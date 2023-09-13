If you’re an avid reader, you have likely experienced a reading slump at least once. In fact, whether you read a lot or a little, you have probably found yourself at a loss for what to read next. It’s honestly one of the worst feelings — the desire to read a good book but the inability to start one.

As someone who is a self-proclaimed “reader,” I get it. Whether you’re a student or a parent, whether you have too little free time or more than you know what to do with, finding time to read and get into a book can be difficult. After a long day of doing classwork, the last thing I want to do is break open a new book and start a whole new storyline. It’s work. When you finally find a book that sucks you in, reading can be relaxing; it can be transformative; it can take you to new places and stop time altogether — but how do you get there?

Go back to your roots

One of my favorite things to do when I am at a loss for what to read next is to go back to a book that I love. I am a huge fan of rereading and rewatching — the comfort of familiarity is unmatched during life’s stressful seasons and is argued to help ease stress. If you’re looking for a book to help you relax, the comfort of a book from your past might be the answer.

Going back to familiarity does not mean regressing into your past or wasting time. It can remind you of what you love about reading. This can mean going back to a book from your childhood, one you remember loving from school that you want to analyze, experience or love again.

When I reread, I not only fulfill my nostalgia quota — I notice things that I missed on my first read. Depending on when you reread a book, you may be in a totally different era of your life than the first time you read it; the book may have an even more meaningful impact.

Phone a friend

Ask your friend for a recommendation — a book they love. Not only will this give you a starting point and idea of books you should check out, but it will also give you the opportunity to connect with someone over reading. Maybe you’ll find someone with whom to share copies of books, or maybe finally find someone who wants to discuss your ultimate favorite books. Who knows — maybe you’ll even end up with a book club.

I have found some of my favorite reads from friends’ recommendations, and sometimes, that recommendation is the necessary push to try a new genre or type of book. A friend can also immediately tell you if a book is worth reading — it comes with an endorsement.

If you’re looking for more friends to recommend books, The Michigan Daily Books beat is always here for you! Check out everything we’ve been reading, and what books we recommend (and really don’t).

Go to a local bookstore or library

I cannot emphasize enough the value of bookstores and libraries — they are not just places to find books, but resources to help you get the most out of reading. If you’re in the Ann Arbor area, Literati is an amazing local bookstore that not only has a broad selection of books but a staff who offers fantastic book recommendations. On top of selling books, Literati hosts events that connect its community with authors and literary talent. If you’re trying to get more into the reading community or have an author you want to hear from, check out Literati to see what’s next.

Libraries are often forgotten assets with free books and workspaces; you can not only find books to read but also a perfect place to do so. I also love using Libby, an app that allows me to access ebooks from my library on my phone — reading does not have to be expensive nor inaccessible with these options.

Pick up that DNF and maybe finish it this time

I don’t pick up a “did not finish” book as often as I should, but it’s a great way to get back into reading. I used to never put down a book once I started it, but as my free time has grown increasingly tight and hard to come by, I will no longer waste it on a book I don’t enjoy.

However, going back to a book you set aside when you need to get back into reading is not the worst idea. Just like when you reread an old favorite, you may be a whole new person when you pick up the book again. Sometimes, it’s worth trying one more time. And hey, there’s usually a reason why you picked up the book in the first place.

Find your “candy” book

My grandma once told me that some books are like candy and others are a full-course meal: There are some books you read to really feed your intellectual craving, while others just satisfy a quick indulgence.

I have read books that challenge me and develop my perspectives, but those often come with commitment and diligent focus. When you’re in a slump, it might be hard to dedicate yourself to a full-course meal. Instead, pick up a lighter snack, maybe something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Reading does not have to be laborious, and you do not need to pick up a pretentious recommendation for it to be considered “real reading.”

Sometimes, the reading community can come off a bit pretentious regarding what they consider “real books,” but I’m here to tell you that anything you pick up and spend time on is worth reading. So don’t be a snob — a slump is not the time for that. Pick up a book that is fun, funny and light (maybe even bad?) — not everything has to give you an academic upper hand.

Be gentle with yourself

Before anything else, reading should be fun. It shouldn’t weigh you down or cause you stress, and you definitely shouldn’t compare your progress to that of others.

As fun as it is to read a lot and explore new books and genres, it’s not always feasible, and it’s okay to lean into a slump and put books down for a while. Reading for the sake of finishing as many books as possible is counterproductive and defeats the real fun of it. So give yourself some grace, and don’t force yourself to pick up a book until it feels right to do so.

Daily Arts Writer Logan Brown can be reached at loganvb@umich.edu.