“Not only do we tell others stories about ourselves, but we tell ourselves stories about ourselves,” said Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Ann Patchett to a packed Michigan Theater. “We are a collection of stories of ourselves that we tell ourselves.”

This simple yet powerful understanding of storytelling and its role in our own identities was a clear undertone of Patchett’s night at the Michigan Theater on Aug. 9. Hosted by Literati Bookstore and in discussion with publisher and editor Amanda Uhle, Patchett unpacked the inspirations and experiences that have fueled her latest novel, “Tom Lake.” Set in northern Michigan, the novel chronicles the past and present of Lara, a middle-aged cherry farmer, mother and retired actress. The novel follows two timelines, one taking place in 2020 as Lara’s young-adult daughters — forced home by the pandemic — beg to hear about the mysterious relationship between their mother and movie star Peter Duke. The other occurs decades earlier and is Lara’s recount of her summer with Duke at Tom Lake during a production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” These dual timelines intertwine and come together to explore all different sides of love–flaming, stable, motherly, platonic and everything in between, while acting as a reflection of changing with age and experience.

Patchett explained that a central focus in her writing of the novel was capturing the importance of different stages of life and growing up. She discussed how Lara, and herself, are able to reflect on how the things they believed and knew at their core at 24 are entirely forgotten and different at 57.

Patchett mused, “(It is) not because those things are forgettable but because they are unimportant to who you are now,” that the “scorching-hot” love of one’s 20s may seem all-consuming, and that at the time anything else would be hard to believe in, but “we do grow up, and we change” and the acceptance of these changes is what drives the cycle of life.

Patchett connects these changes to the concept of oral history and storytelling, reflecting that the changes in the stories we tell ourselves and the stories we tell others about ourselves evolve over time due to these life experiences and growth. She expresses a clear hope for this ability to reflect on oneself and understand different phases of life, which is communicated through the role storytelling plays in “Tom Lake.”

It is this belief in the importance of life stages that drove Patchett to make “Our Town” a key piece of the story in “Tom Lake.” She recounted to Uhle that from the time she first read “Our Town” at 14, it had been an integral part of her life and philosophy.

As she aged and read the play over and over again, Patchett noted: “At this point in my life, I really think about this play as a Buddhist text. That’s why I think I’ve always come back to ‘Our Town,’ because it reminds me to slow down, to be in this phase of life.”

Understanding Wilder’s play as being about the cycle of life and allowing it to explain the experiences of different ages and growing up is reflected in Patchett’s writing. She quipped that she likes to assume her readers are “smart people” and that they can appreciate her literary references and inspirations–which is why she has made the understanding of “Our Town” and its characters essential to her own novel and its cast.

Beyond “Our Town,” Patchett discussed her appreciation for literary works, both good and bad, as a whole. As an independent bookstore owner, Patchett described her role as “finding the fabulous” among the many, many bad books out there. She credited this process to making her a “much more passionate reader” and “a much more prolific” writer.

“The bad books are so instructive,” she remarked. “It really makes me want to write, because I have a very clear sense of what’s missing.”

When Uhle asked how readers can distinguish good books from bad and know what books to support, Patchett shared, “the only way for a book to succeed is if you read it and turn to your friend … and tell them to read it. Read. And read in front of people. And talk to people about what you read,” she continued. “You have to be willing to let people see you read — and this all ties in with book banning.”

Patchett, a resident and bookstore owner in Tennessee — a state that has been increasingly passing book-banning legislation, is a fervent fighter against book banning.

“Book banning is not about books, it’s about people getting what they want, about control” she explained. “By getting people riled up on all sides about book banning we don’t have to talk about teacher salaries, about banning guns.”

As an independent bookstore owner, Patchett attempts to utilize some of this bookish power by constantly recommending books and broadening readers’ horizons, whether it be through her Instagram recommendation series — “The LayDown Diaries” for new releases and “New to You” for backlist classics — the endless literary allusions and references in her works or even the numerous recommendations she gave throughout the evening (want to impress all your friends by reading the next Pulitzer Prize winner before its even announced? Check out Alice McDermott’s “Absolution” — it’s Patchett’s prediction).

To end the night, Uhle (and the crowd) requested a reading from “Tom Lake.” Patchett read the first page and a half of the novel, finishing on a rather reflective of Patchett’s career and fitting-for-the-evening sentence: “We weren’t to make anyone feel embarrassed for having less experience because … sometimes that’s where the diamonds are.”

Daily Arts Writer Kathryn Hemmila can be reached at khemmila@umich.edu.