One DNA, a gender-inclusive clothing business, is the newest store in Nickels Arcade.

For the past year, the business operated out of a rented apartment in the Arcade. When a storefront opened up last month, they jumped on the opportunity. Travis Weaver, founder and creative director for One DNA, said they decided to open a storefront to help create community within the brand after operating primarily as an online business.

“We really think it’s important in the modern day to storytell and we are primarily an e-commerce business, so we’re wanting to try to mix the two worlds together,” Weaver said. “Having a little bit more of an atmospheric space that you can come and actually physically see our products also then gives people online that same kind of atmosphere … we’re really trying to hone in on our community and have a community space. I think that’s something that’s really important to the brand.”

Weaver graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago with a degree in fashion marketing management, and worked in the fashion industry for eight years before starting One DNA. Weaver said they were inspired to found One DNA after noticing an increase in the demand for gender-inclusive clothing.

“I worked in the fashion industry a lot and was kind of seeing the lines being blurred between men’s and women’s wear, so I really wanted to create a brand that was inclusive when it came to gender,” Weaver said.

The brand also focuses on size inclusivity in addition to gender inclusivity, carrying sizes XS through 2 XL depending on the item. All pants have an elastic waistband to allow for people of multiple sizes to wear the same garment. The brand has appeared in stores including Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom and PacSun and publications including American Vogue and Highsnobiety.

One DNA currently donates 10% of profits from their Women Are Powerful collection to the National Women’s Law Center, along with other nonprofits that support women and girls. In the past, the brand has donated to local food banks, UNICEF and other organizations

Weaver said they believe it is important for the brand to partner with various charities in order to give back to their communities.

“We’ve partnered with the National Women’s Law Center for the last three years and that charity has been really attached to our Women Are Powerful products,” Weaver said. “It was something that was really important to me as a person who was raised by a single mom that we get back to that community.”

Weaver said One DNA is different from other brands because everyone, no matter their age, gender or body type, can use and appreciate their products.

“What makes One DNA unique is that the products can be worn by a lot of different ages, a lot of different body types, a lot of different people,” Weaver said. “I think it’s really unique in the sense that we’re not trying to target just one kind of person.”

