favorite photos and the stories behind them, which can be found here. I hope you enjoy looking at the world through the lenses of our cameras.