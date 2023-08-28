Of course, the Michigan football team can win these first three games without Harbaugh.

No, I’m not referring to Jack Harbaugh, although I suppose the claim could apply to him as he will be the Wolverines’ temporary assistant head coach for the first three weeks of the season. It can apply to Jack’s grandson, Jay, who’s another coach with a temporary promotion — or any of the four coaches who will split time as head coach. The claim can apply to anyone, really.

Because the Wolverines don’t need anyone in particular to start the season 3-0 during Jim Harbaugh’s university-imposed suspension. But they do need consistency no matter the opponent, and Jim’s zany coaching carousel gives that away.

I get it, nothing about the first three weeks is hard. Call it a bakery schedule, because with three cupcakes at home against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, Michigan could be without a head coach entirely on game day and still probably cook its opponents.

But that’s not the point of the Wolverines’ facile non-conference slate. Winning or losing isn’t really in question, and hosting Rutgers to open Big Ten play in Jim’s return to the sidelines shouldn’t be all too difficult, either.

However, Michigan still has plenty to gain from playing three Division I football teams. It can work out early-season hiccups in on-field communication between both players and coaches. It can figure out how position groups and their respective coaches handle in-game adjustments. And it can even smooth-over the usual complexities of managing lots of personnel — some of whom will be making their Wolverine debuts — all while shoring up what a chain of command looks like with so many moving parts.

All of this could be done in the low-risk-yet-real stakes that the three opening games provide, and it could strengthen the foundation of an already deep team. None of it requires Jim Harbaugh himself to be the one on the headsets orchestrating it all, as he’ll be leading practice every day with the team during the suspension anyway. All it requires is that consistency.

And that’s where his plan to fill his own shoes misses the mark. Because Jim could have named someone as an understudy who would, on the one day of the week that Jim isn’t leading the team, do things as closely to what he would as possible. That’s how you take full advantage of these initial weeks, solidifying the in-game system for the 2023 roster, letting Jim step right back into it when he’s back.

But instead, Jim took a different route. He’s named four head coaches for the first three games — including a separate head coach for each half of Michigan’s week two matchup against the Rebels — while also naming his dad Jack an assistant head coach alongside strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert as an associate head coach.

It’s a move Jim is confident in.

“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Jim said in a statement. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond.”

But that’s beside the point. All of those coaches are undoubtedly talented, and Jim is giving most of them a professional development opportunity that they’ll certainly apply in future roles that may include head coaching duties. All will certainly look impressive, as the Wolverines’ roster can make anyone look impressive against three inferior opponents. But by rotating four different coaches, the team loses the consistency needed to establish a baseline of how operations will look on game day — despite being undeterred by the university-imposed suspension entirely when it was first announced.

“We rally behind him,” sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said on Aug. 21. “… I was surprised a little bit, but it really doesn’t affect us. The group of guys we got, we’re really resilient, so we’re going to come with even more firepower.”

Regardless of that sentiment, the team loses the opportunity to exit Harbaugh’s suspension at week four. Instead, it’ll be more like week one. Four games into the season, they’ll be going through week one learnings. Jim’s week four return would be the first time the team experiences exactly how things will look like in the heat of the moment for the rest of the season.

I’m not saying they’ll lose to Rutgers, or Nebraska, or Minnesota — and I’m definitely not saying they’ll lose to Indiana. All I’m saying is that no matter how talented they are, the Wolverines are still human. As made evident by closer-than-expected wins over Maryland and the Scarlet Knights over the past two seasons, they’ll still need time to figure things out in-game.

And with an inconsistent coaching carousel to start the season, Jim is voluntarily putting them behind.

Managing Sports Editor Paul Nasr can be reached via email at pnasr@umich.edu.