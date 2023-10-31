Will Tschetter’s play may go unnoticed at times, but his voice certainly doesn’t. And that’s something any of his teammates or coaches will tell you.

“When you watch practice the voice you’re going to hear, you’re going to hear Will Tschetter,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said at Michigan Media Day Oct. 17. “So you hear his voice. But you might leave here and say I wonder if you know (some other player), I wonder if that guy was at practice. I didn’t hear him.”

His voice is something that makes the redshirt sophomore forward uniquely fitted for this year’s team. It’s something that makes Tschetter valuable without even having to step foot onto the court or sink a shot.

He may not be the most talented or experienced player on a roster headlined by graduate transfers and two returning starters. While he found his way onto the court last year as a reserve forward, his role is subject for change this season.

“Will, with this being his third year, (has) really not settled in yet in terms of his role,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said at Michigan Media Day Oct. 17.

And barring any extraordinary third-year leap, his minutes may remain stagnant, and he will serve a similar bottom-of-the-rotation role — where he averaged just 10.7 minutes a game. Like last year, he is expected to fill positions around the Wolverines’ top players.

Previously, that saw him occupy either forward position with now-Kansas center Hunter Dickinson at the post. And with this year’s squad preaching versatility, he will be expected to transition into the center and power forward positions in fleeting moments. But regardless of where he takes the floor, Tschetter’s leadership is his top attribute on the court.

“I think he will be able to float between both (positions), wherever we need him,” Washington said. “Again, adding to the versatility of the team, that goes in line with that. Will is a plug-and-play type of guy. He’s one that has a great attitude, even from his leadership standpoint (he) has really taken some steps forward. And so that’s been exciting to see because he’s a kid who works his tail off.”

Tschetter will find his minutes, with some of those coming at center for the first time since his high school days in a small town in Minnesota. But the reality is, he will be counted on to hold down the fort rather than light up the scoreboard.

As a rare third-year player in the system and with his natural voice continuing to progress, he serves another more valuable purpose to acclimate the newcomers. And he’s already emerged as the primary voice on defense.

“Yeah, I feel like that is something that I’ve always kind of prided myself on,” Tschetter said. “Being vocal, making sure guys are in the right spot, just making sure that we’re all clicking (and) on the same page. So I feel like that (was) a vital part last year, it brings energy to the defense and just elevates our play even more.”

He has seen the value of vocal leaders throughout his tenure, and while his voice now rings throughout practice, Michigan expects communication from all of its roster including its key contributors.

But right now, in practice, Tschetter shares the court with them all. With his voice beaming the loudest, waiting to be emulated.

Because despite his limited role, Tschetter still makes himself heard.