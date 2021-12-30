2021 was, among many things, a year of return. After a year-and-a-half of online classes, students at the University of Michigan returned to in-person classes. We saw the return of sporting events, complete with Michigan fans decked out in maize and blue. Michigan’s football team returned to its former glory, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship. We saw the return of concerts, like that of Glass Animals at the Crisler Center, and screenings at the Michigan Theater. But all of this is not to say that we have returned to “normal.” We’ve unmasked, only to re-mask a few months later. We’ve gotten vaccinated, and then gotten vaccinated again. We’ve returned, but not the same as before.

This year, the University’s past has caught up with its present. Most notably, the survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, led by Jon Vaughn and Chuck Christian, have camped out in front of President Mark Schlissel’s house.  

The Michigan Daily’s photographers have borne witness to this return. We were at vaccination sites, where the old and young received their first, second or third shot. We were with the survivors of Dr. Anderson as they shed a light on sexual assault on campus. We were at the Big House when Michigan beat Ohio State.

I encourage you to check out our photographers’ favorite photos and the stories behind them, which can be found here. I hope you enjoy looking at the world through the lenses of our cameras.

The Michigan National Guard blocks the road leading to the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Jan. 17, 2021. After receiving warnings from the F.B.I. that a small group of armed protesters planned to gather at the Capitol, the Michigan State Police and Michigan National Guard increased their presence at the Capitol.

January

The Michigan National Guard blocks the road leading to the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Jan. 17, 2021. After receiving warnings from the F.B.I. that a small group of armed protesters planned to gather at the Capitol, the Michigan State Police and Michigan National Guard increased their presence at the Capitol. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.

After champagne toasts, midnight embraces and New Year’s resolutions, the turn of the year did not initially seem to mark a distinct change from the fall semester for the University of Michigan’s campus. Almost all classes continued in a virtual format and residence halls were kept at an extremely limited capacity. Michigan Medicine staff formed an unconventional defensive line in the Big House, administering newly developed COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk members of the local community. Meanwhile, some Ann Arbor Public School (AAPS) parents rallied for in-person classes.

A patient receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Michigan Stadium Jan. 28, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.

Outside of Ann Arbor, rioters stormed the U.S. capitol building in Washington D.C. After the insurrection — and the subsequent second impeachment of former President Donald Trump — Joe Biden called for national unity upon being sworn into office as the 46th U.S. President. Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to hold the VP office.

People urge Ann Arbor Public Schools to reopen at a rally organized by Ann Arbor Reasonable Return in Downtown Ann Arbor on Jan. 30, 2021. The group called on AAPS to reopen amid the pandemic with safety measures in place and still provide the option for virtual learning to families who wished to opt-in.
People urge Ann Arbor Public Schools to reopen at a rally organized by Ann Arbor Reasonable Return in Downtown Ann Arbor on Jan. 30, 2021. The group called on AAPS to reopen amid the pandemic with safety measures in place and still provide the option for virtual learning to families who wished to opt-in. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
Gabby Wilson performs her floor routine to the tune of the “Black Panther” soundtrack during a women’s gymnastic meet against Minnesota at the Crisler Center Jan. 22, 2021. Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.
Naz Hillmon drives to the basket during a Michigan women’s basketball game against Nebraska at the Crisler Center Jan. 17, 2021. The Michigan women’s basketball team made the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
A snowball fight breaks out on the Diag on Feb. 4, 2021 after a snowstorm dumped more than two inches of snow on Ann Arbor.

February

A snowball fight breaks out on the Diag on Feb. 4, 2021 after a snowstorm dumped more than two inches of snow on Ann Arbor. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.

An early February snowstorm gave U-M students the perfect excuse to step away from their computer screens and come together on the Diag to throw snowballs at each other — from six feet away, of course. Though students did not have the traditional, week-long spring break in 2021, the University did not hold classes Feb. 24 so students could take a mental “well-being break” — or at least catch up on school work. Michigan Medicine also collaborated with AAPS to support the physical well-being of Ann Arbor teachers through COVID-19 vaccination clinics

While the campus community celebrated Black History Month virtually for the first time, U-M President Mark Schlissel and U-M administration hired consulting firm Guidepost Solutions to help implement recommendations from the WilmerHale report regarding the discovery of 2 decades of sexual misconduct by former University Provost Martin Philbert.

