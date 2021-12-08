Wondering where you can get your COVID-19 booster shot? Boosters are available both on campus at the University of Michigan and other locations in Ann Arbor.

On Dec. 9, 10 and 13, walk-in visitors can receive COVID-19 booster shot at one of the University Health Service’s pop-up clinics. As stated on the UHS website, students, faculty and staff will be able to walk in without an appointment and receive either their first, second, booster or flu shot.

Insurance cards must be presented, but students are not required to pay out of pocket. Those planning to receive either the booster shot or regular dose will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at the Walgreens pop-ups.

Walgreens pop-ups (open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment needed):

Dec. 9 in the South Quad Transformer Lounge

Dec. 10 in the Bursley Residence Hall Blue Market dining area

Dec. 13 in Mosher-Jordan Residence Hall’s upper dining area

Entry to the dining halls is not required to attend a clinic.

As of 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, both Kroger pop-up clinics are full (registration only):

Dec. 10 and 13 at the Indoor Training Center

The Washtenaw County Health Department is offering booster shots of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older at the 555 Towner clinic in Ypsilanti. All appointments for the month of December have been posted.

Michigan Medicine is offering appointments for Pfizer booster shots at the North Campus Research Complex as well as the Brighton and Northville Health Centers. Patients with an existing medical record number can schedule an appointment through the MyUofMHealth portal.

CVS has doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters at several locations in the Ann Arbor areas. Appointments are required and can be scheduled on the CVS website.

