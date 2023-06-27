Since its opening in 1921, the covered shopping district Nickels Arcade has been a hub for University of Michigan students and the larger Ann Arbor community alike. It was constructed by Tom Nickels, who inherited part of the land from his father and purchased the rest from his siblings, and then turned into a European-style covered alleyway by local architect Hermann Pipp. From remnants of tradition to new innovations, the Arcade has maintained its original mission to bring an upscale shopping experience to the city through a diverse array of businesses, from clothing and jewelry stores to barbershops and cafes. The Michigan Daily Business beat interviewed some of these businesses for this project to highlight the current state of the Arcade.

