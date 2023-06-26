Since 1921, the covered shopping district Nickels Arcade has been a hub for University of Michigan students and the larger Ann Arbor community alike. From remnants of tradition to new innovations, the Arcade has maintained its original mission to bring an upscale shopping experience to the city through a diverse array of businesses, from clothing and jewelry stores to barbershops and cafes.

Frederick A. Herbert is the grandson of Tom Nickels, the founder of the Arcade, and remains a co-manager to this day. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Herbert said Nickels wanted to create an environment where Ann Arbor residents could purchase unique and high-quality goods in one place.

“Tom Nickels, my grandfather, he is the dreamer, the genius behind that building,” Herbert said.

According to Herbert, the land was initially owned by Nickels and his siblings. Herbert said compared to his siblings who weren’t very engaged with the property, Nickels was inspired to use it to build the Arcade.

“(Tom’s) dad, John, was a butcher, and they bought property in Ann Arbor on State Street where the Arcade is today,” Herbert said. “When John Nickels died, Tom and his brother Stafford continued to be in the butcher shop … and then Tom got this idea, having never been in an arcade, having never traveled internationally, but he decided he wanted to build an arcade in Ann Arbor. He had a thought that Ann Arbor was going to be growing, that retail deserved to have a facility that had upper-end tenants.”

The official opening date of the Arcade varies depending on who you ask. According to Herbert, however, the first half of the Arcade opened in 1917, while the second opened in 1921 due to construction and financial delays.

“Initially, Tom was able to build the eastern half of the arcade, but it was during World War One and supplies were not prevalent,” Herbert said. “There were a couple of tenants who moved in in 1917. He eventually acquired the rest of the property to the west, so that he owned that corridor running from State Street to Maynard Street and could continue with construction of the building, which was finally finished in the year 1921.”

Today, the property is managed by Oxford Companies since the majority of the Nickels family no longer lives in Ann Arbor. Wonwoo Lee, chief real estate officer at Oxford Companies, said he and his team feel a special connection to the Arcade property because of its lasting impact on Ann Arbor.

“We’re all very, very close to the arcade,” Lee said. “We are very affectionate of the historical significance of it, as well as all of the different memories that have been made in this place. Annually, we close it off to ensure that it remains a private concourse. We also decorate for Christmas and winter seasons every year.”

Some businesses — like Arcade Barbers — have been in the Arcade since its opening, while others, like One DNA, are newer. Lee said that during the process of choosing new Arcade tenants, the team deeply considers the potential impact on pre-existing businesses.

“Complementary uses (are) important to us, so we want to make sure that (the business) meshes well,” Lee said. “We don’t always get it perfect, but the (businesses) that do really kind of fit in well, they ended up staying for a long time.”

While storefronts come and go, certain aspects of the Arcade have remained the same since its opening. From the iconic skylights to the limestone columns, Herbert said the construction elements have mostly remained the same.

“It doesn’t conform to building standards today,” Herbert said. “We don’t have central air, we have no elevators, we’ve got staircases on either side. But that’s the way it’ll always be, with a light shining down through.”

Unbeknownst to many, there is a subterranean level to the Arcade that is inaccessible to the general public. Herbert said it was originally used to deliver fuel to fuel the boilers, but since the building is now heated with natural gas, the space has been repurposed as a storage facility.

“If you’re walking along Maynard Street, you will see a couple of metal doors in the middle of the sidewalk and those doors open up,” Herbert said. “There is a concourse that runs the entire 260 feet of the arcade that is an area for storage for the tenants. My mother used to roller skate down there. Today, it’s the length of the building and it’s accessible (to the businesses).”

While the Arcade has changed over the years, Herbert said it has remained a special place, even when compared to other arcades he has visited.

“Given (the Arcade’s) visibility and its presence it is a special property and all of us who touch it and in whatever way we do — it grabs at you,” Herbert said. “I’ve been in arcades overseas, but (Nickels is) unique. It has a heart. It has a presence. It’s got great, great loyalty amongst its tenants. My role is just to watch it.”

Summer Managing News Editor Madison Hammond can be reached at madihamm@umich.edu. Summer News Editor Rebecca Lewis and Daily News Reporter Emma Lapp contributed to the reporting of this article.