Franz Wagner goes for a layup during a men’s basketball game against Iowa at the Crisler Center Feb. 25, 2021. Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan advanced to the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships with a team score that tied the program record Feb. 27, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.
Senior Eli Brooks plays at the first round of the Big Ten tournament against Maryland on Mar. 12, 2021.

March

Senior Eli Brooks plays at the first round of the Big Ten tournament against Maryland on Mar. 12, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.

By the time March rolled around, the campus community was fully settled into the semester, but the energy on campus was that of victory and activism. The men’s basketball team made it to the Elite 8 while the women’s team was in the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. Although most students were living off-campus, the campus community celebrated these athletic victories and worked to disband Order of Angell, a controversial exclusive secret society that was criticized for its elitist behavior and past appropriation of Native American culture. 

The President’s Commission on Carbon Neutrality also released its 104-page report with recommendations for the University to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The report came after over two years of deliberation, research and engagement from the campus community. On March 25, the Board of Regents also voted to disinvest from fossil fuel holdings, a decision that came after years of sustained community activism. 

A group of parents and students gathered in front of the Michigan Union Mar. 6, 2021 to protest the University of Michigan’s decision to hold a virtual 2021 spring commencement ceremony in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
A pin handed out at Michigan's COVID-19 testing locations in the Winter 2021 semester is shown in front of the Michigan Union.
A pin handed out at Michigan’s COVID-19 testing locations in the Winter 2021 semester is shown in front of the Michigan Union. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.

Regent Ron Weiser (R) also came under fire in March after referring to the state of Michigan’s Democratic leaders as “witches” and referencing assassination at a North Oakland Republican Club meeting. Many members of the campus community — including four other members of the Board of Regents — then called for Weiser’s resignation. The Board later voted to censure Weiser.

March was also a month full of devastation, after a man killed eight people in an Asian-owned massage parlor in the Atlanta area, sparking discussion over anti-Asian hate and the historical violence against and fetishization of Asian women in Western imperialist culture. Over 200 U-M community members gathered on the steps of Angell Hall to mourn the victims and reflect on the implications of the attack.

Students and Ann Arbor residents attend the Vigil for Lives Lost in Atlanta outside of Angell Hall Mar. 27, 2021. On March 16, a 21-year-old white man killed eight people in Asian-owned massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Audiences return to the Michigan Theater in April 2021.

April

Audiences return to the Michigan Theater in April 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.

The winter 2021 semester came to a close in April just after the women’s gymnastics team won the National Championships, a first in University history. In spite of a U-M parent protest for in-person commencement that made national headlines, the University proceeded to prepare for another virtual commencement ceremony. To help celebrate the Class of 2021, Art and Design students and faculty emblazoned Washington Street with a mural

Larry, a long-time volunteer with the Huron River Watershed Council, collects bacteria samples at Honey Creek in April 2021.
Larry, a long-time volunteer with the Huron River Watershed Council, collects bacteria samples at Honey Creek in April 2021. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Meanwhile, Michigan Medicine opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Michigan residents who were at least 16 years old, and the hybrid Hash Bash 2021 festival live-streamed an energetic variety show from the Diag. 

A patient receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer in Ypsilanti April 30, 2021. Maddie Fox/Daily. Buy this photo.
A woman celebrates Hashbash on the Diag April 3, 2021. Jarett Orr/Daily. Buy this photo.
Drummer Deon Forrest utilizes various movements such as banging on pots and sliding on the concrete to create sound at the Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan on April 3, 2021.
Drummer Deon Forrest utilizes various movements such as banging on pots and sliding on the concrete to create sound at the Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan on April 3, 2021. Megan Ocelnik/Daily Buy this photo.
Members of the Black Syndicate of Ypsilanti escort protestors down Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor April 17, 2021 during the Survivors Speak protest for George Floyd. Annie Klusendorf/Daily. Buy this photo.
People celebrate outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd April 20, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
People celebrate outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd April 20, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
The Association of Black Social Work Students (ABSWS) gather in honor of Daunte Wright and in support of Ann Arbor police reform April 26, 2021. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

A shooting at Briarwood Mall shocked the local community mid-month, while the Association of Black Student Social Work Students called for change at a protest against police brutality, racism and gun violence. Several alumni also came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against former American Culture lecturer Bruce Conforth. Just before the end of the month, the campus community mourned the loss of unofficial U-M mascot Reggie Bee after his owner announced the loveable corgi’s passing.

