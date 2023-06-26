Anyone who enters Maison Edwards Tobacconist in Nickels Arcade can expect to be guided through products including cigars, lighters, pipes and hand-blended pipe tobacco, and can also purchase high-end grooming products such as hairbrushes, razors and colognes.

Complete with vintage art, dim lighting and a steady stream of people smoking in the store’s comfortable chairs, Maison Edwards was first opened in 1963 by Augusta and James Edwards and is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary. Current owner Chuck Ghawi purchased the store in 1991 after working there as a student at the University of Michigan. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ghawi said he hasn’t changed things in the store since he purchased it. This includes the old-fashioned cash registers used to check customers out.

“I taught my kids how to do math on this register,” Ghawi said. “You have to do the calculations by hand.”

While the atmosphere of the store remains the same, one thing has changed over the years: while the store used to sell coffee in addition to tobacco, today they only sell one of those items.

“We used to sell coffee, but I decided Comet Coffee does it better,” Ghawi said.

Ghawi said part of the allure of the store is the expertise and personal interactions he is able to provide for customers. However, Ghawi said purchases from independent brick-and-mortar stores are declining, partially due to the rise of online shopping.

“This girl came in and after asking for guidance over what to buy, she asked if she could take a photo to try and find it cheaper online,” Ghawi said.

Ghawi said customers are encouraged to sit and smoke in the shop for as long as they desire and engage with himself and other patrons, and some families have been visiting the store for generations.

“You can have a conversation with a total stranger,” Ghawi said.

