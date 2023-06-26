The Ten Fine Jewelry storefront sits atop their subterranean jewelry workshop in Nickels Arcade, where trained jewelers hand-craft custom fine jewelry with fossils, bones, insects and gemstones set in gold, platinum and silver.

Ten Fine Jewelry owner Kris Keller partners with jewelry designer Matthew Hoffmann in both business and design. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Keller said Hoffmann is a prominent figure in the Ann Arbor jewelry design scene.

“(The business) is somewhat of a legacy passed down from Matthew Hoffmann” Keller said. “Most jewelers in the town that make jewelry now, they’ve worked for him … He still comes around part time, which is great.”

While Ten Fine Jewelry offers some ready-to-purchase pieces, their primary business is designing and hand-crafting custom pieces for clients. Keller said they design pieces for special occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, graduations and birthdays.

“We get to kind of go along on the ride with people through these big events,” Keller said. “(The pieces) are like tokens, or representations, of these milestones in people’s lives.”

Keller said the process of designing a piece begins with either himself or Hoffmann meeting with a client and hand-drawing sketches of ideas. Then, they bring the sketches to wax carvers who create two to six mockups for the client to visualize what the finished product will look like. The carvers continue to use the traditional method of hand-carving, as opposed to printing the design with a computer. Keller said the wax carving process ensures the jewelry design can be modified before they begin creating the actual piece.

“It’s a real fool-proof way to make jewelry because we can adjust it before it’s in metal,” Keller said. “From there, I do the casting. We do a lost wax casting … and then from there, the project gets roughed and polished, and then the stone is set, and then (it’s) polished again.”

If a piece includes a stone, which it typically does, the rest of the piece is designed around it. Gemstones include diamonds, tourmalines, tanzanites and opals. Keller said clients from different generations often have different preferences according to what was popular while they were growing up.

“People want small jewelry,” Keller said. “In general, younger people are much more conservative, where our clients that are maybe in their 50s or 60s, they’re willing to really step out of the box and go ‘let’s go crazy, let’s design something that’s just insane.’ ”

Every piece Ten Fine Jewelry produces is unique and individually made. Keller said they base some collections around places he and Hoffmann have visited.

“We did a series from Spain, a series from Rome,” Keller said. “We took a trip one time to Key West, and we did a series of sea creatures, so just whatever inspires (us).”

The most recent project they have worked on is based on the work of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky.

“We’ve done many Kandinsky pieces, and we’ve done some large ones too,” Keller said. “It’s almost like a picture but in jewelry, so a lot of our jewelry is three-dimensional … It’s basically just wearable art.”

Clients request all sorts of ideas that Keller and Hoffman then bring to life. Keller said some of their most unique pieces include casting body parts.

“This is kind of weird, but we did (a piece) that was the umbilical cords of this client’s two sons,” Keller said. “They saved them, and we cast them in metal and made a pendant with both of them with the birthstones … (our requests) are just all over the board, whatever you could think of, from elk’s teeth to tiger bones to fossils to crystals to pretty much anything you can think of.”

Keller said the process of creating more expensive pieces is enjoyable, especially because of the reactions they elicit from customers.

“We delivered a pair of earrings that were three and a half carat diamonds each to a client in Chicago,” Keller said. “They were $177,000, and when I pulled the earrings out of the box, the client’s reaction — she squealed, so that was pretty cool.”

While the price for a custom piece typically starts at $1,000, Ten Fine Jewelry also offers more affordable pieces, such as preserved butterfly wing pendants that start at $60. According to Keller, the materials for their butterfly and insect jewelry are sustainably and ethically sourced.

“For the butterflies and insects, they are real and they are naturally raised in South America by friends of ours,” Keller said. “They let them live their natural life, so they’re not just capturing them out in the wild. When they die, the insects and the butterflies that are intact, we set them up in boxes and sell those; and then the butterfly wings that break apart, we set between two pieces of glass with silver around.”

Ten Fine Jewelry also has a relationship with the University of Michigan. Keller’s friend Rob Koeff, who used to work for Ten Fine Jewelry as a jeweler, went to school with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. Koeff noticed that when Ohio State University beats Michigan, all OSU players are gifted small golden pants. He suggested something similar for the U-M football team to Harbaugh and, when Michigan beat Ohio State in 2021, the idea came to life.

“They came up with all the design ideas, their design team and (Harbaugh),” Keller said. “We got the ‘Ohio’ with the wolverine (claw) ripping through that. It was cool because we’re a local Ann Arbor company that got these handmade.”

Ten Fine Jewelry participates in the Arcade culture by collaborating with businesses like Van Boven. Currently, they are promoting their pendants alongside Van Boven’s new women’s clothing collection in their window displays.

“They came down and brought pictures of the dresses that they’re going to put in the windows, and we picked all the jewelry,” Keller said. “The pendants down there are all our pieces. So we’re doing like dual marketing, which is cool.”