The Orion statue April 4, 2021. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.
The Michigan baseball team celebrates their win over Ohio State April 10, 2021. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo.
The Michigan women’s gymnastics team celebrates their win at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastic Championships upon their return to Ann Arbor April 19, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.

May

Graduates from the class of 2021 gather in-person to view the virtual commencement ceremonies at the Big House on May 1, 2021. Commencement speaker Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights lawyer and social justice advocate, addressed the class. Emma Mati/Daily. Buy this photo.

Hundreds of tasseled caps flew into the air above Michigan Stadium on May 1 as some of the spring 2021 graduating class chose to attend an in-person, masked, socially-distanced commencement viewing ceremony, while some graduates watched the virtual ceremony online with family and friends. 

Later, WilmerHale completed their year-long investigation into sexual assault allegations against the late U-M athletic physician Dr. Robert Anderson; the law firm released a report outlining 37 years of sexual abuse by Anderson. 

Community members gathered for a “John Lewis Voting Rights Act Votercade” at Wheeler Park May 8, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley unveiled the new all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck at an event outside the Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan May 19, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
Protesters marched on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder May 26, 2021. Isaac Mangold/Daily. Buy this photo.

Following escalating attacks between Israel and Hamas, Central Student Government leaders issued a controversial statement condemning “Israeli colonialism” and violence in light of targeted airstrikes in Gaza that killed Palestian civilians. Hundreds of community members also marched through downtown Ann Arbor and protested in front of City Hall to demonstrate support for Palestine and opposition to the Israeli government’s eviction of residents of the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah. 

May 2021 also marked one year since the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent racial reckoning led by the Black Lives Matter movement, so The Daily reflected on the reasons protestors marched while another protest in memoriam of Floyd concluded the month. 

Thousands gather for a Free Palestine Rally in Dearborn, Michigan May 15, 2021. Jarett Or/Daily. Buy this photo.

June

Supporters cheer during a Trump rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. Jarett Orr/Daily. Buy this photo.

The summer heat was rivaled only by the energy that surged through campus in the month of June as various protests took on different forms. “The Rock” on the corner of Hill St. and Washington Ave. was painted over repeatedly by students and community members with alternating pro-Palestine and pro-Israel words and symbols for two weeks; community members also held a vigil in front of Angell Hall for the Palestinian lives lost in May. 

Students and community members show their support for Palestinians at a vigil for lives lost in Gaza on the steps of Angell Hall June 18, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.
Record flooding in Ann Arbor June 25, 2021. Alec Cohen/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Lecturers’ Employee Organization (LEO) did not contain their fight to one corner of campus but marched across the Diag and in front of President Schlissel’s house in support of tri-campus equity; the student governing bodies from all three campuses also took up the cause, and the Board of Regents voted to expand the Go Blue Guarantee full-tuition scholarship to the Flint and Dearborn campuses. 

Dozens of sexual abuse survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson also held a press conference in the Big House, calling for action and accountability from the U-M administration. In Ann Arbor, and across the state of Michigan, June also brought a ray of hope as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially opened the state to full capacity after over a year of COVID-19 restrictions, and vaccinated individuals were allowed to enter University buildings unmasked.

Jon Vaughn, survivor of sexual abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson, speaks on the WilmerHale report and calls for action in front of the Big House June 16, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.

July

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois on July 31, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.
The audience reacts to Journey’s performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois July 31, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Drag artist Elle performs during Pride on the Diag July 13, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.

Torrential downpour and dangerous flooding at the beginning of July led local officials to declare a state of emergency for Washtenaw County. The flooding garnered national attention with President Joe Biden declaring a state of disaster for the state of Michigan and offering federal aid. 

As the sun finally cut through the overcast gloom mid-month, hundreds of rainbows appeared across campus; Pride on the Diag brought a group of speakers, performers and community members together to celebrate LGBTQ+ identities. 

