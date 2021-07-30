The University of Michigan is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof of vaccination before the beginning of fall term, President Mark Schlissel announced Friday. The vaccine requirement applies to Michigan Medicine and across all three U-M campuses.

The announcement follows a rise in COVID-19 rates across the country and the growing concern of new variants. Particularly, health officials are concerned about research showing the delta variant is more contagious and causes more severe infection, Schlissel and other University officials wrote in an email to the campus community.

“Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year,” the email said.

Over 600 other U.S. universities have released similar vaccination requirements and COVID-19 policies, and U-M officials believe this next step follows public health experts’ advice.

The University will continue to provide exemptions for religious and medical reasons. The announcement also requires faculty staff and students who will be working or taking classes at home to be fully vaccinated. Additionally, advisors will be available to students who have questions about the vaccine and its safety beginning Aug. 9.



For those who are not yet vaccinated, the University is providing multiple vaccine clinics and walk-in vaccination appointments across Ann Arbor. More information about the University’s plan and COVID-19 can be found on the campus blueprint website.