Behind double glass doors in Nickels Arcade, visitors can take the stairs up to the second floor where three photography companies share a studio and storefront. Above the hustle and bustle of the Arcade, business owners meet clients and edit photoshoots ranging from weddings to senior portraits.

Mishelle Lamarand Photography

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Mishelle Lamarand, owner of Mishelle Lamarand Photography, said she started her business in 2017 and opened her studio in Nickels Arcade two years later. Lamarand told The Daily that having a physical location in Nickels Arcade has enhanced her business.

“My experience with having my location at the Arcade has been good,” Lamarand said. “It has been really great for exposure and credibility. For a business like photography, since we are mostly (out) in the field, this space is great because clients can come in and learn a little bit more about our business.”

Lamarand described the Arcade as a prime location, especially since she shoots a lot of high school senior portraits.

“It is a great place to start our shoot and to get everything ready,” Lamarand said. “After, we then head downtown and to some parts of the U-M campus to finish the shoot.”

Since the studio is on the second floor and structured differently than most storefront retailers, Lamarand said her business is unique from the other stores in the Arcade.

“We are an appointment-based-only studio, so we don’t get a lot of walk-in business,” Lamarand said. “However, it has been a great place to connect with other retailers in the Arcade and to find a community within small businesses.”

Lola Grace Photography

Hannah Bedinger, owner of Lola Grace Photography, works as a wedding photographer in the shared second-floor studio with Lamarand.

In an interview with The Daily, Bedinger said that before starting her business in 2011, she found her passion for photography from her job as a web designer at Zingerman’s.

“I thought web design was what I wanted to do with the rest of my life and I actually went to school for it,” Bedinger said. “I started randomly taking pictures for Zingerman’s, when down the line someone asked me to (photograph) their wedding, and I said yes.”

Bedinger opened her first studio location at the Arcade in 2020. In an interview with The Daily, she described the Arcade as providing a sense of community.

“I was very excited to be in the Arcade as soon as I joined that space,” Bedinger said. “I think that in general, the Arcade strip is just a group of great people and has a very tight community of small business owners.”

Bedinger said being located in the Arcade has allowed her to expand her business in new ways over the past few years.

“It is really nice to have a meeting space with clients that is not like a coffee shop or something like that,” Bedinger said. “I can also use the studio as a backup space for photoshoots if the weather is bad. Overall, I would say that this location has expanded my business.”

Since the studio is located on the second floor rather than on the main pathway of the Arcade, Bedinger said they have a unique perspective and working environment.

“The energy of the studio is really great,” Bedinger said. “We have these big windows that we open up and we can hear all of the people downstairs. The energy reminds me of Quincy Market in Boston. I love being able to sit up in my studio and watch people walk by.”

Dayna Mae Photography

Dayna Mager, owner of Dayna Mae Photography, also shares her space with the other two photographers. Mager started her business as a wedding photographer in 2008 and joined the Nickels Arcade community a decade later when she purchased her space in the studio.

In an interview with The Daily, Mager said her passion for photography began when she was younger and has only grown.

“As a kid, I always had disposable cameras and I would be the one taking the pictures,” Mager said. “After graduating high school, I went to photography school, got my degree and started my business.”

Mager said that while the makeup of the community in Nickels Arcade has changed since she opened her storefront, she has observed positive growth across the businesses, including her own.

“I feel like having a storefront has done a lot for my business, personally,” Mager said “My clients love the area and always love to look out the big windows in my studio. It is also just such a historic building in Ann Arbor, which adds to the charm.”