After announcing that 93% of classes were expected to be in person for the Fall 2021 semester, the University also decided to require full COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty and staff.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer answers questions from members of the press after signing Senate Bill 27 into law at the Ypsilanti Senior Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan July 26, 2021. The supplemental appropriations bill will provide funding for disaster relief for recent flooding, child care assistance, state police, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
Summer managing editors gathered for the first in-person production night after the newsroom went remote for the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
People walk through Nickel’s Arcade July 31, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.

August

Protesters gather outside Schembechler Hall on Aug. 7, 2021 after details of former coach Bo Schembechler’s knowledge of Dr. Robert Anderson’s ongoing abuse were made public. Jarett Orr/Daily. Buy this photo.

In anticipation of the start of an in-person fall semester in August, the University once again mandated masks for indoor settings, to mixed reactions from the campus community. As U-M student vaccine rates continued to near 100%, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 years of age or older. 

Downtown Ann Arbor comes to life Aug. 7, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.

The Anderson survivors also continued to push back against the University, after the University asked a judge to dismiss the survivors’ suit. As students finally came back to campus after nearly a year online, LEO protested outside of residence halls during move-in week to emphasize their commitment to increased salaries for U-M Flint and Dearborn lecturers. Having officially quit their contract in August, LEO’s negotiations with the University remained unsuccessful, with the possibility of a September strike seemingly forthcoming.

Members and supporters of the Lecturers’ Employee Organization rally along State Street after announcing that the organization had quit their previous contract with the University Aug. 9, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Senior Ashley Lau competes in the Wolverine Invitational Sept. 13, 2021, the first time since 2012 that the invitational had been held.

September

Senior Ashley Lau competes in the Wolverine Invitational Sept. 13, 2021, the first time since 2012 that the invitational had been held. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan football throttles Western Michigan, 47-17, in a season-opening blowout Sept. 4, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.

From the Big House to the Diag and within every classroom newly filled with students, the renewed sense of spirit across campus made it clear why ‘it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine.’ September started out with the football team crushing Western University 47-17 in the first game back with in-person fans and the biggest Festifall ever. Students flocked to the new Target on State St., watched Glass Animals perform live at the Crisler Center and listened to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones speak about her experience founding The 1619 Project.

Some students faced hour-long wait times and overcrowding for campus buses until routes were changed, while Michigan Medicine began offering immunocompromised students a third ‘booster’ dose of COVID-19 vaccines. 

Fans returned to the Big House for the Western Michigan football game Sept. 4, 2021. Attendance was announced at 109,295. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Glass Animals perform at the Crisler Center Sept. 23, 2021. Tickets were available to first- and second-year undergraduate students at no cost. 8,000 University of Michigan students were in attendance. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Chuck Christian, a survivor of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, speaks to members of the media outside of the University Regents meeting Sept. 23, 2021. Gabby Ceritano/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students joined forces with the Anderson victims to protest outside a Board of Regents meeting, giving the survivors a platform to share their stories with the campus community. The Ann Arbor community also hosted the first Entheofest on the Diag to call for the decriminalization of plant medicines and fungi, and The Daily reflected on how the events of 9/11 affected U-M’s campus 20 years ago.

A brand new Target store opened in the State Theatre building in Downtown Ann Arbor Sept. 21, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
Jeffrey “Buddy” Stark, planetarium manager at the University’s Museum of Natural History, adjusts images on the planetarium dome Sept. 28, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.
Hundreds of local entheogenic and psychedelic plant activists gather on the Diag Sept. 19, 2021 for the first-ever Entheofest, a celebration and call for the decriminalization of plant medicines and fungi in Ann Arbor and beyond. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.
The Michigan Marching Band plays “Hail to the Victors” while the Michigan football team runs onto the field Sept. 25, 2021. Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.
Senior Adian Hutchinson soaks up the cheers from fans during the Michigan-Rutgers game at the Big House on Sept. 25, 2021.
Senior Adian Hutchinson soaks up the cheers from fans during the Michigan-Rutgers game Sept. 25, 2021. Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.
A flood warning was sent out moments before the soccer game where Michigan lost 3-1 to Notre Dame Sept. 10, 2021, at the U-M Soccer Stadium. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.
The U-M Sustainable Food Program and the Campus Farm hosted the 9th annual Harvest Festival Sept. 26, 2021 at the Campus Farm and Matthaei Botanical Gardens. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

October

Survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson and protesters gathered to call on the University to action toward a safer campus climate on Oct. 13, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.

