Why do some books resist our attention? Maybe the issue comes somewhere in the middle, in the relationship between reader and novel. Sometimes it’s just not meant to be, but we still feel an odd guilt every time we return a book to the shelf without finishing it. The corner of the bookmark pokes out from between the pages like a forlorn wave goodbye. Or like a middle finger. In either case, it haunts us readers long after we’ve cast it aside. Here are some books we hope to finish, and some we hope to never read again.

“Harrow the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir

It pains me to say that I did not finish “Harrow the Ninth.” I was enamored with its predecessor, “Gideon the Ninth” — I laughed, I screamed, I cried — and safe to say, it was a tremendous letdown to open up this sequel. Unfortunately for Tamsyn Muir (and for me), the (SPOILER ALERT) second book does not include Gideon, the protagonist of the first book, and perhaps one of the most entertaining characters ever written. So, although I approached “Harrow the Ninth” with a chip on my shoulder, I was willing to go all in if Muir hadn’t made the heinous decision to alternate between two perspectives, one of which is written in the second person. Muir simply lacks the writing prowess to execute these choices successfully, both in terms of their logic and their intrigue. It also quickly becomes clear that the Locked Tomb series is nothing without Gideon, and yes, I read the spoilers, OK? I know Gideon makes a re-appearance to some poor, efficacious extent. Alas, it’s not enough to make me sludge through plotlessness and lazy writing. So, no, I won’t be finishing the “Locked Tomb” series, but I won’t stop reblogging fanart of Gideon, either.

“99 Percent Mine” by Sally Thorne

A year ago, I was mindlessly strolling through my local bookstore with my best friend on our monthly visit to our favorite spot. Desperately craving to spend my money without reason, I stumbled upon romance author Sally Thorne’s “99 Percent Mine.” Most readers may recognize Sally Thorne from her BookTok-adored enemies to lovers romance novel “The Hating Game.” Although praised by many (myself included, though briefly), “The Hating Game” is very cheesy and, dare I say, lazily written. When I bought “99 Percent Mine,” I was still very much in my “The Hating Game” craze. Unfortunately, this infatuation ended a week later, condemning my copy of “99 Percent Mine” to a lifetime of sitting on my white bookshelf back home. I must clarify — I did read the novel’s first chapter, but the fact that I didn’t read further than its initial pages places it between the realms of “DNFing” a book and leaving it on my “TBR” pile. I even tried to sell it this summer, but no one on my Snapchat private story was interested in the offer.

“Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas

What can I say — I’m a simple girl. I like a good YA fantasy series as much as the next reader, and I’m willing to waste quite a bit of time on books that are objectively not that great. Despite its thousands of die-hard fans promising me something not just excellent, but deeply moving and insightful, I wasn’t expecting much from Sarah J. Maas’s Throne of Glass series. I was willing to read eight mediocre assassin novels, no questions asked. I fought. I persisted. But ultimately, the sexist gender roles, racist tropes and incest were too much for even me, someone who treats reading terrible books like a sport. (Let’s also not forget the general lack of character and plot consistency that made the series a chore to get through.) Upon reflection, five books was too many, but six was the final straw.

“A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas

Like Camille, I was drawn to Maas’s books for the insane hype I’d heard around her writing, but for another series: A Court of Thorns and Roses. The first book, “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” was interesting enough — if not a little inconsistent and sometimes outright ridiculous — that I read the second novel in the series, “A Court of Mist and Fury,” and ate it up. The novel attempted to develop a plot, but really shined with its enemies-to-lovers, will-they-won’t-they romance that feels almost identical to a Wattpad fanfiction.

Since the romance in “A Court of Mist and Fury” ends on a good note, “A Court of Wings and Ruin” focused much more on plot, an area Maas does not excel at. Instead of being engrossed by the dramatic romance arc of the previous novel, I was stuck with a plot I can barely remember.

