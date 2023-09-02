The coin toss that opened the No. 2 Michigan football team’s 2023 season started with a little hiccup. East Carolina’s captains initially walked toward the south end zone after the Wolverines deferred the ball until the second half.

The referee told the Pirates, “ECU, you’re over here,” and they quickly realized their mistake. They walked across the 50-yard line to swap sides before shaking hands with Michigan’s captains lined up across from them.

Perhaps that gaffe was a simple mistake, but while East Carolina (0-1 overall) eventually figured out what end zone it was defending, it never figured out how to defend it in a 30-3 rout. The Pirates didn’t have an answer to the Wolverines’ (1-0) passing attack, getting thrashed up and down the field to the tune of three touchdowns and 280 yards — no matter what end zone they were actually supposed to defend over the course of the game.

“To shortchange any win in college football, I think is ridiculous,” defensive coordinator and acting head coach Jesse Minter said postgame. “… Any time you get a chance to play against another team, it’s not about them. You want to play up to the standard that you have for yourself. So our guys really wanted to play well.”

The Wolverines stormed into the Big House as a team boasting plenty of similarities to last season’s College Football Playoff squad, fueling their current national-championship aspirations. But it was the differences from 2022 that defined their 2023 season-opening win. Who called plays was different as coach Jim Harbaugh served the first game of his three-game suspension, but how they moved down the field was different as well.

The Wolverines’ run-first identity — backed up by being repeat winners of the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best offensive line — gave way to a passing attack that pillaged the Pirates of their upset hopes. At least for a game, Michigan was pass-first behind junior quarterback JJ McCarthy’s arm and a relatively clean pocket.

By the time the Wolverines grew their lead to a practically insurmountable 30-0 clip in the third quarter with a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Roman Wilson — his third of the game — Michigan had attempted 26 passes compared to 16 rushes, a whole new dynamic compared to previous game plans. That air-raid tone, resulting in McCarthy’s 280 passing yards by game’s end, was established after an early failure of the run.

The Wolverines’ first drive started on their own 2-yard line after an East Carolina punt. Following three rushing attempts and multiple near safeties, it ended on the same 2-yard line with a Michigan punt of its own. From there, the Wolverines began airing it out on ensuing possessions, and they did it with ease.

“I mean, everyone saw what we did last year. We were smashing, pounding the football, doing our thing,” McCarthy said. “And teams are going to prepare for that, especially ECU that just went all offseason trying to stop that. So it was just an opportunity for us, as a passing game, to capitalize.”

East Carolina’s game plan didn’t bother senior running back Blake Corum, even if it came after him aggressively.

“I expected them to drop a little bit more, especially after (McCarthy) started throwing it over their heads,” Corum said. “… They wanted to stop the run, and I think they would die trying, but overall (our) average per run was still up there. But if teams want to do that — please, we’ll keep throwing it.”

Michigan’s ground game eventually got going, with Corum scoring a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give it a 14-0 lead and contribute to its 122 rushing yards in the game. But the Wolverines consistently relied on McCarthy’s arm when it needed things to happen.

Be it third-and-longs or drives that just needed a spark, McCarthy dotted up the Pirates’ secondary in his three-touchdown showing to keep Michigan ahead of the chains. He spread the wealth to eight different receivers, found his rhythm early and often and bought extra time in the pocket with his feet to let plays develop downfield.

And he felt good the whole time.

“This one just felt effortless,” McCarthy said, comparing it to becoming a starter last season. “It felt uplifting, every single snap. It just felt like everything was going right, and it was a beautiful feeling.”

In a week one game against an overmatched opponent, Michigan did what was expected. But with a pass-first approach, it did it in some unexpected ways.

That left the Pirates with plenty to figure out. And from the coin toss to the goal line to East Carolina’s own offense being totally overwhelmed, the Pirates couldn’t figure any of it out — ensuring the Wolverines kept their treasure to themselves.