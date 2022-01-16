This is a developing story and will be updated.

Update 7:50 PM: The Board of Regents released a letter transmitted to Schlissel informing him of his termination. In it, the regents outlined their justification for firing him, citing messages sent from his University email to a subordinate. Because the regents fired Schlissel for cause, he will no longer receive the golden parachute he and the regents negotiated when he announced he would resign in 2023.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel has been fired effective immediately following an internal investigation revealing Schlissel’s inappropriate behavior with a subordinate at the University, according to a Saturday press release from the Board of Regents.

The decision was made at a closed-door Board of Regents meeting Saturday morning without a public vote after the board hired a third party investigator to determine whether or not Schlissel’s actions as president had violated the University’s supervisor relationship policy.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that the University of Michigan Board of Regents has removed Dr. Mark Schlissel as President of the University of Michigan, effective immediately,” the Board of Regents wrote in a Saturday press release.

The policy, which was introduced in July 2021, states that “a Supervisor may not, implicitly or explicitly, initiate or attempt to initiate an Intimate Relationship with a Supervisee over whom they exercise supervisory authority,” and was implemented in July 2021 following allegations former Provost Martin Philbert had used his position to coerce women into sexual relationships.

The firing comes after an anonymous complaint submitted on Dec. 8. revealed Schlissel had been in an inappropriate relationship with a University employee. A subsequent investigation was performed which found he had used his University email account to inappropriately communicate with said employee.

Schlissel’s existing contract contained a morals clause which stated his behavior as President “be consistent with promoting the dignity, reputation, and academic excellence of the University.”

Schlissel had previously provoked the regents’ ire for failing to to communicate with the board regarding the Detroit Center for Innovation. Talks broke down between donor Stephen M. Ross and Dan Gilbert, who owned the site. An anonymous administration official who spoke to the Detroit Free Press said the regents felt Schlissel left them in the dark as negotiations faltered.

In October, Schlissel announced that he would be stepping down from the job in June 2023, a year earlier than planned. The Detroit Free Press at the time categorized his stepping down early as a deal between the members of the board who were satisfied and dissatisfied with his performance.

The decision was announced Saturday night. A press release from the University announced president emerita Mary Sue Coleman will serve as interim president. Coleman served as president from 2002 until 2014.

In a statement posted to the Board of Regents website, Coleman wrote she was sad to learn of the allegations against Schlissel but was honored to once again be leading the University.

“While saddened by the circumstances, I am honored to be asked to again serve the University of Michigan,” Coleman wrote. “When I left the U-M campus at the end of my presidency in 2014, I said serving this great university was the most rewarding experience of my professional life. I’m happy to serve again in this important interim role.”

Correction: A previous version of this article included a quote from a statement regarding former university doctor Robert Anderson. That quote has been removed.