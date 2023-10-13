Ask members the Michigan men’s basketball team what their identity going into the upcoming season will be, and they’ll answer with one word:

Versatility.

It’s a buzzword — but only to a certain extent. In an era of positionless basketball, players who can play and guard multiple positions reign supreme. Every team wants to fill their roster with those players.

But ask the Wolverines about what they’ll look like this year, and they’ll say they have those players. Ask assistant coach Saddi Washington who will play multiple positions, and he’ll answer simply:

“Everybody except for Dug.”

Though 5-foot-11 sophomore guard Dug McDaniel seems locked into the point guard position, Michigan claims that every other player on its roster can fill at least two spots. It’s a welcome change from last season, particularly on the defensive end, where the Wolverines ranked ninth in the Big Ten in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

“Last year showed it,” junior guard Jace Howard said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. “I think we were the most skilled team I’ve ever been on offensively, but we struggled defensively. And that’s why we didn’t make the tournament.”

Last season, most of Michigan’s brightest offensive stars struggled to contribute the desired versatility on the opposite end of the floor. Take now-Kansas center Hunter Dickinson, for example. Dickinson created an obvious threat in the paint each and every time he touched the ball. But on defense, he was also glued to that area, only able to effectively match up against the opposing five.

In contrast, look at sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. — who spent most of his freshman year developing behind Dickinson. Now the prime candidate to absorb Dickinson’s minutes, Reed provides an imposing presence in the paint, just like Dickinson. But if the Wolverines need him to, he’s more than capable of stepping out to the wing, or even up top to match up with a guard.

“We have so many guys that can play so many positions, but even beyond that, guys that are able to guard outside of their own positions,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “We got T-Reed, who’s able to guard one through five really well for a big guy of his size. I’m able to guard multiple positions. Jace is able to guard three to four, and if need be, he can front, same with (graduate guard Nimari Burnett).”

Even McDaniel, who shouldn’t be expected to play multiple positions, can help guard more than one.

“Even Dug, he’s a smart point guard,” Nkamhoua said. “He knows how to switch onto a big, front, and then get out of there, (then) switch out to another big, come and take whichever one he ended up being switched onto that could have been a mismatch.”

That versatility throughout the roster allows the Wolverines to play more freely on defense, trusting that capable help will be available if they need to switch. When building lineups, they can run out a variety of combinations until they find what works, trusting that everyone will be able to match up with a new position.

And on offense, that versatility helps the creativity flow.

“We want guys who can play multiple positions, can defend multiple positions because it lends to the creativity of coach (Juwan Howard),” Washington said. “We’ll be able to do some things offensively and defensively that we haven’t done before. For us, that’s exciting. That’s refreshing.”

Mixing it up will be refreshing this year, to say the least. For the past two seasons, Michigan’s offense primarily played through the paint. If opponents could slow Dickinson down — not an easy task — they could often slow down Michigan as a whole.

But this year, Dickinson won’t be there. The offense may run through Reed in the paint, or Nkamhoua, or whoever else sees minutes at the five. But the Wolverines’ versatility within and beyond the frontcourt is key. Their ability to mix and match different combinations, without missing a beat position-wise, will help to transition a sometimes-stagnant offense into a potentially dangerous, unpredictable threat.

If Michigan is as versatile as it claims to be — if versatility is truly its identity as a team — the Wolverines can run out lineups that cause matchup nightmares, while knowing that they can handle the out-of-position defensive matchups too.

That’s what you get when your roster is filled with “basketball players,” as Washington puts it. That’s what you get when everybody on the team can play multiple positions.

Well, everybody except for Dug.