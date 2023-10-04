Content warning: mentions of homophobia and antisemitism.

Two Michigan student-athletes have been tied to an incident of homophobic vandalism outside of the Jewish Resource Center on Aug. 22, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with The Michigan Daily.

Johnny Druskinis, a sophomore who was removed from the Michigan hockey team’s roster late last week, and Megan Minturn, a sophomore on the Michigan women’s lacrosse team, have been tied to the incident. The Daily independently confirmed Druskinis’ and Minturn’s identities.

University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald confirmed Druskinis’ removal.

“While we can confirm that Johnny Druskinis has been removed from the hockey team roster for violating team rules, federal law precludes us from discussing student information without the written permission of the student,” Fitzgerald said.

A Michigan hockey spokesperson did not comment on the nature of Druskinis’ removal from the team, including declining further comment when directly asked if Druskinis’ removal was related to the vandalism. A Michigan women’s lacrosse team spokesperson did not respond to The Daily’s inquiry about Minturn’s status within the program. The spokesperson did respond to an earlier inquiry about Minturn’s roster status, saying that they are not aware of the 2024 roster yet and are therefore unable to comment on its details.

In surveillance video of the incident released by the Ann Arbor Police Department on Aug. 25, two individuals were seen spray painting the JRC walkway at around 5 p.m.

According to an Oct. 3 media release from AAPD, the man seen in the video spray painted male genitalia and a homophobic slur, while the woman in the video spray painted her initials afterward. The release contains images of the graffiti, as well as a statement that AAPD will not respond to further requests for comment.

Sources who spoke with The Daily described the incident and actions identically to AAPD’s October report and named Druskinis as the man in the video and Minturn as the woman.

The JRC declined to press charges against the two student-athletes. Rabbi Mendy Klahr of the JRC shared that the JRC was informed, through lawyers for the students, that the pair wanted to meet with the JRC. According to Klahr, by the time the students met with the JRC, Michigan had already been made aware of the incident. The Daily was unable to confirm the nature and timing of Michigan’s response.

In response to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by The Daily on Sept. 17, the University of Michigan indicated that no records related to a suspension of either athlete from their respective teams exist.

According to Klahr, Druskinis and Minturn asked to attend a Shabbat dinner at the JRC on Sept. 8, where they apologized for their actions in front of a large crowd of students attending the dinner. Sources close to the matter also said that the two students claimed they were intoxicated during the incident. The Daily was able to independently confirm that Druskinis and Minturn attended the Shabbat dinner on Sept. 8. Klahr, who led the Shabbat dinner that night, told The Daily that the JRC did not want to seek charges or further punishment.

“We believe in second chances,” Klahr said.“We don’t just cancel people.”

LSA sophomore Sarah Ostad, who attended the Shabbat dinner where Druskinis and Minturn apologized, said that she’s conflicted about how to interpret their apologies.

“From my point of view, I respect them so much for coming in front of 350 people,” Ostad said. “And obviously, apologies can be faked, but from what I saw, it seemed genuine and I don’t know if forgiveness is warranted, but from the JRC’s point of view — if you brought it up to the rabbis at the JRC … they would be like, ‘They apologized and we’re over it’. I don’t know if I feel like that. And I don’t think most people feel like that.”

Klahr went on to explain that Judaism places emphasis on forgiveness. Especially with the Jewish High Holidays and Yom Kippur — the Jewish Day of Atonement — approaching as the aftermath of the graffiti was unfolding, Klahr said he felt it was important for the JRC to provide the students with a chance to apologize.

“I think the way to fix it, specifically in this specific case, is not to say, ‘Oh, let’s go after them, destroy their life or something like that.’ ” Klahr told The Daily. “It’s, ‘Let’s show them why it’s a mistake. And let’s let them grow from it. Let’s let them be better people.’ ”

Ostad, who is Jewish, echoed the sentiment about Judaism’s emphasis on forgiveness.

“I think it’s important to note that, as a culture, we don’t want to hate anyone,” Ostad said. “And we don’t wish bad upon anyone. And that’s a really big part of our religion.”

In response to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by The Daily on Sept. 17, the University indicated that no email communications between the Michigan hockey staff and the JRC exist, nor do communications between the Michigan women’s lacrosse staff and the JRC exist.

When asked at a preseason press conference Tuesday, Michigan hockey coach Brandon Naurato declined multiple times to comment on any questions related to Druskinis.

Both Druskinis and Minturn did not respond to The Daily’s request for comment sent via email by the time of publication.

Erroneous reports in other publications earlier indicated that the graffiti contained swastikas and antisemitic imagery. The Daily independently confirmed that these reports were untrue.

The JRC released a statement Tuesday evening regarding the incident, which addressed the misinformation that other outlets have circulated.

“We have been in contact with those responsible and received a private apology, as well as a subsequent public apology,” the statement read. “The public apology took place on Shabbat, in front of over 350 people. We deliberately chose Shabbat for the public apology, knowing it would not be recorded, and thus not contribute to further public attacks. We feel continued news coverage of this incident is unwarranted and unfortunate. From our perspective, it was put to rest weeks ago.”

Editor’s note: this story is developing and will be updated as The Daily confirms additional information.