If fall is often regarded as the season of change, October 2021 was no exception for the University of Michigan. As the falling leaves covered Ann Arbor in a brightly-colored blanket, the U-M endowment grew to $17 billion and University enrollment topped 50,000 students for the first time. 

Students and survivors continued to protest the University’s sexual assault and misconduct policies following the surfacing of Anderson’s sexual abuse allegations. Many in the community called on the University to better support and protect survivors as well as spread awareness of the over 2,000 known accusations of abuse by Anderson. On Oct. 8, former U-M running back Jonathan Vaughn, an Anderson survivor, began camping outside of President Schlissel’s house, an act of protest that would continue throughout the entire semester and impact many in the community. 

Survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson and protesters gathered to call on the University to action toward a safer campus climate Oct. 13, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.
Students show support for the 1000+ victims of the late Dr. Anderson on the Diag Oct. 26, 2021. Keith Melong/Daily. Buy this photo.

Schlissel surprised the campus community by announcing he would resign as University President in 2023 — a year earlier than planned — though his exit package caused some controversy. An anonymous shooting threat made against women on campus caused many students to feel unsafe, and the campus police worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify the perpetrator. The same day the threat was made, hundreds of women and allies marched in Ann Arbor to advocate for women’s reproductive rights in response to the Texas Heartbeat Act, which banned nearly all abortions in the state. 

Hundreds of protesters gathered in support of reproductive rights in downtown Ann Arbor Oct. 2, 2021. Anna Fuder/Daily. Buy this photo.
J.J. McCarthy kneels in the end zone before Michigan football’s game in Lincoln, Nebraska Oct. 9, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Hassan Haskins jumps over an opposing defender during Michigan Football’s game in Lincoln, Nebraska Oct. 9, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan football beats Nebraska 32-29 in Lincoln, Nebraska Oct. 9, 2021. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan Hockey dominates Bowling Green, 7-1, during their exhibition game Oct. 2, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.
Senior Raleigh Loughman tallied a goal and an assist in Michigan’s win over Penn State Oct. 31, 2021. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

Students marched again at the end of the month, joining a global climate strike and calling upon the University to declare a climate emergency. The University hired Jeffrey Stark as the new planetarium manager, and Washtenaw County began offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents.

After assembling in front of the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library, students and other climate strike attendees march around Diag’s perimeter cheering and chanting Oct. 22, 2021. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.
A squirrel sits perched on a tree branch Oct. 8, 2021. Megan Ocelnik/Daily. Buy this photo.
Freshman Andrel Anthony catches a deep pass for his second career touchdown in the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium Oct. 30, 2021. Julia Schachinger/Daily. Buy this photo.

November

Central Student Government convenes at the Michigan Union on Nov. 9, 2021. Luke Hales/Daily. Buy this photo.
A squirrel forages for food on the Diag Nov. 1, 2021. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.

As Vaughn and another former football player Chuck Christian, also an Anderson survivor, continued to camp outside President Schlissel’s house, the ‘Hail to the Victims’ movement continued to pick up steam in spite of the November chill. Some students also camped with the survivors, and student organization Black UMich held a rally at the campsite. As more than 950 people came forward with allegations against Anderson, survivors of Anderson and Conforth spoke at a U-M sexual assault forum; Vaughn announced his candidacy for a U-M regent in 2022; and an anonymous Ann Arbor resident sprayed red paint on the U-M statue of Bo Schembechler as protest for his alleged knowledge and inaction after being notified of Anderson’s abuse. 

A “Hail to the Victims” sign lies outside the President’s House Nov. 5, 2021, amidst an ongoing campout by survivors of the late University athletic doctor Robert Anderson. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Chuck Christian, a former University of Michigan football player and survivor of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, puts signs up around campus calling for action by the University Nov. 5, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Public Policy students walked out of class and confronted Dean Michael Barr, demanding the administration remove a masters student who was found responsible for sexual assault by his undergraduate institution Nov. 12, 2021. Dominick Sokotoff/Daily. Buy this photo.

