One day before puck drop of the Michigan hockey team’s 2023-24 season, the Wolverines removed sophomore defenseman Johnny Druskinis from the roster.

“Johnny Druskinis is no longer on the Michigan Hockey roster, following a violation of team rules,” a Michigan hockey spokesperson said in a statement to The Michigan Daily.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on what specific rules were broken, but Druskinis’s roster page was also deleted on the Wolverines’ website.

Druskinis only played in eight games for the Wolverines last year in his freshman season, sitting out most games as a healthy scratch. He tallied two assists in that time.

With Michigan’s talented defensive lineup mostly returning along with the addition of two transfers and one freshman to the group, Druskinis was likely destined for another year of little ice time.

But because of actions that Michigan did not specify, Druskinis is not a part of the roster at all.