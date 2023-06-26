Mix co-owners Bonnie Penet and Theresa Durand sell a selection of vintage furniture, art, clothing and other items — a self-described “mix” of things — out of their storefront in Nickels Arcade. Penet and Durand said they particularly focus on the aesthetic of the clothes they sell, describing them as “wearable art.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Penet said she founded the business herself in 2009 and was later joined by Durand. Before opening Mix, Penet traveled to art fairs and held shows where she sold her art and met others who did the same. Penet said these interactions sparked the idea to open a store in which she could sell not only her art but that of other artists. Five years after opening the original store in Ypsilanti, they expanded to an Ann Arbor location in 2014. Durand joined the business the following year.

The pair originally met in an elementary school, where Penet was Durand’s first and second grade teacher. Durand later worked as an art assistant for Penet and eventually joined her in the business.

“It was one of Bonnie’s birthdays, and I flew to New York because that’s where she was,” Durand said. “There was an apparel show, and I went with Bonnie to the apparel show. I’ve been in retail my whole life. She said, ‘I don’t have any children, and if you want to join me (in the business) you can,’ and so I did. I took the leap.”

Penet said she believes the clothes they sell at Mix are a form of art — people buy and wear them to express themselves, the same way one might hang art on a wall.

“We always say that you can purchase art to hang on your wall or sit on your coffee table or you can wear it on your body,” Penet said. “If you have (art) in your home and you bought it because it’s a reflection of yourself, how many people do you get to share that with versus if you’re wearing the art on your body? It starts conversations that are more meaningful.”

The items sold at Mix are bought from a variety of designers that the owners collaborate with. Durand said they will often collaborate with small designers to make collections specifically for the store.

“We just buy from small house designers … you can’t buy our stuff in a mall,” Durand said. “Some of our pieces are one of a kind (and with) a lot of our designers, we create our own collection.”

The unique collections at Mix draw in a wide array of customers, many of whom become returning clients, according to Penet. Penet said customers return each year during the Ann Arbor Art Fair, when the store hosts an annual sale.

“(During the Art Fair) we have a tent and we have a big sale and it’s just caught on,” Panet said. “Our people come back year after year, our local people but more importantly people again from all over the world come and shop … Our sales in those five days are just wonderful. Best week of the year.”

Durand and Penet said they take pride in their efforts to build relationships with every customer. Durand said over the years, a lot of their customers have become their friends.

“We really connect with our customers,” Durand said. “It’s more (like) a lot of them become our friends.”

Penet said she believes each person who shops in their store has a distinctive and meaningful story.

“The foot traffic is just really unique women with stories,” Penet said. “I always say we could write books on the stories of the amazing women who have shopped in our store.”