Meanwhile, Public Policy students walked out of class upon learning that a newly admitted Public Policy and Social Work master’s student had been previously found guilty of Title IX violations relating to sexual assault. Students later walked out again to protest for better climate change and sexual assault prevention policies at the University. 

Biden visited a General Motor factory in Detroit and Whitmer visited Ann Arbor to speak with The Michigan Daily about state policies. For the Peace Corps — originally founded by John F. Kennedy at U-M — November marked 60 years of student engagement

President Joe Biden walks onstage to discuss his bipartisan infrastructure plan at the opening of General Motors’ Factory ZERO in Detroit, Michigan Nov. 17, 2021. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.

Ann Arbor also became the first U.S. city to require free menstruation products in public restrooms, and the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years of age nationwide. 

Violet Twetten, 8, receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Washtenaw County Health Department in Ypsilanti Nov 12, 2021. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.
Cecelia Twetten, 10, receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Washtenaw County Health Department in Ypsilanti Nov. 12, 2021. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan faced off against Grand Valley State University at the Ian Miskelley Memorial Meet Nov. 6, 2021. Julianne Yoon/Daily. Buy this photo.
Freshman Alana Richardson reaches for the ball while playing against Miami University in the NCAA tournament Nov. 12, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Jon Vaughn, a survivor of assault by the late athletic doctor Robert Anderson, addresses people gathered at a sexual assaunt survivors forum in the Michigan League’s Vandenberg Room Nov. 13, 2021. During his remarks, Vaughn announced that in 2022 he will run to be a U-M regent. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.
Jon Vaughn and Chuck Christian, survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, field questions regarding the next steps in their battle to create a safer campus at the Michigan League Nov. 13, 2021. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

In a game not soon to be forgotten, Michigan football beat Ohio State for the first time in nine years with a score of 42-27; Wolverine fans rushed the field and celebrated in the falling snow.

Senior Hassan Haskins celebrates after his fourth touchdown in the game against Ohio State Nov. 27, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.
Michigan fans storm the field at the Big House after Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27 Nov. 27, 2021. Madeline Hinkley/Daily. Buy this photo.

The last day of the month, a tragic shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. led to the death of four students.

Students gather on the Diag to pay their respects to the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School on Dec. 2, 2021. On November 30, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire in what would become the deadliest K-12 school shooting since 2018 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.

December

Students gather on the Diag to pay their respects to the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School on Dec. 2, 2021. On November 30, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire in what would become the deadliest K-12 school shooting since 2018 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Allison Engkvist/Daily. Buy this photo.

As campus returned from Thanksgiving break for the last month of 2021, December became a time to celebrate, reflect and prepare for the year ahead. As the month began, students held a candlelit vigil for the lives lost in the Oxford shooting on the Diag. 

Michigan football players take the field before the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4, 2021.
Michigan football players take the field before the Big Ten Championship Dec. 4, 2021. Becca Mahon/Daily. Buy this photo.

With finals approaching, students also organized a light show on the Diag to support mental health awareness. The Michigan football team went on to win the Big 10 Championship Game 42-3 against Iowa, and the Associated Press named Jim Harbaugh college football coach of the year

Senior Aidan Hutchinson hoists the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy in the air after Michigan won the Big 10 title on Dec. 4, 2021. Hutchinson was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this year.
Senior Aidan Hutchinson hoists the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy in the air after Michigan won the Big 10 title at Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 4, 2021. Hutchinson was named runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this year. Miles Macklin/Daily. Buy this photo.

Once students turned in their exams and began to head home for the holidays, the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state of Michigan was reported in Kent County and the University announced COVID-19 booster shots would be required for all students, faculty and staff by Feb. 4, 2022. Though the global spread of the Omicron variant had some U-M community members concerned about returning to in-person classes on Jan. 5, 2022, the University announced campus activities will proceed as planned in the winter semester, with updated health and safety guidelines.

The Michigan Daily News & Photo Staff can be reached at news@michigandaily.com and photo@michigandaily.com.  

This project was led and organized by Senior Multimedia Photo Editor Emma Mati, who can be reached at emati@umich.edu. Monthly summaries were written by Daily News Editor Roni Kane, who can be reached at ronikane@umich.edu. Managing Online Editor Eric Lau contributed to design and development and can be reached at ericlau@umich.edu.