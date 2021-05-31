One year after the murder of George Floyd, community members gathered in Ann Arbor to protest against police brutality and systemic racism Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters marched down Washtenaw Avenue to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office where they joined hands in solidarity and sang in memory of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality both nationally and locally.

The protesters then took a knee at the Hogback Road intersection for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. Protesters were joined by Matthew Harshberger, the director of public safety In Pittsfield Charter Township, who took a knee in solidarity.

Following the march was an open mic where members of the community shared their thoughts. Among those who spoke were organizer Machelle Pearson, activist Leslie Windless, and Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit.

