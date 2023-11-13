No matter what sect of the internet you frequent, chances are you’ve come across a fair share of political content. On my personal platform of choice, Instagram, my feed has been inundated with infographics, donation links and personal commentary whenever matters of political or humanitarian significance transpire: black squares in 2020 in light of police brutality, support for and against mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, and, most recently, dialogue about the ongoing violence against Gaza.

Social media use has become an integral facet of how we contend with political issues, and can be a powerful way to use one’s voice in the face of moments in history that can leave individuals feeling powerless. How people choose to use their platforms online has also ushered in an era of criticism toward those who abstain from activism. A particular target of this criticism? Celebrities.

In recent weeks, politically silent celebrities have been subjected to comment sections rife with angry, disappointed fans. Beneath a post of influencer Emma Chamberlain advertising a paid partnership with Aritzia, one follower commented, “literally we don’t care a genocide is happening,” while another simply wrote, “USE YOUR PLATFORM,” accompanied with Palestinian flag emojis. Under reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s post plugging her brand Khy, a commenter wrote, “Kylie, there’s a genocide going on.” In a particularly harsh comment under a post by Sabrina Carpenter, a user hurled, “I loved you, but not talking about Palestine means agreeing to kill children, attack hospitals, and standing with the Zionist entity.”

What exactly would be gained by an influencer, reality TV star or singer commenting on a war in another continent? And why are those the people we need to be hearing from regardless? The implication of these comments is that celebrities have anything productive to add to the conversation when in reality, what would be gained is unclear. None of the aforementioned celebrities have any unique source of knowledge they should be sharing. And though many commenters’ main gripe is that platforms should be used to spread awareness, the point becomes null when there’s already no shortage of discourse on the topic.

There are instances in which prominent pop-culture figures are able to create real differences or genuinely inspire actionable change, without taking a blatant political stance. In 2022, as the midterm elections approached, world-renowned pop star Taylor Swift — who has had her own share of contention with political openness — prompted over 35,000 people to register to vote. While this particular example was non-partisan, it demonstrates the undeniable positive effect celebrity platforms can have. Voting, and U.S. elections in general, is a unique case. With elections, there are tangible actions to be taken by individuals that can contribute to positive change.

There are also instances in which someone’s brand, genre or audience merits the expectation of advocacy. For example, a white rapper whose entire career is predicated on Black artists and culture should use their platform to speak out in critical moments of racial injustice. Or, a pop star whose fanbase is mainly composed of Queer people owes that audience their voice and resources.

More generally, though, we are typically not turning to celebrities to use their voice because we genuinely believe they can make a difference. The desire for a celebrity to speak out on an issue often has to do with wanting, as a fan, to feel morally aligned with someone you look up to and feel justified in consuming their products. Social media has blurred the lines between the private and public lives of celebrities, where candid peeks into their daily lives leave many fans feeling as if the celebrity is a peer or friend of sorts. In the case of influencers, their audience feeling a sense of personal connection with them is inherent, though this sense of familiarity is more grounded in fashion sense, personality and product choices than it is politics.

It is, of course, always one’s right to make a judgment of a celebrity based on the way they use their voice or fail to, and when issues strike personal chords it makes sense that it can be disappointing when someone you look up to stays silent. But internally adjusting how you think about someone is different than thinking a celebrity not getting politically involved calls for their cancellation.

Regardless of what a celebrity posts, their ethical code can never be entirely known by their audience. In this day and age, celebrities are brands more than they are individuals, and frustration with a celebrity’s silence often has to do with this false confluence. Celebrities are not our friends, and while you can certainly prefer those whose politics align with yours, celebrities shouldn’t necessarily be faulted for their silence. They’re not the people to be paying attention to right now anyway.

Lila Dominus is an Opinion Columnist hailing from New York City. She writes about digital culture and gender, and can be reached at ldominus@umich.edu.