“A Thousand Boy Kisses” by Tillie Cole

I read a lot of mediocre books. There are currently 21 books on my “DNF” shelf on Goodreads — mostly of romance but some contemporary YA. I can just tell by the first pages of a book when I’m not feeling it, and “A Thousand Boy Kisses” by Tillie Cole was one of those books. I saw it on BookTok (my first mistake), where one of my favorite BookTubers spoke highly of it, so I figured I would read it. “A Thousand Boy Kisses” follows Rune and Poppy, two childhood best friends and lovers (ew) who reunite after two years apart. I hated the characters; they were flat and melodramatic. Rune’s anger sucked and Poppy was much too quirky. To be young and in love, yeah I get it, but the dialogue was cringy. I wholeheartedly thank my fellow Books Writer, Bella, for spoiling the ending for me because I never want to finish this “A Walk to Remember” mixed with “The Fault in our Stars” wannabe.

“Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney

Like every other neurotic young woman, Sally Rooney has completely saturated every book recommendation list targeted toward me. So I caved, and in 2020 I read her novel “Normal People.” Quickly, I understood its praise and fell completely in love with the plot and characters. Then, I was underwhelmed by, but still tolerated, her first novel “Conversations with Friends.” So in 2021 when I got my hands on Rooney’s latest novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” I was apprehensive. Unfortunately, my gut feeling was right: I could barely stomach the first few chapters.

It was dull, and I felt no tie to any character or plot line. Nothing felt new or unique — the same basic yearning, miscommunications and misguided romance that defines her writing style fell even more flat in this novel. It was almost as if every flaw within her previous two novels had been blended together and put into this one. L, and I’m so very tired of Rooney’s domination of the sad girl genre.

“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley

I was reminded that I tried (and failed) to finish this book when I saw it up for the “Best Mystery & Thriller” section of the Goodreads Choice Awards 2022. I was excited because Lucy Foley’s other mystery novel, “The Guest List,” received generally good reviews, so I thought I would see what the hype is about. Plus, I’ve always wanted to live in an apartment in Paris, and this seemed like a fun way to get my thriller fix while living out my romantic Parisian dreams.

But this book failed to do the one thing I (and everyone else) want from a thriller novel: It failed to thrill me. I got a good 40-50 pages in and found myself listless and bored, despite the exciting premise. The narrator annoyed me. I had homework to do. I was not having a good time. I put it down and haven’t picked it up again.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

The secret is that it’s not as good as everyone says. Look, this is not a bad book. It’s just a long book. Too long. I haven’t finished it, but I remember the last thing I read. I was halfway through; the story seemed to have come to a natural end. I turned the page to find the phrase “Book Two” and I haven’t read a word since.

Everything that people find charming about “The Secret History,” I find grating. The pretentiousness is so self aware that it somehow loops around to become pretentious again. The absolute disrespect of plot pacing and page count feels personally targeted at me. Okay, I prefer shorter books. Still, Tartt did not need 500 pages to tell this story. Though, I guess I can’t say that for sure since I never read the whole thing. This book will gladly sit on my shelf until I decide to write a hate review of it.

“Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy” by Eric Metaxas

A few years ago, my older brother gifted me this hefty 655-page marathon of a biography for Christmas. Dietrich Bonhoeffer was this legendary German pastor and theologian who was an outspoken critic of Nazi Germany and got executed for his involvement in the plot to assassinate Hitler. Sounds interesting, right? It should’ve been. But I didn’t even make it to the fun part. I’m pretty sure I was somewhere between a third and halfway through the book when it became a little too heavy to carry around in my backpack and I decided it was time for a break … that has continued … for several years. Sorry, Oppa.

“Gardens of the Moon” by Steven Erikson

The Malazan Book of the Fallen series is known for two things: being the longest fantasy book series out there and being notoriously difficult to follow. Its publisher, Tor, has even described the series as “most definitely unforgiving.” The first entry, “Gardens of the Moon,” has remained unfinished atop my bookshelf for the last six months, but it wasn’t the length or difficulty that led me astray.

It was summer and I was enjoying a nice afternoon read on the bank of the Huron River. As I turned to page 134, the next 73 pages dislodged from the binding and fell out of the book. Eight of them were swept up by a precipitous gust of wind and landed neatly in the river. And that was that. Did not finish.

