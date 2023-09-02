When JJ McCarthy walked into Michigan Stadium to play East Carolina on Saturday, something felt off. Not because anything threw a wrench in his pre-game routine or meditation session. It felt off because something — someone — was missing entirely:

Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan football team’s head coach.

“It was definitely him, like he has just this presence that it’s all about winning, all about competing, all about pushing through,” the junior quarterback, McCarthy, said. “Just as simple as the pregame speech — I was missing that voice.”

Harbaugh, serving a three-game suspension imposed by Michigan Athletics, couldn’t be there to manage the team — or even give pep talks. For the first time since 2014, the Wolverines’ head coach couldn’t be anywhere near the sidelines. As of Monday, Harbaugh didn’t have a plan to spend his unwanted day off. But after the game, McCarthy said Harbaugh was watching with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore at Moore’s residence, himself serving a one-game suspension from the NCAA.

So in honor of their coach watching on TV, the Wolverines put on a show.

The entertainment began with what the Michigan players wore to the game. Some of them donned T-shirts spoofing Harbaugh’s trademark No. 4 jersey from his time as the Wolverines’ quarterback. On the front side, an outline of a whistle and a block ‘M’ captioned “head ball coach” referenced Harbaugh’s role as the current foundation of Michigan’s program.

The shirts were impossible to miss. McCarthy wore his own shirt backward and slapped white tape on the front. “Free Harbaugh,” the shirt read, telling anyone who looked at him that he didn’t agree with the suspension — even if it was his own athletic department that levied it in an attempt to appease the NCAA. When asked about the attire, he didn’t pull punches.

“It’s as simple as this: I just want my coach back,” McCarthy said. “Just as simple as that, I just want him back.”

But Harbaugh won’t be back — not until Rutgers comes to town Sept. 23. In the meantime, the Wolverines will have to carry on without him. And that will look different every game thanks to his zany coaching plan for the games.

Despite the suspension, Harbaugh is still active in game preparations. This week, he coached practices all week and helped prepare defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to take the field as Saturday’s temporary head coach.

In their first game without Harbaugh, the Wolverines took care of business. Minter’s defense began with a stalwart three-and-out stop.

But when the offense took the field, the fingerprints of another coach appeared on the game script. Because while Moore couldn’t be there Saturday either, he had a parting gift for his offense to start off with.

As the offense broke the huddle, all 11 players stood in a line — referencing Harbaugh’s trick play train formation — and flashed four fingers on each hand. In a reference to Harbaugh’s number, they let the whole world know — from the Big House to the Peacock stream — just what they thought of the suspension.

“It really sucked going out there the first game (with) him not being out there,” McCarthy said. “Because he put as much blood sweat and tears into this as much as we have.”

Those efforts paid off on the field. Michigan rollicked its way to a 30-3 victory — a shutout only spoiled on a last-second field goal. McCarthy completed 26-for-30 passes with 280 yards and three touchdowns.

It was a performance that the Wolverines created for their coach, taking care of the program when he couldn’t.

“Before the game, I texted coach (Harbaugh),” senior running back Blake Corum said. “I said, ‘Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can and don’t worry.’ And that’s what he tells us before the game. I miss hearing that, it kind of gets me pumped up.

“And then after that, I said ‘We got you coach’ and he said ‘I know you do.’ ”

Much more than through words, Michigan backed up its coach all throughout Saturday’s game. Whether it was visible protests like the train formation or perfectly placed touchdown passes from McCarthy, the Wolverines played for the coach that couldn’t be with them.

And as Harbaugh finishes the last two games of his suspension, they’ve got even more time to share that statement with the world.